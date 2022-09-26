ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Pitch clock cut minor league games by 25 minutes to 2:38

NEW YORK (AP) — Use of pitch clocks cut the average time of minor league games by 25 minutes this year, a reduction Major League Baseball hopes is replicated when the devices are installed in the big leagues next season. The average time of minor league games dropped to...
MLB
Post Register

Proud to be an American: 76ers star Embiid now U.S. citizen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joel Embiid has tried to keep the ruse alive — that he was nothing more than a 7-foot couch potato this summer. To hear Embiid tell it, every day was easy like a lazy Sunday morning. His biggest offseason accomplishment?
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Canton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Post Register

Phillies drop into tie for final NL wild card as skid hits 5

CHICAGO (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies lost their fifth straight game as they fight for the National League’s final wild-card berth, falling 2-0 to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Philadelphia had a half-game lead over Milwaukee after the Brewers' home loss to Miami later Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
Post Register

UFC mysteriously closes show at Vegas campus to fans, media

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The UFC is holding its next fight show without fans or media members in attendance, and the mixed martial arts promotion isn't saying why. The UFC will stage a 13-bout Fight Night card at the Apex Gym on its corporate campus in Las Vegas on Saturday night, but no fans or reporters will be there. The UFC has held regular televised cards at the small gym since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but has typically allowed in groups of fans and media representatives.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy