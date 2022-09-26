Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Related
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
ABC30 Fresno
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis says undisclosed wrist injury hurt long-range shooting last season
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- On the Los Angeles Lakers' road to the title in 2020, Anthony Davis showed the full versatility of his game, shooting close to 40% from 3 in the playoffs in the NBA bubble. Last season, Davis' outside shot fell off a cliff, with his 3-point percentage...
ABC30 Fresno
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry responds to BTS member Suga
It appears the relationship between the Golden State Warriors and K-Pop boy band sensations will continue to blossom this season. The No. 3 on the Warriors' roster typically belongs to Jordan Poole, but Suga, a member of the K-Pop band BTS, posted a photo of him holding up a custom Warriors jersey that received over a million likes. It also received a response from Stephen Curry.
Jayson Tatum: ‘Next Man Up’ as the Hits Keep Coming for the Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics face some obstacles before the 2022-23 NBA season starts. The post Jayson Tatum: ‘Next Man Up’ as the Hits Keep Coming for the Boston Celtics appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC30 Fresno
Bill Belichick makes his level of medical expertise clear, plus more quotes of the week
Bill Belichick isn't a doctor, Russell Wilson hits back against a meme, Gregg Popovich gets real honest about his motivation and more from our quotes of the week. "What do I look like? A doctor? An orthopedic surgeon? ... Day by day." New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, on being...
NFL・
ABC30 Fresno
Klay Thompson to sit out both Golden State Warriors' preseason games in Japan
SAITAMA, Japan -- Klay Thompson will not play in either of the Golden State Warriors' preseason games in Japan, coach Steve Kerr announced. Kerr said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution as the Warriors go through a condensed training camp. "Just feel more comfortable giving him...
ABC30 Fresno
Forbes: LA Clippers' Steve Ballmer richest owner in pro sports
The LA Clippers finished ninth in the Western Conference last season and ended their season by losing twice in the NBA play-in tournament, but their owner is staying on top. For the eighth consecutive year, Steve Ballmer is ranked as the richest owner in professional sports, according to Forbes. Ballmer,...
Comments / 0