LAS VEGAS (AP) — The UFC is holding its next fight show without fans or media members in attendance, and the mixed martial arts promotion isn't saying why. The UFC will stage a 13-bout Fight Night card at the Apex Gym on its corporate campus in Las Vegas on Saturday night, but no fans or reporters will be there. The UFC has held regular televised cards at the small gym since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but has typically allowed in groups of fans and media representatives.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 20 HOURS AGO