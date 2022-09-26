ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Martinez homers, Red Sox beat Orioles in 3rd straight, 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles arrived in Boston to face the last-place Red Sox with a chance to make a run at the postseason. They leave after losing three out of four and watching their AL wild-card hopes fall apart.
Yankees star Judge hits 61st home run, ties Maris' AL record

TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season, hitting a tiebreaking, two-run drive for the New York Yankees in the seventh inning that led them over Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Wednesday night. The 30-year-old slugger drove a...
Fans miss 61 HR ball, Jays bullpen coach gets it to Judge

TORONTO (AP) — When Aaron Judge's American League record-tying 61st home run dropped into Toronto's bullpen, coach Matt Buschmann picked it up — a souvenir worth potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars. “Bad news is I’m down here in Florida battling a hurricane, but the good news is...
