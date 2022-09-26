Read full article on original website
insideedition.com
Longtime Florida Resident Shares Viral Tips as Hurricane Ian, Category 3, Approaches Landfall
It’s a wait-and-see game in Florida as Hurricane Ian creeps toward the U.S. coast, with expectations that it will be a Category 3 storm when it makes landfall. Florida's highways are jammed with traffic, as thousands scramble to get out of the storm’s path. Satellite images show the...
insideedition.com
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall as Strong Category 4 Storm Near Florida's Southwest Coast
Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida, near Cayo Costa around 3:05 p.m. ET Wednesday. The hurricane is a strong Category 4 hurricane with winds close to 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The weather system is expected to move toward Orlando tonight, with strongest...
insideedition.com
Memorable Mascot Stories from Utah, Maine, New Jersey and California
These school mascot stories are quite memorable. In 2017, Cosmo the Cougar, Brigham Young University's mascot, got attention for being a dancing machine. In 2018, Stacy Albanese’s expression was priceless as her boyfriend, Andy, dressed as their college mascot and proposed. In 2016, Mitch Carter was jumped, dogpiled and beaten while wearing a mascot costume. Inside Edition’s Andrea Swindall has more.
insideedition.com
Wisconsin Rehab Center Nurses Rare Barn Owls Back to Health
Barn owls don’t usually call Wisconsin home because of the cold weather. But for the first time in decades, some were found in the state. After a storm knocked their nest out of a tree, these guys needed some TLC. So Raptor Education Group Inc. stepped in to rehab them. They told WSAW’s Hannah Borchert this was done with the help of a foster mom. At the end of treatment, a physical exam was required to get a clean bill of health. Inside Edition Digital has more.
insideedition.com
Arizona Man Sues Airline After Spending 17 Days in Jail in Case of Mistaken Identity
An Arizona man spent 17 days in jail after being mistaken for a burglary suspect. Michael Lowe was walking through a Texas airport terminal waiting to board his flight when another passenger allegedly stole jewelry from a duty-free kiosk. According to a lawsuit, American Airlines only handed over Lowe's name when police asked for a list of passengers that may fit the suspect's description. That resulted in him spending 17 days in jail for a crime he did not commit.
insideedition.com
Oklahoma Teen Hospitalized After Cell Phone Falling From Amusement Park Ride Smashes Into Her Head
An Oklahoma teenager is lucky to be alive after a fun afternoon at a fair turned into a nightmare. As Rebecca Gillespie was waiting to get onto a ride at the Oklahoma State fair, she was hit in the head by a cell phone that fell from the sky. The phone had plummeted from a ride at an estimated 45 miles per hour smashing into Gillespie’s forehead.
insideedition.com
Florida A&M Students Sue the State for Alleged Racial Discrimination in University Funding
Six students from Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University have filed a class action lawsuit against the state of Florida. The students are suing the state for alleged racial discrimination, claiming that political leaders purposely withheld equal funding from the historically Black University compared to the University of Florida, a predominantly white institution.
insideedition.com
Pennsylvania Kitchen Trashed After Bears Break In for Food
This is something like “Goldilocks and the Three Bears,” but in this case, the three bears did the visiting. Homeowners in the Pocono Lake area of Pennsylvania got quite the surprise when they saw a family of bears breaking into their home on their Ring camera. The determined mother wrestled with the window and screen for a bit while her cubs watched. Once inside, they had the kitchen all to themselves. And boy did they have a ball. Inside Edition Digital has more.
insideedition.com
Young Woman's Body Discovered in Man's Car After Traffic Accident in North Carolina: Authorities
A woman’s body was found inside a North Carolina man’s car during the investigation of a traffic accident, according to reports. The Wilmington Police Department stated that the body was found after Zakreigh Baker, 27, rear-ended another vehicle that was parked at a stoplight, according to local outlet WWAY News.
insideedition.com
‘Star Wars’ Fans in Wisconsin Battle It Out at Bladetoberfest
These “Star Wars” Fans are battling it out. Not quite like the movie, but close. These Wausau, Wisconsin, residents are testing their lightsaber skills out at Bladetoberfest. The style of fighting in this tournament looks like fencing, but with light sabers, of course. Up to 50 people participate for the big prize, and for bragging rights. It’s also a way for contestants to meet like-minded fans passionate about the franchise. Inside Edition Digital has more.
insideedition.com
Alec Baldwin Could Potentially Face Criminal Charges in Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting
According to new reports, Alec Baldwin could be criminally charged in connection with his role in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of “Rust.” New Mexico prosecutors say as many as four people, including Baldwin, could potentially be criminally charged. Baldwin has repeatedly claimed he was told the gun had blanks and he did not pull the trigger when Hutchins was accidentally fatally shot.
insideedition.com
3-Year-Old Found Safe After Disappearing for a Day During South Carolina Camping Trip
After going missing for almost an entire day, a South Carolina 3-year-old has been found safe and reunited with her parents, according to local reports. Around 7 p.m. on Friday, Ruby Heider went missing during a camping trip in Poinsett State Park with family and friends, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
insideedition.com
