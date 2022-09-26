Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
atozsports.com
Look: Tennessee converted a celebrity LSU fan to a Vols fan
Just ahead of their big matchup with LSU in Baton Rouge, it appears that the Tennessee Vols have converted a celebrity Tigers fan into a UT fan. Celeb podcaster and standup comedian Theo Von, a former LSU student who rose to fame as a member of the Road Rules cast on MTV, was randomly on the sidelines last week for the Vols’ win against the Florida Gators.
atozsports.com
Watch: Lane Kiffin sounds like a coach who is unhappy at Ole Miss
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin sounded like a guy this week who’s unhappy with his current situation in Oxford. The former Tennessee Vols head coach went on a mini-rant during a media session where he basically lambasted the Ole Miss fan base for not showing up at games.
atozsports.com
Former Vols RB Arian Foster details his return to Tennessee and reveals if he enjoyed it
Former Tennessee Vols running back Arian Foster hasn’t been back to Knoxville many times since ending his collegiate playing career in 2008. Part of the reason is because in late 2013 Foster was vocal about receiving impermissible benefits during his time at Tennessee. Some fans felt like he was...
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB Casey Clausen gives his take on Josh Heupel and Tennessee
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Casey Clausen might be one of the most underappreciated players in UT history. Clausen is the only Tennessee quarterback that’s beaten Florida twice — doing so in 2001 and 2003 (both times on the road, oddly enough). The former Vols quarterback, who lives in...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols senior sends message that all players should hear before entering transfer portal
Tennessee Vols senior wide receiver Ramel Keyton made a statement on Wednesday that all players should hear before entering the NCAA transfer portal. Keyton is a former four-star recruit who hasn’t found much success during his time at Tennessee. The Marietta, GA native had just 20 receptions during his first three seasons with the Vols.
atozsports.com
LSU could be without a key player against the Tennessee Vols on October 8
The LSU Tigers could be without a key player when they take on the Tennessee Vols in Baton Rouge on October 8. Brody Miller, who covers the Tigers for The Athletic, reported on Wednesday morning that offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger will miss LSU’s game against Auburn this weekend. Dellinger,...
atozsports.com
National analyst makes bold prediction for rest of Tennessee Vols’ season
CBS Sports’ Josh Pate, a popular national college football analyst, thinks the Tennessee Vols could be in for a special season. After watching the Vols beat Florida, Pate believes that Tennessee has a very good chance to go 10-2. In fact, he said if you said the over/under for...
atozsports.com
Comments from Vols senior should ease a major concern that Tennessee fans had after Florida game
There’s been some concern from Tennessee Vols fans that the team will suffer a letdown against LSU after beating Florida this past weekend. Tennessee’s players certainly enjoyed the win. Some players have even posted content on social media that pokes fun at the Gators. UT’s players might be...
atozsports.com
National college football analyst throws some major shade at Tennessee after win over Florida
The Tennessee Vols are suddenly one of the “it teams” in college football after taking down the Florida Gators this past weekend. Tennessee is now 4-0 and ranked No. 8 in the nation. It’s the first time the Vols have been 4-0 since 2016. And it’s the program’s highest ranking since the 2006 season when Tennessee was ranked No. 7 at one point.
atozsports.com
Vols QB Hendon Hooker explains how Tennessee fans helped bring him to Rocky Top
One of the biggest reasons why the Tennessee Vols are 10-5 in their last 15 games has been the play of quarterback Hendon Hooker. Hooker didn’t start the 2021 season as the Vols’ starter after transferring to Tennessee from Virginia Tech, but it didn’t take long for him to take a stronghold on the job.
atozsports.com
Bengals do something against Dolphins they haven’t done in five years
The Cincinnati Bengals did something on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins that they haven’t done since the 2017 season. In the second quarter, Cincinnati rookie Jeff Gunter blocked a 53-yard field goal attempt by the Dolphins. It was the Bengals’ first blocked field goal since a 2017 game...
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ forgotten man has resurfaced with a vengeance
DeMarcus Lawrence has been the backbone of the Dallas Cowboys run defense for years. The knock on him during that time has been his lack of sack production after back-to-back double-digit showings in that area in 2017 and 2018. When the Cowboys took on the New York Giants this past...
atozsports.com
ESPN says Tennessee Vols assistant is a ‘coach to watch’
The Tennessee Vols have one of the most prolific offenses in the nation so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that UT offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is starting to receive some national attention. Golesh, who is originally from Russia and went to college at Ohio State, served on Josh...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: NFL completely screws Micah Parsons out of major achievement
The NFL announced its September players of the month on Thursday after the first three weeks of the season. Understandably, I opened the press release entirely sure that I was about to read the name that I expected listed as the NFC Defensive Player of the Month. After all, Dallas...
atozsports.com
There’s a hidden message in the Bengals’ win that needs to be addressed
After getting their first win of the season, the Cincinnati Bengals face tough circumstances. They’ve got a short week to prepare for the Miami Dolphins, who’ll visit Paycor Stadium under the lights of Thursday Night Football. The Bengals – fresh off a 27-12 win versus the New York...
atozsports.com
Latest NFL injury update could have a big impact on the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the Miami Dolphins in a pivotal early-season AFC showdown on Thursday night. All eyes are on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and whether or not he’ll play this week. Tagovailoa suffered an apparent head injury in Miami’s win against Buffalo on Sunday....
atozsports.com
Pro Football Focus declares the ‘best team in the AFC South’
On a recent episode of a daily NFL talk show created by Pro Football Focus, two PFF analysts made a declaration for which team is the best in the AFC South. Podcast hosts Trevor Sikkema and Mike Renner are both NFL analysts and reporters for PFF that were alongside each other to create ‘It’s Just Football’, a daily NFL podcast and talkshow.
atozsports.com
NFL Draft scout reveals how scouts feel about Vols QB Hendon Hooker
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker has quickly put himself in the thick of the Heisman Trophy conversation this season. That’s because Hooker is off to a great start this season. Through four games, Hooker is completing over 70 percent of his passes. And he’s yet to throw an interception in 2022.
atozsports.com
LOOK: A Vol legend hilariously won a bet over his Florida Gator NFL teammate
Tennessee football finally beating the Florida Gators again has been a blast for Vol fans. When you get a huge win over your most hated rival, the sun shines a little brighter, the sky’s a little bluer, and most importantly, you have bragging rights over all of those annoying UF fans.
atozsports.com
Bucs Pro-Bowler sends harsh message to the Chiefs ahead of Sunday Night Football matchup
This week’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is one of the most anticipated games of the year. That’s why it shouldn’t be a surprise that the war of words has already started. Buccaneers pass rusher Shaq Barrett told...
