Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
2016 NBA Champion Signs With New Team
2016 NBA Champion Jordan McRae has signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv, BC. The 31-year-old played in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets over four seasons.
Report: Jonathan Majors in Talks to Play Dennis Rodman
The film will chronicle Rodman's Las Vegas vacation in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals.
Celtics reportedly sign Blake Griffin
Griffin is a six-time All-Star but has dealt with injuries in recent seasons. The Celtics are adding a six-time All-Star to their roster as they wrap up their first week of training camp. Blake Griffin has agreed to join the Celtics on a one-year deal that’s fully guaranteed, ESPN’s Adrian...
Proud to be an American: 76ers star Embiid now U.S. citizen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joel Embiid has tried to keep the ruse alive — that he was nothing more than a 7-foot couch potato this summer. To hear Embiid tell it, every day was easy like a lazy Sunday morning. His biggest offseason accomplishment?
Phillies drop into tie for final NL wild card as skid hits 5
CHICAGO (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies lost their fifth straight game as they fight for the National League’s final wild-card berth, falling 2-0 to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Philadelphia had a half-game lead over Milwaukee after the Brewers' home loss to Miami later Thursday.
White Sox stop 8-game losing streak with 4-3 win vs. Twins
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In his fifth organization in five years, Mark Payton has needed plenty of patience to make it back to the major leagues. Just like his at-bat that led to the winning run and stopped the Chicago White Sox's eight-game losing streak.
