Mississippi Power Co-Ops to Get $9M in Federal Broadband Funds

DOJ awards $7M to Mississippi state, local agencies
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) awarded $7,627,404 to three Mississippi local and state agencies in the form of various grants on Thursday, September 29. The following recipients were awarded a grant: Mississippi State Department of Health – $6,000,000 – The Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Site-Base Grant provides […]
WLOX
Multi-million dollar investment to fund Mississippi shipbuilding industry
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A multi-million dollar investment is heading to the Magnolia State to modernize Mississippi’s shipbuilding industry. More resources are funding Mississippi’s shipbuilding industry, and it comes with a hefty price tag. On Tuesday, the Department of Defense and other state partners awarded nearly $5...
Government Technology
New Mexico Governor Establishes Cybersecurity Planning Committee
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced the establishment of a new Cybersecurity Planning Committee. The committee, established by the governor’s signing of an executive order, will be made up of cybersecurity professionals — to be appointed by the governor — from state agencies, school districts, local governments and tribal communities.
ms.gov
Mississippi Local Food Purchase Assistance Program
The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce was awarded a cooperative agreement from USDA for the Mississippi Local Food Purchase Assistance Program (LFPA). The program has two purposes:. To increase the distribution of locally-produced food to underserved communities by utilizing the distribution network of Mississippi’s Feeding America Affiliated Food Banks;...
Water crisis tests Mississippi mayor who started as activist
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi’s capital was 5 years old when his parents moved their family from New York to Jackson in 1988 so that his father, who had been involved in a Black nationalist movement in the 1970s, could return to the unfinished business of challenging inequity and fighting racial injustice.
Government Technology
Florida CIO: Digital Service Moving from 'Startup to Scale Up'
The Florida Digital Service (FLDS) has been establishing itself since launching two years ago. The young agency has been working to fill positions and earn trust and now faces the next challenge: ramping up. “We have survived startup phase … . ’Startup phase’ is ‘do you have a solution to...
mississippifreepress.org
NAACP Files Race Discrimination Complaint Against State Over Jackson Water Crisis
JACKSON, Miss.—Jackson resident Deidre Long has lived with her blind adult daughter in Jackson, Miss., since 2018, and the water crisis in the capital city has only made caregiving more difficult. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People shared Long’s story in a complaint filed on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Funds to aid Jackson's water system held up as governor rose
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Years before people in Jackson were recently left without running water for several days, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves claimed to have helped block money to fund water system repairs in the capital city. Reeves, a Republican, blames Jackson’s water crisis on mismanagement at the city level. The city’s latest water troubles are far from its first, and they have stemmed from decaying infrastructure beyond one water treatment plant. The EPA said 300 boil water notices have been issued over the past two years in the city. As Reeves climbed Mississippi’s political ladder, he cited his opposition to financially helping the capital as evidence of his fiscal conservatism. Jackson-area lawmakers say the troubled water system is one example of Jackson’s status as a political punching bag for Republican officials, who control the Legislature and the state Bond Commission. “We operate under the golden rule here,” said Democratic Sen. John Horhn of Jackson. “And the golden rule is: He who has the gold makes the rules.”
Government Technology
Experts to Review State Tech Market in Third Quarter
Join the Industry Insider — California team Tuesday for a virtual conversation on the news and trends that shaped the third quarter in the California government technology market. More importantly, the team will provide insights and analysis on how your company can take advantage of the massive $12 billion of government IT funding on the table in California.
Government Technology
State Apprenticeships Could Mean Upgrade in IT Roles
Strict rules for hiring and promotion tend to shut out apprenticeships from California government employment, but one state employee union has made the arrangements work, ushering employees into higher-paying jobs. Working with state departments, SEIU Local 1000 has built apprentice programs outside the traditional trades — in nursing, financial services,...
State Auditor's Report details where some of the Welfare money went in Mississippi
Mississippi needy families were not the recipients. The Family Resource Center (FRC) was created to assist needy families in Mississippi and provide Victim assistance, counseling, food, diapers, and other needs. It was under the direction of Christi Webb. Nancy New, named in the Welfare Fraud, ran the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC), which was also reportedly created to help the needy. Both the FRC and MCEC worked under the Mississippi Department of Human Services, run by John Davis, who was also involved in the fraud. The FRC and the MCEC seemed to work in conjunction with each other to pocket millions.
Government Technology
Tracking the Spend: State Insurance’s Top IT Service Purchases Through June
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The state department endowed with oversight of insurance regulations, statute enforcement and consumer protection made 36 purchases of...
Government Technology
Insiders Offer Insights for Vendors Seeking State Contracts
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Selling IT goods and services to state government is a straightforward process — as long as vendors follow...
Government Technology
Washington's Tech Play to Streamline School Relief Distribution
Washington state officials have partnered with the fintech platform ClassWallet to help distribute $3.8 million in federal relief funds for the state's nonpublic schools to address learning loss and other disruptions from remote learning during COVID-19. According to a recent announcement, ClassWallet's spend management platform will be used to track...
Mississippi leaders to talk about state’s economy, future
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While inflation has decreased from a recent 40-year high and gas prices have finally fallen, the majority of Jackson residents have yet to feel relief. Most residents have felt the pain when purchasing essential items such as gas and food. According to one Jackson resident, a lack of investment in Jackson […]
Mississippi Cannabis School educates people about industry
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As medical marijuana becomes available in Mississippi, local organizations are working to educate people and businesses about the industry. The Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association announced its partnership with new Mississippi Cannabis School. They are working to properly educate those who are planning to work in the industry whether it be for […]
Fees waived for Mississippi national forest campgrounds
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Southern Region of the U.S. Forest Service is waiving fees and making campgrounds available for people and families displaced by Hurricane Ian. As a precaution, several campgrounds on national forests throughout the southeast have closed due to the looming threat of Hurricane Ian. The campgrounds will reopen as soon as possible […]
MDOT projects progress in Pine Belt region
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in south Mississippi. “We’re proud to see many major infrastructure projects come to completion this summer, especially two major drawbridge projects along the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said King. “We’re dedicated to improving the safety and efficiency […]
Government Technology
Commentary: Good Design Helps Connect Residents to Services
The following question-and-answer interview was conducted by the California Department of Technology with Artem Khomishen, the manager of statewide web development and design for the department. It was first published in the CDT Tech Blog. The challenge of connecting government services to residents is magnified in a state as diverse...
wcbi.com
Poor handling of offenders’ records MDOC could lead to institutional and legislative failures according to PEER Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- A new report suggests the Mississippi Department of Corrections has mishandled records and data for some offenders under state custody. PEER Mississippi reviews how government agencies perform and if state money is being spent correctly. The committee recently sampled 100 active inmates and found some key flaws in the MDOC database. This included missing documentation, missing photo IDs, non-matching social security numbers, or misspelled names.
