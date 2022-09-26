ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UnitedHealthcare Selected by Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to Serve Medicaid Beneficiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of. , as one of three managed care organizations to administer the Heritage Health Medicaid program statewide. UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of. Nebraska. will continue to serve individuals who receive coverage through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP); Intellectual and...
AAE Endorses Medical Loss Ratios for Dental Plans

CHICAGO , Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Endodontists. ballot that seeks to reform dental insurance Medical Loss Ratios (MLRs). While MLRs currently apply to medical plans, the referendum will ensure MLRs also apply to dental plans, establishing an 83 percent threshold and requiring insurers to refund any excess premium to customers.
Lawsuit filed over change to Medicare Advantage Plan

Delaware State News (Dover) Less than a week before the start of Delaware’s Medicare Open Enrollment period, state retirees have filed a lawsuit over the change to a Medicare Advantage Plan. Retirees Investing in Social Equity Delaware, or RiseDelaware, filed a formal complaint in the. Delaware Superior Court. on...
Higgins introduces bill to safeguard against insurance companies bailing on Louisiana

Daily Iberian, The (New Iberia, LA) Congressman Clay Higgins is introducing legislation to protect insurance availability for. homeowners and encourage insurers to continue coverage options after a major disaster. According to Higgins, since the 2020 hurricane season, eight insurance companies with. Louisiana. policyholders have failed, and at least 12 others...
Higgins Introduces Bill To Protect Insurance Availability For Louisiana

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) is introducing legislation to protect insurance availability for. homeowners and encourage insurers to continue coverage options after a major disaster. Since the 2020 hurricane season, eight insurance companies with. Louisiana. policyholders have failed, and at least 12 others have withdrawn from...
PEIA ends fiscal year with $92M deficit

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency fund finished fiscal year 2022 with an almost. loss, board members learned Thursday. below projections, while insurance claims were higher than expected,. Chris Borcik. , with Continuing Care Actuaries, told the. West Virginia Retiree Health Benefit Trust Fund. and PEIA...
Michigan Farmer Agrees To $1.2 Million Settlement To Resolve Allegations Of Federal Crop Insurance And Farm Benefit Program Fraud

Settlement To Resolve Allegations Of Federal Crop Insurance And Farm Benefit Program Fraud. to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by causing the submission of fraudulent claims for federal crop insurance and federal farm benefit payments. The settlement amount was negotiated based on the defendants' ability to pay.
Commentary Will workers’ comp be overhauled?

Monterey County Herald (CA) Fair warning: This column will be about workers’ compensation, a topic that’s very complicated and totally lacking in sex appeal, but one that involves many billions of dollars and potentially affects millions of workers. Work comp, as it’s dubbed, has been in effect for...
GEICO Extends Relationship With CCC to Include Smart Digital Fraud Detection

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (CCC), a leading SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, today announced GEICO is the first auto insurer to leverage its CCC® Smart Red Flag Detection solution with Cross Carrier Analysis. Powered by AI, CCC Smart Red Flag Cross Carrier uncovers claims discrepancies and duplicate filings for the same damage. The technology works to review claims for a single carrier or across participating carriers using an automatic claims comparison feature available to insurers on the CCC network. CCC works with more than 300 U.S. insurers, including 18 of the top 20. GEICO is the second-largest auto insurer in the.
American National Urges Claims Preparedness for Hurricane Ian

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. , Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Hurricane Ian tracks inland towards. strongly encourages its policyholders to prepare for their insurance needs. We hope you will find the following informational resources helpful while preparing for this storm. Please be advised to follow the orders of local authorities.
MAPFRE Insurance and Massachusetts Department of Transportation recognize Highway Assistance Program operators

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MAPFRE Insurance and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) today recognized patrol operators from the. thanked the three fleets that make up the program, the Highway Assistance Patrol (HAP), Emergency Service Patrol (ESP) and Incident Response Operators (IRO), for their exceptional service. This press release features multimedia. View...
