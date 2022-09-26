ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."

Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
When does the 2022-23 NBA season start?

Basketball's biggest stage is set to commence again at the beginning of the 2022-23 season. The Golden State Warriors are fresh off an impressive championship victory last season, their fourth in the last eight seasons. But every team starts anew come October. Will the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers with Donovan Mitchell...
Why signing JaMychal Green was 'critical' for Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO -- Before Andre Iguodala officially returned to the Warriors to wrap up his storied career that has lasted nearly two decades, the Warriors' bench going into the 2022-23 NBA season wasn't exactly rife with experience. Including rookies Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins, that unit consists of one...
Iguodala drops great Kuminga quip to Mutombo during Japan trip

As soon as the Warriors touched down in Japan, they’ve been greeted and treated by fans eager to welcome the defending champions into their country. But on Thursday, it was Jonathan Kuminga who took a step back and admired someone whose journey hits close to home for him. Fellow...
Chris Paul on Kevin Durant, Jae Crowder

The Phoenix Suns are in day three of training camp, and Chris Paul was available to the media to answer some questions on the offseason. When asked on his thoughts around Kevin Durant and Jae Crowder, Paul offered up a steadfast opinion. “I think you learn in this league you...
Cole Anthony looking to change the narrative for the Orlando Magic

The National Basketball Association is near, which means their annual media day is here, and getting in on some of that fun is former Tar Heel Cole Anthony. Anthony will enter his third season with the Orlando Magic, becoming a vital part of their young core. Antony was a one-and-done at UNC, and despite his injury-riddled season, he was still drafted with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. Anthony has made significant strides in his first to the second year with Orlando, boosting his points per game from 12.9 to 16.3. He also increased his assist average from 4.1...
