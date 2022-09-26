ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 1

Related
klcjournal.com

Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization

Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization. While talking about a recent international trip, New York City Mayor Eric Adams took a shot at the Sunflower State, saying “Kansas doesn’t have a brand.” But for Journal columnist Mark McCormick, talking about Kansas’ uniqueness is all too easy.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Explainer: Two amendments in Kansas raising questions ahead of election

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Questions are swirling about two constitutional amendments in Kansas, which are set to appear on the November ballot. One of the two amendments dividing voters, HCR 5014, would, essentially, grant the state Legislature “legislative veto” power. If passed, the amendment would allow the Legislature to suspend or revoke rules and regulations […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kelly, KS
City
Garnett, KS
State
Florida State
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Olathe, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
KAKE TV

NYC Mayor's comments on Kansas draw criticism

NEW YORK, NY. (KAKE) - New York City's Mayor is drawing fire for his comments about Kansas. During an appearance Tuesday morning Mayor Eric Adams discussed his recent trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. He mentioned wearing a shirt that identifies him as New York City's Mayor, saying the shirt means something because of New York City's "brand" in the world.
KWCH.com

Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Schmidt
Person
Sam Brownback
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Laura Kelly
Kansas Reflector

Without asking for it, transgender kids have been swept up into Kansas political imbroglio

Kansas politicians and school districts have contorted themselves in fury recently over simple requests of transgender students. Treat us fairly and inclusively. Call us by our names and treat us with respect. Value our lives. We saw it recently in Gardner Edgerton School District, as a proposed policy covering trans students would have forbidden teachers […] The post Without asking for it, transgender kids have been swept up into Kansas political imbroglio appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

$51M in bonuses being distributed in Kan. to direct care workers

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday announced that her administration has begun the process of distributing $51 million in bonuses for direct care workers at Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS) providers, according to a statement from her office. Governor Kelly announced the bonus payments early this year.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's

Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Girls Volleyball#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Democrat
KSN News

Kansas Democrats announce property tax cut plan

TOPEKA (KSNT)— A group of Kansas democrats are rolling out their plan to cut property taxes. Democratic lawmakers, including some vying for a slot in the Kansas House of Representatives, announced a residential property tax reduction plan on Monday. “Property taxes are going up yet again and the Kansas Legislature needs to do something about […]
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Millions in life insurance funds still unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA – As part of Life Insurance Awareness month, Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt highlights a lost and found search program that can have a significant financial impact on a family. Kansans can use this program to search among millions of dollars in unpaid life insurance policy funds. “Purchasing life...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

ACLU of Kansas: Legislature needs to fix ‘endless probation’

An “endless probation” case is still dragging on in Kansas, with the defendant set to keep paying restitution for the next four decades, if legal reforms don’t address the situation. Edwanda Garrett pleaded guilty in 2009 to making fraudulent content, and again in 2017 for writing bad checks. Garrett’s restitution included deducting $50 from her […] The post ACLU of Kansas: Legislature needs to fix ‘endless probation’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Democrats float proposal to lower property taxes by reviving dormant fund

TOPEKA — A three-part proposal to reduce property taxes could save Kansas homeowners millions, Democratic lawmakers said during a news conference Monday at the Statehouse.  Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, and Rep. Mike Amyx, D-Lawrence, released the plan for consideration in the next legislative session, which begins in January. The plan includes reducing residential property assessment […] The post Kansas Democrats float proposal to lower property taxes by reviving dormant fund appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy