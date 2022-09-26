Read full article on original website
William Russell “Bill” Medley
William Russell “Bill” Medley, 63, North Manchester, Indiana, joined his daughter Heather in Heaven on September 26, 2022. The son of Russel and Martha (Williams) Medley, Bill was born on March 20, 1959, in Columbia City, Indiana. After graduating from Columbia High School High School in 1977, Bill...
PPD Lieutenant Richard retires
This from the Peru Police Department: PERU, IN- Lieutenant Rod Richard was hired by the Peru Police Department on June 1, 2002 after serving as a police officer at the Marion Police Department for three years. Prior to Lt. Richard’s employment as a police officer, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army.
Fort Wayne man arrested after vehicle pursuit
GRANT COUNTY, IN- This morning, a vehicle pursuit led to the arrest of Kysan Jones, 20, Fort Wayne, IN. He was incarcerated in the Grant County Jail to face criminal charges for resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Today...
Marion Police seek information on shooting, victim injured
MARION, IN- On September 26, 2022 at approximately 7:10 pm, Grant County Central dispatch received a 911 call in regards to a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street in Marion, Indiana. Officers arrived in the area and discovered a red liquid consistent with blood on the front...
Beacon Credit Union2023 Scholarship Program now accepting applications
WABASH, IN – Beacon Credit Union has announced that they will start accepting applications for their 2023 Scholarship Program on Saturday, October 1, 2022. There will be eight (8) $1,000 scholarships awarded to Beacon Credit Union members that will be entering their freshman year at a college, university or technical school in the fall of 2023.
