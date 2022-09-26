ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Collierville Police Chief speaks on officer who was run over

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — An officer with the Collierville Police Department remains in critical condition after a man wanted for attempted murder allegedly ran over him. Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the injured officer is a veteran of the department. Lane described his condition as critical but stable, adding that although he has been through several surgeries and is improving, he still has a long way to go.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Millington man accused of shooting at several people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington man has been arrested after he was accused of firing shots at several people. Eric Lone, 52, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Deputies responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Navy Road at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to court documents, a woman said Lone […]
MILLINGTON, TN
desotocountynews.com

Harris found guilty of DUI charges for striking deputy

A woman will be sentenced on Oct. 24 after being found guilty of driving under the influence in a February 2021 accident that seriously injured a DeSoto County deputy. Katherine Harris of Memphis was found guilty on Wednesday. Harris was accused of driving a vehicle on eastbound I-269 near the Laughter Road exit that struck Deputy Austin Eldridge while he was changing a flat tire on a stranded vehicle.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Man cashes stolen checks worth nearly $100K: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of cashing over 40 stolen checks and making off with nearly $100,000. William Vescovi, 43, is facing several charges, including theft of property $60,000 – $250,000 and forgery. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on June 17, a man reported a burglary at his home on Humphrey […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of shooting at car with children inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A mother says she fears for her life after she says a woman with a grudge fired shots at her and her children while she was driving. According to police reports, Angel Jackson was following Kaneisha Robertson while hanging out the window of a car and holding a gun. “I just see the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Woman found guilty after former DeSoto County deputy hit by car

This story has been corrected to reflect that Austin Eldridge is a former DeSoto County deputy. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman was found guilty of DUI resulting in permanent injury Wednesday after a former DeSoto County deputy was struck while he was changing a tire on I-269 in 2021. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Manager scares off suspects during Piccadilly robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a series of snatch and grabs targeting businesses across the city. In four robberies, the suspects push the clerks and then run off with the cash, according to police. Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows a masked and gloved man bum-rushing a clerk at a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found in burning car in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A body was found inside a burning car in Millington Thursday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a vehicle fire/accident at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. The sheriff’s department said fire units found a deceased victim in the front seat of the vehicle. This […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WJTV 12

Hernando police chase lawsuit dismissed by judge

UPDATE, Sept. 27, 2022: A judge dismissed the plaintiff’s federal claims against Hernando Police with prejudice, and the state claims were dismissed without prejudice. The case is now closed. UPDATE: The FBI has opened an investigation into this case, the Hernando Police Chief said Thursday. Chief Scott Worsham said someone filed a complaint with the […]
HERNANDO, MS
actionnews5.com

Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A newly-released autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher was shot and killed. The autopsy reveals Fletcher’s cause of death as a homicide, after she was shot in the head. Fletcher was found dead on September 5 after missing for several days. Her body was in a state...
MEMPHIS, TN
KFVS12

Off-duty officer’s gun, radio stolen outside restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A police officer’s gun and other department-issued items were stolen Monday night, according to Memphis police. The off-duty officer, employed in Mississippi, was one of several victims of car break-ins outside Juicy Crab on Winchester Road. Several customers said they walked outside and noticed their...
MEMPHIS, TN

