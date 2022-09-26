Kansas politicians and school districts have contorted themselves in fury recently over simple requests of transgender students. Treat us fairly and inclusively. Call us by our names and treat us with respect. Value our lives. We saw it recently in Gardner Edgerton School District, as a proposed policy covering trans students would have forbidden teachers […] The post Without asking for it, transgender kids have been swept up into Kansas political imbroglio appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO