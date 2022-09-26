ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neosho, MO

Fire reported at storage unit facility in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – About 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evening fire was reported at 2629 S Rangeline, alerting Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded.  Duenweg Fire Dept were dispatched as automatic mutual aid. As authorities arrived there were no visible flames.  However there was a smell of smoke in the air and a light haze in...
JOPLIN, MO
Springfield broadcaster Art Hains receives updated diagnosis

The Ozark Mountain School District is considering a significant change at its three campuses, and its giving the public an opportunity to learn more about the possibility. Reeds Spring, Mo. School Districts cancels “listening sessions” to be conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday. Meteorologist Nick...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Escaped Neosho inmate back in custody

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a runaway inmate has been located and returned to custody. Micheal Durison, 41, escaped custody while receiving treatment at Freeman Neosho by assaulting a corrections officer and fleeing the scene on September 18th. According to a release from NSCO, multiple tips sent to detectives allowed […]
NEOSHO, MO
Republic's Davis jailed on assault charges

Heather Davis, 26, of Republic was jailed on Friday, Aug. 26, on three counts of fourth-degree assault after she allegedly failed to appear at a bench trial for those charges which was scheduled to take place in May. However, her legal woes don’t stop there. In addition to her...
REPUBLIC, MO
Mobile home fire near Seneca; Residence is a total loss

SENECA, Mo. — About 5:15 a.m. Wednesday reports of a structure fire at Hwy 43 Mobile Home Park north of Seneca alerted Newton County Central Comm. Seneca Rural Fire Protection Dist., Newton County EMS, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Mutual aid assistance from Seneca City Fire, Quapaw Nation Fire & EMS and Wyandotte Fire, Redings Mill Fire and Neosho Rural...
SENECA, MO
Driver dies in crash in Cassville, Mo.

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A driver from Cassville has died after a crash in Barry County. Dale Roller, 53, died in the crash on Saturday. The crash happened on State Highway 76 in Cassville. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say his vehicle crossed the center line, striking another vehicle head-on. Roller died at the scene.
CASSVILLE, MO
Explainer: Trail of lights in the sky causes a stir

JOPLIN, Mo. — Messages, calls, texts, videos started coming in about 8:15 p.m. Sunday evening to Joplin News First. “What are these lights in the sky to the northeast?” K.H. “Did you see this in the sky it wasn’t a jet!” S.B. “You get any messages about a line of lights flying over minute ago?” B.J. On Saturday SpaceX launched...
JOPLIN, MO
GMFS Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Night Out/Cruise In

We’re happy to have Corporal Isaac West back with us from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for their Night Out/Cruise In event! Happening October 1st on the South-Side lawn of the Historical Carthage Courthouse, this event provides food, fun, silent auctions, and a car show! Join us in supporting and celebrating local law enforcement, as they support the community!
JASPER COUNTY, MO
Cassville man dies in head-on car crash

CASSVILLE, Mo.- A 53-year-old man has died after a head-on car crash on Highway 76 in Cassville, Missouri. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Saturday afternoon around 5:30 pm when a car, driven by Dale Roller, 53, of Cassville, Missouri, crossed the center line and hit another […]
CASSVILLE, MO

