Collierville Police Chief speaks on officer who was run over
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — An officer with the Collierville Police Department remains in critical condition after a man wanted for attempted murder allegedly ran over him. Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the injured officer is a veteran of the department. Lane described his condition as critical but stable, adding that although he has been through several surgeries and is improving, he still has a long way to go.
Millington man accused of shooting at several people
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington man has been arrested after he was accused of firing shots at several people. Eric Lone, 52, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Deputies responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Navy Road at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to court documents, a woman said Lone […]
Memphis shooting spree suspect indicted on 26 more charges including homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, Ezekiel Kelly has been indicted on 26 additional charges related to the Sept. 7 shooting spree, including two homicides. 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of First-Degree Murder in the shooting...
desotocountynews.com
Harris found guilty of DUI charges for striking deputy
A woman will be sentenced on Oct. 24 after being found guilty of driving under the influence in a February 2021 accident that seriously injured a DeSoto County deputy. Katherine Harris of Memphis was found guilty on Wednesday. Harris was accused of driving a vehicle on eastbound I-269 near the Laughter Road exit that struck Deputy Austin Eldridge while he was changing a flat tire on a stranded vehicle.
Man cashes stolen checks worth nearly $100K: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of cashing over 40 stolen checks and making off with nearly $100,000. William Vescovi, 43, is facing several charges, including theft of property $60,000 – $250,000 and forgery. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on June 17, a man reported a burglary at his home on Humphrey […]
Eliza Fletcher: Kidnapped, slain Memphis teacher died of gunshot to head, autopsy reveals
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eliza Fletcher, the slain kindergarten teacher from Memphis, Tennessee, who police said was kidnapped during a pre-dawn jog on Sept. 2, died from a gunshot wound to the head, an autopsy report released Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press revealed. Fletcher, 34, had a gunshot...
Woman accused of shooting at car with children inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A mother says she fears for her life after she says a woman with a grudge fired shots at her and her children while she was driving. According to police reports, Angel Jackson was following Kaneisha Robertson while hanging out the window of a car and holding a gun. “I just see the […]
Teen shot victim after following him and mother from Horn Lake: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a teenager who they say shot a man who was inside a car with his mother last week. Conner Johnson, 18, is being accused of following a mother and her son from Horn Lake to Memphis on Sept 23. According to police, the 40-year-old victim told officers he was […]
Woman found guilty after former DeSoto County deputy hit by car
This story has been corrected to reflect that Austin Eldridge is a former DeSoto County deputy. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman was found guilty of DUI resulting in permanent injury Wednesday after a former DeSoto County deputy was struck while he was changing a tire on I-269 in 2021. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s […]
VIDEO: Manager scares off suspects during Piccadilly robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a series of snatch and grabs targeting businesses across the city. In four robberies, the suspects push the clerks and then run off with the cash, according to police. Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows a masked and gloved man bum-rushing a clerk at a […]
Body found in burning car in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A body was found inside a burning car in Millington Thursday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a vehicle fire/accident at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. The sheriff’s department said fire units found a deceased victim in the front seat of the vehicle. This […]
Mothers claim teen sons tased, wrongfully detained by Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four Memphis mothers said police officers mistakenly roughed up their sons. It happened as police were looking for a car stolen from a Dollar Tree on East Shelby Drive. The vehicle would be spotted five days later at Esporta Fitness on Ridgeway Road. Police said they...
Hernando police chase lawsuit dismissed by judge
UPDATE, Sept. 27, 2022: A judge dismissed the plaintiff’s federal claims against Hernando Police with prejudice, and the state claims were dismissed without prejudice. The case is now closed. UPDATE: The FBI has opened an investigation into this case, the Hernando Police Chief said Thursday. Chief Scott Worsham said someone filed a complaint with the […]
Man narrowly escapes after getting caught in crossfire at gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after another man at a Southeast Memphis gas station found himself caught in the crossfire when bullets started flying from two vehicles. Darran Coleman’s work van was hit by gunfire while he was making a routine stop for gas at the BP station at Riverdale and Raines on […]
actionnews5.com
Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A newly-released autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher was shot and killed. The autopsy reveals Fletcher’s cause of death as a homicide, after she was shot in the head. Fletcher was found dead on September 5 after missing for several days. Her body was in a state...
Police Officer Critically Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Collierville (Collierville, TN)
According to the Collierville Police, a hit-and-run crash was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that a Collierville police officer was run [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KFVS12
Off-duty officer’s gun, radio stolen outside restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A police officer’s gun and other department-issued items were stolen Monday night, according to Memphis police. The off-duty officer, employed in Mississippi, was one of several victims of car break-ins outside Juicy Crab on Winchester Road. Several customers said they walked outside and noticed their...
Man who allegedly ran over Collierville officer charged with attempted murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville police officer is in critical condition Monday, recovering from injuries suffered in a hit and run over the weekend. That violent incident triggered a Tennessee Blue Alert as fellow officers hunted the alleged attacker, eventually catching him. Frayser residents said a normally quiet neighborhood...
3 charged after drug bust at Memphis home reveals Ecstasy, cocaine, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men with active warrants were arrested during a drug bust in Memphis. On Sept. 27, detectives issued a search warrant for drugs in the 700 block of Leath Street. Two of the suspects, Justin Smith and Anthony Butler, were detained on the front porch, according...
Memphis one step closer to enforcing curfew in effort to tackle crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is one step closer to enforcing a curfew for kids 17 and under. The possibility of a curfew has been an ongoing discussion between city council members and the Memphis Police Department, who would enforce the curfew, for weeks. City ordinance states kids 16 and...
