Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Better Call Saul Actress Cara Pifko: "Find the people that make you feel great in the process; Community is everything"Yitzi Weiner @ Authority MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Related
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Lakers: Andrew Bynum, Revisited
This week's "Legacy" episode introduces us to the oft-injured starting center during Kobe Bryant's second dynasty era.
NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job
Crawford, who spent four seasons with the New York Knicks, is set to replace Dwyane Wade in the network's NBA studio.
DeRozan Thought He Was Joining Lakers Until Westbrook Trade
Prior to joining Chicago, the five-time All-Star thought the idea of playing in Los Angeles was a “done deal.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Reveals What Makes LeBron James One Of The Best: “It’s Just High IQ Basketball…”
For the first time in his career, Patrick Beverley has the chance to work side-by-side with LeBron James, and he intends to make the most of it. After being traded to Los Angeles from Utah, Pat is expected to be among the most featured players in Darvin Ham’s rotation.
DeMar DeRozan thought Lakers signing was 'done deal'
DeMar DeRozan thought it was all said and done. In the summer of 2021, he was going home to become a Los Angeles Laker. “I thought it was a done deal,” DeRozan said on JJ Redick’s The Old Man and the Three podcast. “ I took a trip to Mexico just to get away because I could just feel the anticipation of everything. So I was like, ‘I'm going away for a couple of days, take my mind off it.’ And by the time I come home [it will] be free agency – signed with the Lakers.”
ABC30 Fresno
Forbes: LA Clippers' Steve Ballmer richest owner in pro sports
The LA Clippers finished ninth in the Western Conference last season and ended their season by losing twice in the NBA play-in tournament, but their owner is staying on top. For the eighth consecutive year, Steve Ballmer is ranked as the richest owner in professional sports, according to Forbes. Ballmer,...
Yardbarker
West Notes: Jazz, Kelly Olynyk, Timberwolves, Grizzlies
The trade that sent forward/center Kelly Olynyk from the Pistons to the Jazz caught him by surprise, he says, but he’s excited about his new spot. The deal reunites Olynyk with Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, as the two were together with the Celtics. “It’s crazy because when I got...
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC30 Fresno
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis says undisclosed wrist injury hurt long-range shooting last season
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- On the Los Angeles Lakers' road to the title in 2020, Anthony Davis showed the full versatility of his game, shooting close to 40% from 3 in the playoffs in the NBA bubble. Last season, Davis' outside shot fell off a cliff, with his 3-point percentage...
ABC30 Fresno
Golden State Warriors and BTS member Suga meet up in Japan
It appears the relationship between the Golden State Warriors and K-Pop boy band sensations will continue to blossom this season. The No. 3 on the Warriors' roster typically belongs to Jordan Poole, but Suga, a member of the K-Pop band BTS, posted a photo of him holding up a custom Warriors jersey that received over a million likes. It also received a response from Stephen Curry.
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans Pelicans
Although Zion Williamson did not play in any games last season, the New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) still qualified for the NBA Playoffs after defeating the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers in the two play-in games. Trading for CJ McCollum during the middle of the season assured the fans that the Pels were not tanking.
‘My team been winning a lot’: Patrick Beverley already bringing the fire after two days of Lakers camp
The Los Angeles Lakers are already starting to feel the intensity of Patrick Beverley before the 2022-23 NBA season could even start. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, the veteran point guard revealed how he’s already racking up wins in Lakers training camp. “My team has been winning a lot. …...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC30 Fresno
Bill Belichick makes his level of medical expertise clear, plus more quotes of the week
Bill Belichick isn't a doctor, Russell Wilson hits back against a meme, Gregg Popovich gets real honest about his motivation and more from our quotes of the week. "What do I look like? A doctor? An orthopedic surgeon? ... Day by day." New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, on being...
NFL・
Celtics Reportedly Targeting Clippers Assistant for Staff After Udoka’s Suspension
Boston is reportedly interested in adding Jay Larranaga to its coaching staff following Ime Udoka’s yearlong suspension.
Sporting News
Who are Maccabi Ra'anana? Israeli club set to face Clippers, Trail Blazers and Thunder during NBA preseason
When the preseason for the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway, the first game played in the United States will be an exhibition between the LA Clippers and Israeli club Maccabi Ra'anana on Friday, Sept. 30 at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena. After the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the previous two NBA seasons,...
Yardbarker
‘I was hell bent on playing for the Lakers’: DeMar DeRozan drops truth bomb on LA choosing Russell Westbrook over him
The Los Angeles Lakers had all the opportunity to sign DeMar DeRozan last summer in free agency, but they dropped the ball. Instead, the organization went out and traded for Russell Westbrook. Needless to say, we all know how that’s turned out. DeRozan recently made an appearance on JJ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George OUT for First Preseason Game
The Clippers will be resting a ton of players.
silverscreenandroll.com
DeMar DeRozan can’t stop talking about the Lakers
There are few sagas that have been relived as much and as willfully as DeMar DeRozan’s failed quest to join the Lakers in the summer of 2021. It’s one that has been retold countless, a story of how DeMar wanted to come to the Lakers, LeBron seemingly expressed interest in him being a Laker, the Lakers at one point wanted him to become a Laker and, yet, he did not become a Laker.
ABC30 Fresno
Why Jeanie Buss is investing her own money in pro wrestling
Jeanie Buss was a regular high school student in the 1970s when one day, she was told she would be on the girls' golf team. The issue was Buss had never played golf a day in her life. In 1972, Title IX was passed. It was a federal law that,...
WWE・
Yardbarker
Detroit Pistons Hall Of Famer Ben Wallace Was Seen During Lakers Practice, Giving Valuable Insights To Patrick Beverley And Other Players
The Los Angeles Lakers received a boost in the form of former Detroit Pistons star, Ben Wallace, giving Patrick Beverley and the other players some valuable insight ahead of the new season. The former Pistons Center was present at the Lakers training session, and in a clip posted on social...
Comments / 0