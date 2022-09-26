Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
James Wiseman puts on dunking display in Warriors preseason opener in Japan
Warriors third-year center James Wiseman made a triumphant return to the court for the Dubs Friday morning in Japan, throwing down four dunks en route to a game-high 20 points.
TMZ.com
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson Hilariously Dominated By Sumo Legend Hakuhō Shō
The Splash Brothers probably won't be called the Sumo Brothers any time soon ... 'cause Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson both went head-to-head against wrestling legend Hakuhō Shō -- and they hilariously failed to make him budge!!. The Golden State Warriors met up with Hakuhō while visiting Japan...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Lakers: Andrew Bynum, Revisited
This week's "Legacy" episode introduces us to the oft-injured starting center during Kobe Bryant's second dynasty era.
‘That’s what kind of sealed the deal’: Andre Iguodala opens up on plan that clinched his return to the Warriors
Andre Iguodala is already on-record blaming Stephen Curry and other Golden State Warriors power brokers for his decision to put off retirement. His desire to the join the exclusive club of players in NBA history who have won five championships surely played a part in his return to the Warriors, too.
ESPN's Shocking Prediction For Golden State Warriors Revealed
ESPN ranked the Warriors hilariously low.
NBC Sports
Moody reveals where he improved in first offseason with Warriors
Heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, Moses Moody knew what he has to do to help the Warriors repeat as champions. Speaking with reporters at Warriors Media Day on Sunday, Moody outlined what he worked on the most during the offseason. "We been working on a lot. Defense is one...
NBC Sports
When does the 2022-23 NBA season start?
Basketball's biggest stage is set to commence again at the beginning of the 2022-23 season. The Golden State Warriors are fresh off an impressive championship victory last season, their fourth in the last eight seasons. But every team starts anew come October. Will the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers with Donovan Mitchell...
Yardbarker
Knicks' Derrick Rose Details How He Took Diet Inspiration from Tim Duncan
San Antonio Spurs legend and NBA Hall of Famer Tim Duncan inspired countless fans and players during his 19-year career, which ended in 2016. Suchh inspiration apparently continues to extend past retirement to current players around the league, including New York Knicks veteran guard and former league MVP Derrick Rose.
NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job
Crawford, who spent four seasons with the New York Knicks, is set to replace Dwyane Wade in the network's NBA studio.
Yardbarker
Rasheed Wallace: The Biography Of The 'Ball Don't Lie' Trash-Talker And NBA Champion
The NBA has seen many stars play the game of basketball throughout its 75 years. For these players, we've seen many types, from the super athletic to players whose skill level is off the charts. We have also witnessed players who kept a low profile to players who made the...
Yardbarker
Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson Tried To Move Sumo Wrestler But They Couldn't: "He Is Too Strong."
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are having a splash in the land of the rising sun, just that it’s not on the basketball court. Ahead of the preseason games against the Washington Wizards, the duo were seen trying to Sumo wrestle and having a good time, despite failing to move their opponent.
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors at the top, Jazz bringing up the rear with the preseason here
NBA power rankings: Now that the 2022-23 preseason is starting, teams are pretty much set with their rosters. The Golden
How to Watch Warriors-Wizards Preseason Games In Japan
The first two games of the 2022-23 NBA Preseason will take place in Japan on September 30 and October 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
NBC Sports
Why signing JaMychal Green was 'critical' for Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO -- Before Andre Iguodala officially returned to the Warriors to wrap up his storied career that has lasted nearly two decades, the Warriors' bench going into the 2022-23 NBA season wasn't exactly rife with experience. Including rookies Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins, that unit consists of one...
NBC Sports
Iguodala drops great Kuminga quip to Mutombo during Japan trip
As soon as the Warriors touched down in Japan, they’ve been greeted and treated by fans eager to welcome the defending champions into their country. But on Thursday, it was Jonathan Kuminga who took a step back and admired someone whose journey hits close to home for him. Fellow...
Yardbarker
Chris Paul on Kevin Durant, Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns are in day three of training camp, and Chris Paul was available to the media to answer some questions on the offseason. When asked on his thoughts around Kevin Durant and Jae Crowder, Paul offered up a steadfast opinion. “I think you learn in this league you...
Cole Anthony looking to change the narrative for the Orlando Magic
The National Basketball Association is near, which means their annual media day is here, and getting in on some of that fun is former Tar Heel Cole Anthony. Anthony will enter his third season with the Orlando Magic, becoming a vital part of their young core. Antony was a one-and-done at UNC, and despite his injury-riddled season, he was still drafted with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. Anthony has made significant strides in his first to the second year with Orlando, boosting his points per game from 12.9 to 16.3. He also increased his assist average from 4.1...
msn.com
Steve Kerr, Draymond Green return to Japan a year after winning Olympic gold medal
TOKYO — Last time Steve Kerr and Draymond Green were in Japan, their sole focus was basketball — and not necessarily by choice. This time around, however, that won’t be the case. Green and Kerr returned to Tokyo this week for a pair of preseason games between...
