San Antonio, TX

ABC30 Fresno

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry responds to BTS member Suga

It appears the relationship between the Golden State Warriors and K-Pop boy band sensations will continue to blossom this season. The No. 3 on the Warriors' roster typically belongs to Jordan Poole, but Suga, a member of the K-Pop band BTS, posted a photo of him holding up a custom Warriors jersey that received over a million likes. It also received a response from Stephen Curry.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Forbes: LA Clippers' Steve Ballmer richest owner in pro sports

The LA Clippers finished ninth in the Western Conference last season and ended their season by losing twice in the NBA play-in tournament, but their owner is staying on top. For the eighth consecutive year, Steve Ballmer is ranked as the richest owner in professional sports, according to Forbes. Ballmer,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

