Gas City, IN

William Russell “Bill” Medley

William Russell “Bill” Medley, 63, North Manchester, Indiana, joined his daughter Heather in Heaven on September 26, 2022. The son of Russel and Martha (Williams) Medley, Bill was born on March 20, 1959, in Columbia City, Indiana. After graduating from Columbia High School High School in 1977, Bill...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
PPD Lieutenant Richard retires

This from the Peru Police Department: PERU, IN- Lieutenant Rod Richard was hired by the Peru Police Department on June 1, 2002 after serving as a police officer at the Marion Police Department for three years. Prior to Lt. Richard’s employment as a police officer, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army.
PERU, IN
Fort Wayne man arrested after vehicle pursuit

GRANT COUNTY, IN- This morning, a vehicle pursuit led to the arrest of Kysan Jones, 20, Fort Wayne, IN. He was incarcerated in the Grant County Jail to face criminal charges for resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Today...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Rural Logansport man arrested for Child Molestation

LOGANSPORT, IN – Tuesday, a criminal investigation by Indiana State Police Detective Wendell Beachy resulted in the arrest of Justin R Bault, 40, 2347 East Cass County Road 350 North rural Logansport, IN. Bault was arrested during a traffic stop on State Road 25 and Cass County Road 350 North, when troopers served him with a Cass County arrest warrant alleging criminal charges for three counts of child molestation and a single count of child exploitation.
LOGANSPORT, IN
Marion Police seek information on shooting, victim injured

MARION, IN- On September 26, 2022 at approximately 7:10 pm, Grant County Central dispatch received a 911 call in regards to a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street in Marion, Indiana. Officers arrived in the area and discovered a red liquid consistent with blood on the front...
MARION, IN
Huntington Police Department accepting resumes for Ordinance Officer

HUNTINGTON, IN- The City of Huntington is accepting applications and resumes for the position of Ordinance Officer. The Ordinance Officer is an assigned position to the Huntington Police Department. The position has no police powers outside of enforcing ordinance violations. Primary responsibilities include, but not limited to: enforcement of nuisance...
HUNTINGTON, IN
Beacon Credit Union2023 Scholarship Program now accepting applications

WABASH, IN – Beacon Credit Union has announced that they will start accepting applications for their 2023 Scholarship Program on Saturday, October 1, 2022. There will be eight (8) $1,000 scholarships awarded to Beacon Credit Union members that will be entering their freshman year at a college, university or technical school in the fall of 2023.
WABASH, IN

