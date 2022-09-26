ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2016 NBA Champion Signs With New Team

2016 NBA Champion Jordan McRae has signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv, BC. The 31-year-old played in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets over four seasons.
Celtics reportedly sign Blake Griffin

Griffin is a six-time All-Star but has dealt with injuries in recent seasons. The Celtics are adding a six-time All-Star to their roster as they wrap up their first week of training camp. Blake Griffin has agreed to join the Celtics on a one-year deal that’s fully guaranteed, ESPN’s Adrian...
Proud to be an American: 76ers star Embiid now U.S. citizen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joel Embiid has tried to keep the ruse alive — that he was nothing more than a 7-foot couch potato this summer. To hear Embiid tell it, every day was easy like a lazy Sunday morning. His biggest offseason accomplishment?
Phillies drop into tie for final NL wild card as skid hits 5

CHICAGO (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies lost their fifth straight game as they fight for the National League’s final wild-card berth, falling 2-0 to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Philadelphia had a half-game lead over Milwaukee after the Brewers' home loss to Miami later Thursday.
White Sox stop 8-game losing streak with 4-3 win vs. Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In his fifth organization in five years, Mark Payton has needed plenty of patience to make it back to the major leagues. Just like his at-bat that led to the winning run and stopped the Chicago White Sox's eight-game losing streak.
