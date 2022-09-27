60 Lesser Known, But Very Interesting Facts About Dogs
1. Research has found that border collies are the most intelligent dog breed.
2. Pembroke Welsh corgis are revered for their enchanted nature and are known in Welsh folklore as companions and steeds to fairies.
3. In the US, Labrador retrievers have been the most popular dog breed every year since 2013 .
4. Basenjis don't bark — they yodel .
5. The first-ever Olympic mascot was a dachshund named Waldi .
6. A group of pugs is called a grumble .
7. In 1925, a group of huskies helped save the children of a small Alaskan town.
8. Greyhounds are the world's fastest dog breeds, with the ability to reach speeds of 45 miles per hour .
9. The Catahoula leopard dog is the only breed capable of climbing trees (!!).
10. Basset hounds use their incredibly long ears to trap scents .
11. The average dog has an intelligence level equivalent to a 2-year-old human.
12. Dogs go poop when their bodies are aligned with the earth's magnetic field .
13. Dogs have three eyelids.
14. The world's first dog lived 31,700 years ago and looked like a Siberian husky .
15. Male dogs may lift their leg when peeing to make themselves appear larger to other dogs.
16. Dogs drink with the back of their tongue.
17. Dogs instinctively curl up in a ball when they sleep to protect their vital organs and keep themselves warm.
18. Dogs have 18 muscles that control their ears.
19. Dogs are now capable of watching TV because of the invention of HDTV with higher frame rates. Before that, TV just looked like a strobe light to them.
20. A dog’s sense of smell is 10,000 to 100,000 times more accurate than a human's.
21. Dogs can sweat through their paw pads.
22. Dogs can be trained to detect cancer and other diseases.
23. Dogs can get jealous .
24. A greyhound dog could beat a Cheetah in a long-distance race.
25. A dog's nose is wet to help absorb scent chemicals .
26. A dog’s normal body temperature is between 101 and 102.5 degrees Fahrenheit.
27. A service dog named Kirsch received an honorary master's degree in mental health counseling for attending all of his owner's classes.
28. Dogs dream , just like humans.
29. But also, dogs can see in the dark far better than humans.
30. A dog's noseprint is as unique as a human's fingerprint.
31. Dogs like rolling around in smelly things because, to them, that shit smells ~divine~.
32. The saluki, the oldest dog breed still existent today, has been hanging around humans since 329 BCE.
33. Dogs can hear about four times the distance of a human.
34. Some dogs, like the Newfoundland breed, have webbed feet.
35. They can gauge your emotion by listening to your voice.
36. Chinese nobles would hide Pekingese dogs in their sleeves as a form of attack.
37. Despite those puppy eyes, dogs feel no remorse.
38. If you're over 30, you were alive before every dog living in the world today.
39. There is a place on earth that, quite literally, looks like doggy heaven.
40. The golden retriever has never won the Westminster Dog Show.
41. Dalmatians are born without their signature spots.
42. The name "pug" most likely came from the Latin word "pugnus," which means "fist," because the shadow of a fist resembles a pug's profile.
43. A dog once walked 2,800 miles through plains, desert, mountains, and rivers during the coldest part of winter to get back to his family.
44. Most French bulldogs' hips are too slim to deliver puppies, so their litters are almost always delivered via C-section.
45. A neuroimaging study revealed that dogs prioritize the smell of their humans over everything and anything else.
46. Doug the Pug, the world's most famous internet dog, has an estimated net worth of about $500,000.
47. Three border collies were once trained to run around Chilean forests wearing backpacks that released native plant seeds — this was an effort to try and rebuild areas devastated by wildfires.
48. Dogs have evolved to understand human laughter.
49. Dogs sneeze to show other dogs that they're not being aggressive.
50. Roselle, a guide dog, saved her blind owner during 9/11 by leading him out of the North Tower and down 78 flights of stairs.
51. There once existed a breed of dog called the Turnspit that was bred to run on a wheel to make meat turn and cook evenly.
52. Some 26,000-year-old canine paw prints were found fossilized next to those of a child, revealing the oldest evidence of dog being man's best friend.
53. Corgi is Welsh for "dwarf dog."
54. A bloodhound joined a half-marathon after her owner let her out to pee. She ran the entire 13.1 miles and finished seventh.
55. If you leave your dog a piece of clothing that smells like you, the scent will comfort them and it can help curb their separation anxiety.
56. The Norwegian Lundehund is the only dog that has six toes on each foot!
57. Dogs don't ONLY see in black and white — they can also see blue and yellow !
58. Bloodhounds are able to trace scents that are over 300 hours old.
59. The US is the country with the highest pet dog population, at around 75 million .
60. The Beatles included a whistle that is only audible to dogs in the song "A Day in the Life."
This article contains content from Syd Robinson, Krista Torres, Shayan Roy, and Kaelin Tully. It was compiled by Kelly Rissman.
