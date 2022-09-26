ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Look: Tennessee converted a celebrity LSU fan to a Vols fan

Just ahead of their big matchup with LSU in Baton Rouge, it appears that the Tennessee Vols have converted a celebrity Tigers fan into a UT fan. Celeb podcaster and standup comedian Theo Von, a former LSU student who rose to fame as a member of the Road Rules cast on MTV, was randomly on the sidelines last week for the Vols’ win against the Florida Gators.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Watch: Lane Kiffin sounds like a coach who is unhappy at Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin sounded like a guy this week who’s unhappy with his current situation in Oxford. The former Tennessee Vols head coach went on a mini-rant during a media session where he basically lambasted the Ole Miss fan base for not showing up at games.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
atozsports.com

Bengals do something against Dolphins they haven’t done in five years

The Cincinnati Bengals did something on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins that they haven’t done since the 2017 season. In the second quarter, Cincinnati rookie Jeff Gunter blocked a 53-yard field goal attempt by the Dolphins. It was the Bengals’ first blocked field goal since a 2017 game...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ forgotten man has resurfaced with a vengeance

DeMarcus Lawrence has been the backbone of the Dallas Cowboys run defense for years. The knock on him during that time has been his lack of sack production after back-to-back double-digit showings in that area in 2017 and 2018. When the Cowboys took on the New York Giants this past...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Florida Gators#Big Orange Podcast#Imagn Content Services#Llc
atozsports.com

ESPN says Tennessee Vols assistant is a ‘coach to watch’

The Tennessee Vols have one of the most prolific offenses in the nation so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that UT offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is starting to receive some national attention. Golesh, who is originally from Russia and went to college at Ohio State, served on Josh...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Cowboys: NFL completely screws Micah Parsons out of major achievement

The NFL announced its September players of the month on Thursday after the first three weeks of the season. Understandably, I opened the press release entirely sure that I was about to read the name that I expected listed as the NFC Defensive Player of the Month. After all, Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Latest NFL injury update could have a big impact on the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the Miami Dolphins in a pivotal early-season AFC showdown on Thursday night. All eyes are on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and whether or not he’ll play this week. Tagovailoa suffered an apparent head injury in Miami’s win against Buffalo on Sunday....
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Youtube
atozsports.com

Pro Football Focus declares the ‘best team in the AFC South’

On a recent episode of a daily NFL talk show created by Pro Football Focus, two PFF analysts made a declaration for which team is the best in the AFC South. Podcast hosts Trevor Sikkema and Mike Renner are both NFL analysts and reporters for PFF that were alongside each other to create ‘It’s Just Football’, a daily NFL podcast and talkshow.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

NFL Draft scout reveals how scouts feel about Vols QB Hendon Hooker

Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker has quickly put himself in the thick of the Heisman Trophy conversation this season. That’s because Hooker is off to a great start this season. Through four games, Hooker is completing over 70 percent of his passes. And he’s yet to throw an interception in 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy