Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Fan throws banana at Brazil players during goal celebration in final World Cup warm-up
A banana was thrown from the crowd at Brazil players celebrating a goal from forward Richarlison in the side's 5-1 friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison, who was celebrating scoring Brazil's second goal of the game, said racism will continue "every day and everywhere" if it goes unpunished.
FIFA・
ESPN
Serie A side Napoli continue Halloween frightfest with bat-themed kit
Never shy when it comes to cranking out curious novelty kits, Napoli have gone early and released their new Halloween-themed strip for the 2022-23 season. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) A full month ahead of the holiday, the Partenopei have revealed the limited edition spooky shirt...
UEFA・
WATCH: Chelsea Target Benjamin Sesko Scores Van Basten Esque Volley
Chelsea target Benjamin Sesko scored a beautiful goal for Slovenia tonight.
ESPN
Premier League check-in: The state of Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs
Remember the Premier League? The one that's the richest league in the world? Got fans all across the globe? Stars like Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland? Coaches like Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte? End-to-end title races and top-four battles and relegation fights with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line?
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled
The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
ESPN
Player injuries up 20% in Europe's top 5 leagues last season amid packed schedule - study
Injuries across Europe's five major leagues rose by 20% last season and cost clubs over £500 million, a new study has found, raising concerns about player welfare amid fixture congestion. Insurance broker Howden's European Football Injury Index for the 2021-22 season estimated that injury costs went up by 29%...
ESPN
Arteta: Arsenal have learned from Tottenham embarrassment
Mikel Arteta believes his Arsenal squad are better equipped to handle the emotion of a north London derby than when they suffered a 3-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in May. The Gunners host rivals Spurs at Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime aiming to extend their stay at the top of the Premier League -- almost five months after a damaging defeat helped Antonio Conte's side pip them to Champions League qualification.
CBS Sports
How England's economic turmoil could pave the way for more American owners in the Premier League
Sterling is on the slide... and we're not talking about the Chelsea forward's indifferent form with England during the international break. The British pound has seen its value slip significantly in recent days, briefly reaching its all time lowest level against the US dollar before rallying off its lows. The ructions of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget, the announcement of the new government's changes to economic policy, are being felt across the economy. In the case of the country's national sport, the events of recent days may merely serve to accelerate a trend that had long since been established. The sporting gold rush that is American money flying towards English football may only just have begun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Soccer-Pressure mounts on Nagelsmann with Bayern Munich in a rut
BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich's four-game winless run -- their longest in the Bundesliga in 20 years -- has soured the mood among club bosses and piled pressure on coach Julian Nagelsmann to quickly turn things around.
ESPN
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus on leaving Man City: I feel 'free' under Mikel Arteta
Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus said he feels "free" playing under Mikel Arteta and that he decided to leave Manchester City this summer because he needed a change after five years at the Etihad Stadium under Pep Guardiola. Jesus joined Arsenal from City for an initial £45 million this summer after...
BBC
Is stopping Haaland United's aim?
The latest episode of The Devils' Advocate podcast dropped on BBC Sounds this week, with Gaz and Joe looking ahead to Sunday's Manchester derby between City and United. With just days to go until the game they discussed how Manchester United should try to stop City's Erling Haaland, who has 14 goals in 10 games already this season.
ESPN
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp: Trent Alexander-Arnold 'not in party mood' after England omission
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said Trent Alexander-Arnold was "not in a party mood" when he returned from international duty with England. The full-back was selected for the UEFA Nations League matches but was an unused substitute against Italy and omitted from the squad for the Germany clash at Wembley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fabian Delph and Mikel John Obi both announce retirement from football
Former England midfielder Fabian Delph has announced his retirement from footbal. The 32-year-old made 204 Premier League appearances for Everton, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Leeds and won 20 international caps. Delph’s contract with Everton expired in the summer after injuries restricted him to just 21 appearances over the last...
ESPN
Inaki Williams' Ghana decision sets stage for family's 'divided heart' at World Cup as brother Nico stars for Spain
LORCA, Spain -- Inaki Williams was in the tunnel at the little Francisco Artes Carrasco ground, squashed in among all the supporters and staff under the stands, when he found out what his kid brother had just done. Some 1,000km (620 miles) away, on the other side of the Iberian...
ESPN
Ronaldo in a rut: Man United star's sister blasts 'sick' criticism
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has launched a defence of her brother, calling critics "sick and ungrateful" after he came under heavy scrutiny following Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain. Ronaldo, 37, played 90 minutes on Tuesday as Portugal missed out on a UEFA Nations League final four spot. - Stream...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Bayern Munich make Tottenham's Harry Kane their No. 1 target
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Bayern make Kane their...
UEFA・
ESPN
USMNT below 'normal levels' in World Cup warm-ups, admits Gregg Berhalter
MURCIA, Spain -- United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter said there "weren't many players who performed up to their level" in the just concluded international window, the last before the start of the 2022 World Cup. Berhalter was speaking in the wake of his team's 0-0 draw with...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out
Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
ESPN
Why the NFL remains a popular bet in the United Kingdom
When it comes to American sports, the NFL remains the preferred choice of bettors in the United Kingdom. The NFL has enjoyed a spike in popularity with U.K. bettors in the mid-2010s. The growth has leveled off some and the betting interest is still miniscule compared to soccer, but the NFL attracts significantly more bettors and higher stakes than the NBA, Major League Baseball and the NHL, according to multiple sportsbook operators in the U.K.
NFL・
SB Nation
Ibrahima Konaté in Contention for Brighton Game
After two and a half weeks of enforced break from action, Liverpool return to the pitch this weekend, hosting Brighton — no longer led by Graham Potter — on Saturday, and — as is always the case after an international break — the hope is that the Reds will have amended their injury situation during the interval.
Comments / 0