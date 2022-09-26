WABASH, IN – Beacon Credit Union has announced that they will start accepting applications for their 2023 Scholarship Program on Saturday, October 1, 2022. There will be eight (8) $1,000 scholarships awarded to Beacon Credit Union members that will be entering their freshman year at a college, university or technical school in the fall of 2023.

