ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Playa Vista, CA
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

DeMar DeRozan thought Lakers signing was 'done deal'

DeMar DeRozan thought it was all said and done. In the summer of 2021, he was going home to become a Los Angeles Laker. “I thought it was a done deal,” DeRozan said on JJ Redick’s The Old Man and the Three podcast. “ I took a trip to Mexico just to get away because I could just feel the anticipation of everything. So I was like, ‘I'm going away for a couple of days, take my mind off it.’ And by the time I come home [it will] be free agency – signed with the Lakers.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Forbes: LA Clippers' Steve Ballmer richest owner in pro sports

The LA Clippers finished ninth in the Western Conference last season and ended their season by losing twice in the NBA play-in tournament, but their owner is staying on top. For the eighth consecutive year, Steve Ballmer is ranked as the richest owner in professional sports, according to Forbes. Ballmer,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

West Notes: Jazz, Kelly Olynyk, Timberwolves, Grizzlies

The trade that sent forward/center Kelly Olynyk from the Pistons to the Jazz caught him by surprise, he says, but he’s excited about his new spot. The deal reunites Olynyk with Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, as the two were together with the Celtics. “It’s crazy because when I got...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Marcus Morris Sr.
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Reggie Jackson
ABC30 Fresno

Golden State Warriors and BTS member Suga meet up in Japan

It appears the relationship between the Golden State Warriors and K-Pop boy band sensations will continue to blossom this season. The No. 3 on the Warriors' roster typically belongs to Jordan Poole, but Suga, a member of the K-Pop band BTS, posted a photo of him holding up a custom Warriors jersey that received over a million likes. It also received a response from Stephen Curry.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans Pelicans

Although Zion Williamson did not play in any games last season, the New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) still qualified for the NBA Playoffs after defeating the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers in the two play-in games. Trading for CJ McCollum during the middle of the season assured the fans that the Pels were not tanking.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ready To Start#Nba Finals#La Clippers#Acl#Nba Finals Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
silverscreenandroll.com

DeMar DeRozan can’t stop talking about the Lakers

There are few sagas that have been relived as much and as willfully as DeMar DeRozan’s failed quest to join the Lakers in the summer of 2021. It’s one that has been retold countless, a story of how DeMar wanted to come to the Lakers, LeBron seemingly expressed interest in him being a Laker, the Lakers at one point wanted him to become a Laker and, yet, he did not become a Laker.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Why Jeanie Buss is investing her own money in pro wrestling

Jeanie Buss was a regular high school student in the 1970s when one day, she was told she would be on the girls' golf team. The issue was Buss had never played golf a day in her life. In 1972, Title IX was passed. It was a federal law that,...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy