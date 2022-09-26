This is something like “Goldilocks and the Three Bears,” but in this case, the three bears did the visiting. Homeowners in the Pocono Lake area of Pennsylvania got quite the surprise when they saw a family of bears breaking into their home on their Ring camera. The determined mother wrestled with the window and screen for a bit while her cubs watched. Once inside, they had the kitchen all to themselves. And boy did they have a ball. Inside Edition Digital has more.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO