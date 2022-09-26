Read full article on original website
klcjournal.com
Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization
Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization. While talking about a recent international trip, New York City Mayor Eric Adams took a shot at the Sunflower State, saying “Kansas doesn’t have a brand.” But for Journal columnist Mark McCormick, talking about Kansas’ uniqueness is all too easy.
Explainer: Two amendments in Kansas raising questions ahead of election
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Questions are swirling about two constitutional amendments in Kansas, which are set to appear on the November ballot. One of the two amendments dividing voters, HCR 5014, would, essentially, grant the state Legislature “legislative veto” power. If passed, the amendment would allow the Legislature to suspend or revoke rules and regulations […]
Kansas politicians react to New York mayor’s ‘no brand’ comment
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Politicians, as well a Kansas sports team and even Eric Stonestreet all had something to say about New York Mayor Eric Adams’s comment about Kansas having no brand. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Adams held a news conference about his recent trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in the aftermath […]
WIBW
Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams throws shade at Kansas: 'They don't have a brand'
During a press conference on Tuesday, New York City mayor Eric Adams weirdly throws shade at Kansas, saying the state has no brand.
KAKE TV
NYC Mayor's comments on Kansas draw criticism
NEW YORK, NY. (KAKE) - New York City's Mayor is drawing fire for his comments about Kansas. During an appearance Tuesday morning Mayor Eric Adams discussed his recent trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. He mentioned wearing a shirt that identifies him as New York City's Mayor, saying the shirt means something because of New York City's "brand" in the world.
kcur.org
Grab all the fish you want while they're still alive — this Kansas lake is drying up
Grab the fish at Ellis City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. So on Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
KWCH.com
Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
kcur.org
Kansas inmates got punished for drinking alcohol when the prison system was misusing tests
TOPEKA, Kansas — The Kansas prison system admits it's been misusing an alcohol-detecting test that it’s relied on for years and relied on to sort out punishment for inmates it suspected were drinking. Prison officials had been dipping the test strips into drinks to detect alcohol when it’s...
Without asking for it, transgender kids have been swept up into Kansas political imbroglio
Kansas politicians and school districts have contorted themselves in fury recently over simple requests of transgender students. Treat us fairly and inclusively. Call us by our names and treat us with respect. Value our lives. We saw it recently in Gardner Edgerton School District, as a proposed policy covering trans students would have forbidden teachers […] The post Without asking for it, transgender kids have been swept up into Kansas political imbroglio appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
$51M in bonuses being distributed in Kan. to direct care workers
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday announced that her administration has begun the process of distributing $51 million in bonuses for direct care workers at Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS) providers, according to a statement from her office. Governor Kelly announced the bonus payments early this year.
Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's
Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
Kansas Democrats announce property tax cut plan
TOPEKA (KSNT)— A group of Kansas democrats are rolling out their plan to cut property taxes. Democratic lawmakers, including some vying for a slot in the Kansas House of Representatives, announced a residential property tax reduction plan on Monday. “Property taxes are going up yet again and the Kansas Legislature needs to do something about […]
Millions in life insurance funds still unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA – As part of Life Insurance Awareness month, Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt highlights a lost and found search program that can have a significant financial impact on a family. Kansans can use this program to search among millions of dollars in unpaid life insurance policy funds. “Purchasing life...
ACLU of Kansas: Legislature needs to fix ‘endless probation’
An “endless probation” case is still dragging on in Kansas, with the defendant set to keep paying restitution for the next four decades, if legal reforms don’t address the situation. Edwanda Garrett pleaded guilty in 2009 to making fraudulent content, and again in 2017 for writing bad checks. Garrett’s restitution included deducting $50 from her […] The post ACLU of Kansas: Legislature needs to fix ‘endless probation’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
State seizes western Kansas restaurant over taxes
The Kansas Department of Revenue says it seized the Black Dog Bar and Grill, 132 E. Long Street, Monday after nonpayment of sales tax.
Kansas Democrats float proposal to lower property taxes by reviving dormant fund
TOPEKA — A three-part proposal to reduce property taxes could save Kansas homeowners millions, Democratic lawmakers said during a news conference Monday at the Statehouse. Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, and Rep. Mike Amyx, D-Lawrence, released the plan for consideration in the next legislative session, which begins in January. The plan includes reducing residential property assessment […] The post Kansas Democrats float proposal to lower property taxes by reviving dormant fund appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KMBC.com
Kansas Highway Patrol issues statement after trooper alleges corruption in the agency
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in a two-year KMBC 9 investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol is speaking out over allegations of intimidation, harassment, and wrongful termination. The agency sent KMBC 9 Investigates a statement Wednesday saying:. "Bryce Whelpley violated our standards of professional conduct. We take...
Former Kansan hunkers down ahead of possible Hurricane Ian flooding
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While there is concern over Hurricane Ian causing massive waves on the coast of Florida, one former Kansan who retired in central Florida is already taking action for possible floods. “We have heard it could be a big issue. That’s the way we understand it,” said former Sedgwick County Sheriff Robert […]
Kansas farmers say that planting crops isn’t the only struggle in this drought
Parts of Kansas saw rain on Thursday, but farmers say it won't be enough to help out in the long run.
