Read full article on original website
Related
Molina Healthcare of Florida Supports Members and Providers Impacted by Hurricane Ian
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (“Molina”) is prepared to assist members and providers who may be impacted by Hurricane Ian. Molina is in close contact with its employees and service providers throughout the impacted regions to ensure extra coverage during the state of emergency. “We want our members in the path...
UnitedHealthcare Selected by Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to Serve Medicaid Beneficiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of. , as one of three managed care organizations to administer the Heritage Health Medicaid program statewide. UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of. Nebraska. will continue to serve individuals who receive coverage through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP); Intellectual and...
AAE Endorses Medical Loss Ratios for Dental Plans
CHICAGO , Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Endodontists. ballot that seeks to reform dental insurance Medical Loss Ratios (MLRs). While MLRs currently apply to medical plans, the referendum will ensure MLRs also apply to dental plans, establishing an 83 percent threshold and requiring insurers to refund any excess premium to customers.
Lawsuit filed over change to Medicare Advantage Plan
Delaware State News (Dover) Less than a week before the start of Delaware’s Medicare Open Enrollment period, state retirees have filed a lawsuit over the change to a Medicare Advantage Plan. Retirees Investing in Social Equity Delaware, or RiseDelaware, filed a formal complaint in the. Delaware Superior Court. on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What to do when your HMO says no to a treatment or medication [Los Angeles Daily News]
Daily News (Los Angeles, CA) Challenging a denial from your health plan for a treatment, therapy or medication may feel like an uphill battle, but here’s the good news:. In the past two years, patients have prevailed in roughly 68 percent of independent medical reviews conducted by the state.
Higgins introduces bill to safeguard against insurance companies bailing on Louisiana
Daily Iberian, The (New Iberia, LA) Congressman Clay Higgins is introducing legislation to protect insurance availability for. homeowners and encourage insurers to continue coverage options after a major disaster. According to Higgins, since the 2020 hurricane season, eight insurance companies with. Louisiana. policyholders have failed, and at least 12 others...
Higgins Introduces Bill To Protect Insurance Availability For Louisiana
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) is introducing legislation to protect insurance availability for. homeowners and encourage insurers to continue coverage options after a major disaster. Since the 2020 hurricane season, eight insurance companies with. Louisiana. policyholders have failed, and at least 12 others have withdrawn from...
PEIA ends fiscal year with $92M deficit
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency fund finished fiscal year 2022 with an almost. loss, board members learned Thursday. below projections, while insurance claims were higher than expected,. Chris Borcik. , with Continuing Care Actuaries, told the. West Virginia Retiree Health Benefit Trust Fund. and PEIA...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan Farmer Agrees To $1.2 Million Settlement To Resolve Allegations Of Federal Crop Insurance And Farm Benefit Program Fraud
Settlement To Resolve Allegations Of Federal Crop Insurance And Farm Benefit Program Fraud. to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by causing the submission of fraudulent claims for federal crop insurance and federal farm benefit payments. The settlement amount was negotiated based on the defendants' ability to pay.
Flood insurance rates rising in CT, fewer people getting coverage [The Hour, Norwalk, Conn.]
Sep. 28—It was a span any flood insurance policyholder would hope for, as just 18 claims were filed in. for reimbursement from flood damage over 12 months through this past June under the National Flood Insurance Program. Nova Scotia. structures floating away this weekend during Hurricane Fiona — and...
House Financial Services Subcommittee Issues Testimony From United Policyholders Executive Director Bach
WASHINGTON , Sept. 28 -- The House Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing,. and Insurance issued the following testimony by United Policyholders Executive Director. , entitled "State of Emergency: Examining the Impact of Growing Wildfire Risk on the Insurance Market":. * * *. Good morning Chairman Cleaver, Vice Chair Hill and...
Commentary Will workers’ comp be overhauled?
Monterey County Herald (CA) Fair warning: This column will be about workers’ compensation, a topic that’s very complicated and totally lacking in sex appeal, but one that involves many billions of dollars and potentially affects millions of workers. Work comp, as it’s dubbed, has been in effect for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GEICO Extends Relationship With CCC to Include Smart Digital Fraud Detection
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (CCC), a leading SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, today announced GEICO is the first auto insurer to leverage its CCC® Smart Red Flag Detection solution with Cross Carrier Analysis. Powered by AI, CCC Smart Red Flag Cross Carrier uncovers claims discrepancies and duplicate filings for the same damage. The technology works to review claims for a single carrier or across participating carriers using an automatic claims comparison feature available to insurers on the CCC network. CCC works with more than 300 U.S. insurers, including 18 of the top 20. GEICO is the second-largest auto insurer in the.
American National Urges Claims Preparedness for Hurricane Ian
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. , Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Hurricane Ian tracks inland towards. strongly encourages its policyholders to prepare for their insurance needs. We hope you will find the following informational resources helpful while preparing for this storm. Please be advised to follow the orders of local authorities.
CHOICE FINANCIAL GROUP COMPLETES ITS FIRST ACQUISITION IN OHIO
Schlather is a full-service insurance agency, based in. , providing property and casualty, business, and life and health insurance to its clients. The business was established in 1943 by the Schlather family, and. Dave Schlather. will continue to oversee operations and work with Choice to expand its presence in the...
MAPFRE Insurance and Massachusetts Department of Transportation recognize Highway Assistance Program operators
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MAPFRE Insurance and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) today recognized patrol operators from the. thanked the three fleets that make up the program, the Highway Assistance Patrol (HAP), Emergency Service Patrol (ESP) and Incident Response Operators (IRO), for their exceptional service. This press release features multimedia. View...
World Insurance Associates Acquires Cotten Coverage Insurance Agency and Expands Long Island Presence
Iselin, NJ , Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Cotten Coverage provides property & casualty personal lines products and services, as well as commercial lines...
Horizon takes step toward becoming nonprofit mutual holding company
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, the largest health insurer in the state, cleared the latest hurdle in its plan to expand into the health care business late last week when the state Department of Banking and Insurance gave preliminary approval to change its corporate charter. This article...
Hurricane Ian could smash Florida’s fragile property insurance market [Orlando Sentinel]
— A massive, deadly hurricane like Ian could topple the state’s already unstable property insurance market, some lawmakers and industry experts said Tuesday, as the storm took aim at. Florida. . “If insurance companies needed a year without a storm, this would be it,” said state Sen. Jeff...
South Florida policyholders will have to pay if Florida’s insurers can’t cover Ian’s destruction
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) South Florida might be spared a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, but insurance customers in the region could be stuck helping to pay the bill if the storm causes severe damage along its ultimate path. While it's still early to project exactly where the storm...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0