Read full article on original website
Related
Sheriff probed after comments surface condemning Black staff
WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired, a television station reported. Several Black officers in leadership positions were later demoted or fired. Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene issued a statement arguing that the recording of...
NC voters worry of civil war, brace for possibility of political violence
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolinians are increasingly worried about the future of democracy, and many are preparing for the possibility of a civil war in the coming years, according to a Meredith College poll released on Monday. Sixty-one percent of Republicans and 36% of Democrats believe the use of...
Columbus County sheriff recorded making racist remarks against Black employees
WECT reports Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene was recorded making offensive remarks about Black employees. The State Bureau of Investigations has opened an investigation into allegations of obstruction of justice at the Columbus County Sheriff's Office. In the recording, Greene is heard saying to acting sheriff Jason Soles, "If I...
Groups: Retaliation after migrants report detention center
ESTANCIA, N.M. — Migrants held by U.S. authorities at a detention center in rural New Mexico have endured retaliation rather than aid after reporting unsanitary conditions at the government-contracted jail, a coalition of civil rights advocacy groups said Wednesday. A public letter signed this week by at least a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issues state of emergency for Hurricane Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. — As Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency on Wednesday in advance of potentially severe weather. “The most serious concern that we have is flooding, particularly the more west it moves,” Cooper told WRAL News during...
Army doctor at Fort Bragg, wife indicted for trying to leak confidential info to Russia
A U.S. Army doctor stationed at Fort Bragg and his wife have been indicted on federal charges for attempting to provide confidential medical information to the Russian government, court documents show. Maj. Jamie Lee Henry, 39, and his wife Anna Gabrielian, 36, aimed to help Russia in its ongoing war...
Good news for renters: Apartment costs in Raleigh decline in September
RALEIGH – The median monthly rental price for an apartment in Raleigh fell in September, according to the latest data from Apartment List. But that doesn’t mean folks are able to secure affordable rentals, as the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is now $1,341 and a two-bedroom apartment is $1,525.
US proposal would permit eagle deaths as renewables expand
BILLINGS, MONT. — The Biden administration on Thursday proposed a new permitting program for wind energy turbines, power lines and other projects that kill eagles, amid growing concern among scientists that the rapid expansion of renewable energy in the U.S. West could harm golden eagle populations now teetering on decline.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north
SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian’s passage has risen to four overall after an official said late Thursday that two people were confirmed dead on a hard-hit barrier island on Florida’s western coast. Dana Souza, city manager of Sanibel, said the deaths were...
States spend federal COVID aid on roads, buildings, seawalls
Standing 14 stories tall, the Docking State Office Building is one of Kansas' largest and oldest state workplaces. It's also largely vacant, despite a prime location across from the Capitol. So Kansas officials are planning to spend $60 million of federal pandemic relief funds to help finance its demolition and...
Ride of a lifetime: NC woman drives FEMA convoy of relief supplies to Florida
Photos from the U.S. Coast Guard flying over the city of Fort Myers in Florida show a terrifying story: Massive flooding. Neighborhoods underwater. Homes torn apart. The mayor there is telling people to stay in their homes if they can – because it's too dangerous to go outside. Meanwhile,...
Emergency management leaning on state Census office to identify communities of need ahead of Ian
Preparations for Hurricane Ian are underway across the state. That includes helping identify people in the community who might need extra assistance as Ian makes its way through our region. "They’re showing you the path of the storm, which areas are highest at risk," Bob Coates, the state census liaison,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all of South Carolina’s...
Raleigh church to open doors Friday night for homeless ahead of Hurricane Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Baptist church is opening its doors Friday night for people experiencing homelessness as Hurricane Ian moves toward the Carolinas. Pullen Memorial Baptist Church at 1801 Hillsborough St. plans to open its doors at 4 p.m. Friday and people can stay until 8 a.m. Saturday. St....
Chase CEO says presence in North Carolina is going to get bigger – ‘we’re ambitious’
CARY – North Carolina’s recent wins in economic development across a broad swath of industries – from biotech to electric vehicles – comes as no surprise to JPMorgan Chase’s top executive Jamie Dimon. After all, his own company continues to expand its presence in the state. Plus, he’s very familiar with the Triangle area.
Man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father fires attorney at court hearing that could have led to a retrial
The man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father, James Jordan, in 1993 had a hearing Thursday in Harnett County that could have led to a new trial. Instead, Daniel Green fired his attorney and made his own oral argument in front of the judge. Green’s attorney, Christine Mumma, who heads...
NC emergency officials keeping close eye on NC mountains as Ian approaches
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has a new director of emergency management and he's ready to lead the state through Hurricane Ian. William Ray said the state is closely watching the coast and mountains, where some areas are expected to see localized flooding and up to 10 inches of rain.
NY proceeds with plan for zero-emission vehicles by 2035
ALBANY, N.Y. — A decision by regulators in California has cleared the way for New York to move forward on its goal of requiring all new cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday. State regulations being crafted...
As Hurricane Ian approaches, Robeson Co. man still holds out hope for state relief years after Florence
ROWLAND, N.C. — As Hurricane Ian’s remnants are expected to reach North Carolina by the weekend, some residents are still struggling from the impacts of the last hurricane to hit the state. Four years after Hurricane Florence, one Robeson County man says he still hasn’t received aid from...
Changing climate means more flood risk for Raleigh, central NC
Although Raleigh is situated more than 100 miles from the coast, the capital city and the surrounding areas of central North Carolina still face a significant flood threat when tropical storms blow in with wind and rain. Along Crabtree Creek under Blue Ridge Road, a mural memorializes all the storms...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
70K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0