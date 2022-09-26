Read full article on original website
Related
Joplin ‘Ace of Spades’ Scratcher yields a 100k prize
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A Missouri Lottery player won $100,000 after purchasing a ticket from the Big Apple Travel Plaza in Joplin. The player said she bought a $5 “Ace of Spades” scratcher and couldn’t believe what happened afterward. After learning they won 1 of 6...
Newton County Escapee captured in Joplin, located in a travel trailer
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sheriff Chris Jennings states Newton County escapee Michael Durison, 39, is back in police custody. After following several tips Newton County Detectives and the Joplin Police Department took Durison into custody in a travel trailer located at 1808 West 20th, near 20th and McCoy, in Joplin.
These Carthage Missouri Mansions Will Leave You With More Questions (And Cabinets) Than Answers
Well guys, you know what I'm like by now.I'm nosy as heck, and I love to look at listings on Zillow and Realtor to get a chance to look into other people's houses. And they have them for sale, so...they want me to look, right? RIGHT. Well, I found a...
Fire reported at storage unit facility in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. – About 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evening fire was reported at 2629 S Rangeline, alerting Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Duenweg Fire Dept were dispatched as automatic mutual aid. As authorities arrived there were no visible flames. However there was a smell of smoke in the air and a light haze in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
Springfield broadcaster Art Hains receives updated diagnosis
The Ozark Mountain School District is considering a significant change at its three campuses, and its giving the public an opportunity to learn more about the possibility. Reeds Spring, Mo. School Districts cancels “listening sessions” to be conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday. Meteorologist Nick...
Walmart announces new family-building benefits for associates
Walmart has announced that it will provide associates with several new family-building benefits, including fertility and surrogacy coverage.
Joplin tornado before and after pictures
20th and Duquesne 20th and Range Line 26th Street
Escaped Neosho inmate back in custody
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a runaway inmate has been located and returned to custody. Micheal Durison, 41, escaped custody while receiving treatment at Freeman Neosho by assaulting a corrections officer and fleeing the scene on September 18th. According to a release from NSCO, multiple tips sent to detectives allowed […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Fire damages Springfield church Wednesday morning
Reeds Spring, Mo. School District cancels “listening sessions” conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday. Full sunshine is in store again today with high temperatures down between 5-10 degrees.
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Republic's Davis jailed on assault charges
Heather Davis, 26, of Republic was jailed on Friday, Aug. 26, on three counts of fourth-degree assault after she allegedly failed to appear at a bench trial for those charges which was scheduled to take place in May. However, her legal woes don’t stop there. In addition to her...
FBI continues search for missing NWA man
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the location and recovery of Jason Lierl.
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
Mobile home fire near Seneca; Residence is a total loss
SENECA, Mo. — About 5:15 a.m. Wednesday reports of a structure fire at Hwy 43 Mobile Home Park north of Seneca alerted Newton County Central Comm. Seneca Rural Fire Protection Dist., Newton County EMS, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Mutual aid assistance from Seneca City Fire, Quapaw Nation Fire & EMS and Wyandotte Fire, Redings Mill Fire and Neosho Rural...
Two-vehicle crash claims the life of a Missouri man in Crawford County
A Mindenmines man is dead following a two-vehicle collision just 2 miles North of K126 in Crawford County.
KYTV
Driver dies in crash in Cassville, Mo.
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A driver from Cassville has died after a crash in Barry County. Dale Roller, 53, died in the crash on Saturday. The crash happened on State Highway 76 in Cassville. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say his vehicle crossed the center line, striking another vehicle head-on. Roller died at the scene.
KYTV
Family of woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Christian County grieves
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Josh and Leia McDermott, along with their daughter Cassandra Townsend, are mourning after their adopted daughter Donna Bailey died during an officer-involved shooting in Ozark. They’ve been looking for answers, and now they’re speaking out. After making arrangements for her funeral and setting up a memorial...
Explainer: Trail of lights in the sky causes a stir
JOPLIN, Mo. — Messages, calls, texts, videos started coming in about 8:15 p.m. Sunday evening to Joplin News First. “What are these lights in the sky to the northeast?” K.H. “Did you see this in the sky it wasn’t a jet!” S.B. “You get any messages about a line of lights flying over minute ago?” B.J. On Saturday SpaceX launched...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Night Out/Cruise In
We’re happy to have Corporal Isaac West back with us from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for their Night Out/Cruise In event! Happening October 1st on the South-Side lawn of the Historical Carthage Courthouse, this event provides food, fun, silent auctions, and a car show! Join us in supporting and celebrating local law enforcement, as they support the community!
Cassville man dies in head-on car crash
CASSVILLE, Mo.- A 53-year-old man has died after a head-on car crash on Highway 76 in Cassville, Missouri. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Saturday afternoon around 5:30 pm when a car, driven by Dale Roller, 53, of Cassville, Missouri, crossed the center line and hit another […]
Comments / 1