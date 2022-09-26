ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

ESPN

Fan throws banana at Brazil players during goal celebration in final World Cup warm-up

A banana was thrown from the crowd at Brazil players celebrating a goal from forward Richarlison in the side's 5-1 friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison, who was celebrating scoring Brazil's second goal of the game, said racism will continue "every day and everywhere" if it goes unpunished.
FIFA
ESPN

Serie A side Napoli continue Halloween frightfest with bat-themed kit ﻿

Never shy when it comes to cranking out curious novelty kits, Napoli have gone early and released their new Halloween-themed strip for the 2022-23 season. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) A full month ahead of the holiday, the Partenopei have revealed the limited edition spooky shirt...
UEFA
BBC

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled

The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
ESPN

Arteta: Arsenal have learned from Tottenham embarrassment

Mikel Arteta believes his Arsenal squad are better equipped to handle the emotion of a north London derby than when they suffered a 3-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in May. The Gunners host rivals Spurs at Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime aiming to extend their stay at the top of the Premier League -- almost five months after a damaging defeat helped Antonio Conte's side pip them to Champions League qualification.
MLS
CBS Sports

How England's economic turmoil could pave the way for more American owners in the Premier League

Sterling is on the slide... and we're not talking about the Chelsea forward's indifferent form with England during the international break. The British pound has seen its value slip significantly in recent days, briefly reaching its all time lowest level against the US dollar before rallying off its lows. The ructions of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget, the announcement of the new government's changes to economic policy, are being felt across the economy. In the case of the country's national sport, the events of recent days may merely serve to accelerate a trend that had long since been established. The sporting gold rush that is American money flying towards English football may only just have begun.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus on leaving Man City: I feel 'free' under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus said he feels "free" playing under Mikel Arteta and that he decided to leave Manchester City this summer because he needed a change after five years at the Etihad Stadium under Pep Guardiola. Jesus joined Arsenal from City for an initial £45 million this summer after...
MLS
BBC

I﻿s stopping Haaland United's aim?

T﻿he latest episode of The Devils' Advocate podcast dropped on BBC Sounds this week, with Gaz and Joe looking ahead to Sunday's Manchester derby between City and United. W﻿ith just days to go until the game they discussed how Manchester United should try to stop City's Erling Haaland, who has 14 goals in 10 games already this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Ronaldo in a rut: Man United star's sister blasts 'sick' criticism

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has launched a defence of her brother, calling critics "sick and ungrateful" after he came under heavy scrutiny following Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain. Ronaldo, 37, played 90 minutes on Tuesday as Portugal missed out on a UEFA Nations League final four spot. - Stream...
MLS
ESPN

USMNT below 'normal levels' in World Cup warm-ups, admits Gregg Berhalter

MURCIA, Spain -- United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter said there "weren't many players who performed up to their level" in the just concluded international window, the last before the start of the 2022 World Cup. Berhalter was speaking in the wake of his team's 0-0 draw with...
MLS
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out

Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
WORLD
ESPN

Why the NFL remains a popular bet in the United Kingdom

When it comes to American sports, the NFL remains the preferred choice of bettors in the United Kingdom. The NFL has enjoyed a spike in popularity with U.K. bettors in the mid-2010s. The growth has leveled off some and the betting interest is still miniscule compared to soccer, but the NFL attracts significantly more bettors and higher stakes than the NBA, Major League Baseball and the NHL, according to multiple sportsbook operators in the U.K.
NFL
SB Nation

Ibrahima Konaté in Contention for Brighton Game

After two and a half weeks of enforced break from action, Liverpool return to the pitch this weekend, hosting Brighton — no longer led by Graham Potter — on Saturday, and — as is always the case after an international break — the hope is that the Reds will have amended their injury situation during the interval.
PREMIER LEAGUE

