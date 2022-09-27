ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

60 Lesser Known, But Very Interesting Facts About Dogs

By Krista Torres
1. Research has found that border collies are the most intelligent dog breed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U9nRD_0iBHabfM00

They'd rather finish your homework than eat it, thank you very much.

Iuliia Zavalishina / Getty Images

2. Pembroke Welsh corgis are revered for their enchanted nature and are known in Welsh folklore as companions and steeds to fairies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iTxKE_0iBHabfM00

They've also been known to really just let loose at summer music festivals.

Anita Kot / Getty Images

3. In the US, Labrador retrievers have been the most popular dog breed every year since 2013 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBGJl_0iBHabfM00

Jealousy is a disease...get well soon. 😌

Uwe Krejci / Getty Images

4. Basenjis don't bark — they yodel .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ftRK6_0iBHabfM00

Not in chain superstores, though.

Christina Berger / Getty Images

5. The first-ever Olympic mascot was a dachshund named Waldi .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P0rO6_0iBHabfM00

The other prospective mascot contenders simply fell short.

Dapec / Getty Images

6. A group of pugs is called a grumble .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ipFZc_0iBHabfM00

Much cuter than that thing our stomach does.

Max Lirnyk / Getty Images

7. In 1925, a group of huskies helped save the children of a small Alaskan town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G14Un_0iBHabfM00

Your faves could never...

Egon69 / Getty Images

8. Greyhounds are the world's fastest dog breeds, with the ability to reach speeds of 45 miles per hour .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1srb41_0iBHabfM00

This is the only greyhound that won't get stuck in two hours of traffic between New Jersey and the Delaware Water Gap.

Matija Jeraj / Getty Images

9. The Catahoula leopard dog is the only breed capable of climbing trees (!!).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44265K_0iBHabfM00

Climbing trees is, like, hard enough for actual humans?? Impressive.

Vojtech Petr / Getty Images

10. Basset hounds use their incredibly long ears to trap scents .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09keZB_0iBHabfM00

Now you know exactly what you're doing when you walk your basset hound through the streets of New York City.

Paulshlykov / Getty Images

11. The average dog has an intelligence level equivalent to a 2-year-old human.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oq2EZ_0iBHabfM00

According to American Psychological Association , dogs can learn up to 250 words and gestures, which is equivalent to a toddler.

Thanawath Seangsuriyapone / Getty Images

12. Dogs go poop when their bodies are aligned with the earth's magnetic field .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lLDap_0iBHabfM00

A study published in the journal Frontiers in Zoology found that dogs are sensitive to small variations in the earth's magnetic field. Under “calm magnetic field conditions,” dogs preferred to relieve themselves when their body was aligned along the north-south axis. The study also found that dogs avoid the east-west axis altogether.

Thamkc / Getty Images

13. Dogs have three eyelids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pIU3X_0iBHabfM00

Two of their eyelids are visible and one is hidden. The third eyelid sits in the inner corner of a dog's eyes and it has invisible tear glands.

Squatchphotography / Getty Images

14. The world's first dog lived 31,700 years ago and looked like a Siberian husky .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTK8e_0iBHabfM00

The prehistoric dog was about the size of a shepherd dog, with a wide but short snout and a wider brain case than a wolf.

Chabybucko / Getty Images

15. Male dogs may lift their leg when peeing to make themselves appear larger to other dogs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMdYO_0iBHabfM00

According to a study done by researchers at Cornell University, evidence suggests that littler dogs lift their legs at a higher angle when peeing as a way to trick bigger dogs into thinking they are bigger than they actually are.

Helenwalkerz65 / Getty Images

16. Dogs drink with the back of their tongue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03MeDc_0iBHabfM00

Dogs don't have cheeks, so they can't create suction to drink like we can. Dogs move their tongues very quickly backward to build up momentum which forces water into a column and up into their mouths .

Alex_ugalek / Getty Images

17. Dogs instinctively curl up in a ball when they sleep to protect their vital organs and keep themselves warm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YFVLb_0iBHabfM00

If a pup sprawls out to sleep instead of curling up, it means they are simply hot or they feel very safe in their environment.

Diane39 / Getty Images

18. Dogs have 18 muscles that control their ears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GDbPE_0iBHabfM00

For reference, humans only have six. They can rotate and tilt their ears to listen to sound waves efficiently. Their ears can also move independently from each other, allowing them to hear sounds in different directions.

Celiaaa / Getty Images

19. Dogs are now capable of watching TV because of the invention of HDTV with higher frame rates. Before that, TV just looked like a strobe light to them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cE7ep_0iBHabfM00
Damedeeso / Getty Images

20. A dog’s sense of smell is 10,000 to 100,000 times more accurate than a human's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j7g5J_0iBHabfM00

Dogs detect odors in parts per trillion. That is the equivalent of a dog finding one dirty sock in a pile of two million clean ones!

Eudyptula / Getty Images

21. Dogs can sweat through their paw pads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PDiFR_0iBHabfM00

According to Pet MD, dogs have a type of sweat gland called merocrine glands , which are located in their paw pads. However, dogs actually sweating through their paws is relatively rare.

PrzemysÃ…â€šaw Iciak / Getty Images

22. Dogs can be trained to detect cancer and other diseases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gh7RH_0iBHabfM00

In the human body, cancerous cells release different metabolic waste products than healthy cells . The difference is actually so significant that dogs are able to detect it. Dogs may also be able to sniff out cancer cells just by smelling someone's breath.

Tomas Maracek / Getty Images

23. Dogs can get jealous .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCwJp_0iBHabfM00

Although dogs experience things like jealousy and envy, their emotions are not as complex as the emotions we feel as humans. According to the American Kennel Club , dogs are sensitive to fairness (for example, everyone being rewarded for their efforts), but not equity (for example, whether or not all of the rewards are equal).

Wavetop / Getty Images

24. A greyhound dog could beat a Cheetah in a long-distance race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YuAMe_0iBHabfM00

Although greyhounds' fastest speeds aren't as fast as cheetahs (cheetahs can run up to 75 miles per hour), cheetahs can only run in sprints . So, in a long-distance race, the greyhound would eventually outrun the cheetah.

Natalia Timchenko / Getty Images

25. A dog's nose is wet to help absorb scent chemicals .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQFo7_0iBHabfM00

Wet noses help dogs regulate their body temperature and cool them down because they don't have normal sweat glands like people.

Ijdema / Getty Images

26. A dog’s normal body temperature is between 101 and 102.5 degrees Fahrenheit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tehOQ_0iBHabfM00

According to Web MD, a temperature of more than 103 degrees Fahrenheit is considered a fever for a dog.

Sushiman / Getty Images

27. A service dog named Kirsch received an honorary master's degree in mental health counseling for attending all of his owner's classes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mHBn9_0iBHabfM00
Petra Richli / Getty Images

28. Dogs dream , just like humans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43MqTb_0iBHabfM00

Human brains and dog brains function similarly during sleep. We both have the same type of slow wave sleep and rapid eye movement (or REM). During the REM stage, dogs can dream just like humans. If you see your dog is sleeping and you see their paws moving or twitching, it means they are most likely dreaming.

Gollykim / Getty Images

29. But also, dogs can see in the dark far better than humans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bzx6j_0iBHabfM00

While dogs have fewer cones in their eyes, they have more light-sensitive cells , or rods, toward the center of the retina. A larger pupil also lets in more light.

Don't go by this GIF, though. It must have been hella dark.

Irina Kashaeva / Getty Images

30. A dog's noseprint is as unique as a human's fingerprint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GTeef_0iBHabfM00

It is widely believed that no two dogs have the same noseprint, and the Canadian Kennel Club has been accepting noseprints as proof of identity since 1938 (for dogs only).

Kellyvandellen / Getty Images

31. Dogs like rolling around in smelly things because, to them, that shit smells ~divine~.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t84vb_0iBHabfM00

Not only do dogs have way more olfactory receptors than us, but they're probably designed differently as well.

This means they perceive smells differently, and it might explain why it's a delight for your dog to roll around in their own doodoo, but not acceptable for you to do the same.

Estefani Wolf / Getty Images

32. The saluki, the oldest dog breed still existent today, has been hanging around humans since 329 BCE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AmwYM_0iBHabfM00

Some historians identify the saluki as a distinct breed of dog as early as 329 BCE in Egypt. For some perspective, that was around the same time when Alexander the Great invaded India.

That would make the saluki breed well over 2,000 years old.

Foaloce / Getty Images

33. Dogs can hear about four times the distance of a human.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fe5qV_0iBHabfM00
Globalp / Getty Images

34. Some dogs, like the Newfoundland breed, have webbed feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VxgJW_0iBHabfM00

Breeds that tend to do a lot of work in water, like the Newfoundland and the Portuguese water dog, have specially modified webbed feet to help them swim better.

Bill Chizek / Getty Images

35. They can gauge your emotion by listening to your voice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LPjBI_0iBHabfM00

The human brain has an audio cortex which differentiates voices from other sounds and reacts based on the emotion expressed in the voice. A study found that dogs have one too, and it's located in a very similar area of their brain.

This makes sense, since humans have been breeding dogs for centuries, so at least a portion of their brain must go toward interpreting human cues.

Kebal Aleksandra / Getty Images

36. Chinese nobles would hide Pekingese dogs in their sleeves as a form of attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f7Xnv_0iBHabfM00

Pekingese dogs were bred as guard dogs for royals in imperial China. Emperors would carry the smallest and fiercest ones in their sleeves and release them to scare away any shady characters.

They were ancient pepper spray, basically.

Julia Kostiuchenko / Getty Images

37. Despite those puppy eyes, dogs feel no remorse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2waYxp_0iBHabfM00

Veterinary scientist Susan Hazel believes that "it’s pretty clear that dogs don’t feel or display guilt." They've just learned to act that way to appease their masters when they're angry.

So don't trust those puppy dog eyes after they've broken something in the house. THEY DON'T GIVE A SHIT.

Radionphoto / Getty Images

38. If you're over 30, you were alive before every dog living in the world today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FK45L_0iBHabfM00

This isn't so much a scientific fact as a shower thought , but it's still true AF. The longest a dog has ever lived is 29 years, so by that math, every dog alive today was born at least after 1993.

If you were born in or before 1993, congrats! These dogs look up to you as some sort of god.

Aliaksandr Barysenka / Getty Images

39. There is a place on earth that, quite literally, looks like doggy heaven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iY4Tr_0iBHabfM00

Territorio de Zaguates , or "Land of the Strays," is a volunteer-run shelter in Costa Rica. They have about 900 dogs there, and they have special hikes across the hills with you AND THE DOGS. OH MY GOD.

Every one of the dogs in the shelter is up for adoption.

K_thalhofer / Getty Images

40. The golden retriever has never won the Westminster Dog Show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41eDfS_0iBHabfM00
Fly View Productions / Getty Images

41. Dalmatians are born without their signature spots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PTArS_0iBHabfM00
Animalinfo / Getty Images

42. The name "pug" most likely came from the Latin word "pugnus," which means "fist," because the shadow of a fist resembles a pug's profile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Q3sC_0iBHabfM00
Liudmila Chernetska / Getty Images

43. A dog once walked 2,800 miles through plains, desert, mountains, and rivers during the coldest part of winter to get back to his family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BuNCU_0iBHabfM00
Kisa_markiza / Getty Images

44. Most French bulldogs' hips are too slim to deliver puppies, so their litters are almost always delivered via C-section.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J0pTN_0iBHabfM00
Goo.gl / Getty Images

45. A neuroimaging study revealed that dogs prioritize the smell of their humans over everything and anything else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BXkgJ_0iBHabfM00
Robert Way / Getty Images

46. Doug the Pug, the world's most famous internet dog, has an estimated net worth of about $500,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d615v_0iBHabfM00
Jomkwan / Getty Images

47. Three border collies were once trained to run around Chilean forests wearing backpacks that released native plant seeds — this was an effort to try and rebuild areas devastated by wildfires.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VPKdS_0iBHabfM00
Middelveld / Getty Images

48. Dogs have evolved to understand human laughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mdubg_0iBHabfM00
Halfpoint Images / Getty Images

49. Dogs sneeze to show other dogs that they're not being aggressive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03yNvk_0iBHabfM00
Yata / Getty Images

50. Roselle, a guide dog, saved her blind owner during 9/11 by leading him out of the North Tower and down 78 flights of stairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUzsc_0iBHabfM00
Spencer Platt / Getty Images

51. There once existed a breed of dog called the Turnspit that was bred to run on a wheel to make meat turn and cook evenly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ahaps_0iBHabfM00
Sepia Times / Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

52. Some 26,000-year-old canine paw prints were found fossilized next to those of a child, revealing the oldest evidence of dog being man's best friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OfIG_0iBHabfM00
Seventyfour / Getty Images

53. Corgi is Welsh for "dwarf dog."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J1jXQ_0iBHabfM00
Akegooseberry / Getty Images

54. A bloodhound joined a half-marathon after her owner let her out to pee. She ran the entire 13.1 miles and finished seventh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1blDyb_0iBHabfM00
Lecphotos / Getty Images

55. If you leave your dog a piece of clothing that smells like you, the scent will comfort them and it can help curb their separation anxiety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41uy52_0iBHabfM00
Zakharova Elena / Getty Images

56. The Norwegian Lundehund is the only dog that has six toes on each foot!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XEnl5_0iBHabfM00
C-foto / Getty Images

57. Dogs don't ONLY see in black and white — they can also see blue and yellow !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p5VTs_0iBHabfM00
Inside-studio / Getty Images

58. Bloodhounds are able to trace scents that are over 300 hours old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IeeqJ_0iBHabfM00
Evgenia Glinskaia / Getty Images

59. The US is the country with the highest pet dog population, at around 75 million .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJ0GT_0iBHabfM00
Circle Creative Studio / Getty Images

60. The Beatles included a whistle that is only audible to dogs in the song "A Day in the Life."

Martha My Dear. London, 1969. Photo by Linda McCartney #TBT #ThrowbackThursday #loveyourpetday

@PaulMcCartney 05:45 PM - 20 Feb 2020

This article contains content from Syd Robinson, Krista Torres, Shayan Roy, and Kaelin Tully. It was compiled by Kelly Rissman.

