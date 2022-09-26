Read full article on original website
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Guardians clinch, Mariners suffer epic collapse
There’s not much drama regarding who will make the playoffs in the AL this year, with the six participants in the bracket all but chosen (despite the Mariners’ best efforts). But this time of year still means magic numbers, seedings, and clinchings. We saw one division fall yesterday, and with just a few days left in September, we’re getting a clearer and clearer playoff picture.
Why talent wasn’t enough for White Sox
CHICAGO -- I was wrong. Those three words are easy for me to write because I rarely, if ever, make a mistake. (Pause for those who know me to stop laughing. Or those who don’t know me. Or those who will know me.) But in my Newsletter from Sept....
Yardbarker
The Guardians Are Lining Up Their Playoff Rotation
The Cleveland Guardians are the champions of the American League Central. With a win over the Texas Rangers and a Chicago White Sox loss against the Detroit Tigers, the race for the AL Central title came to an end. The Guardians, who nobody expected to contend this year, finished on...
Naylor goes DEEP twice for Triple-A Columbus
With the game already out of hand in the eighth inning, Bo Naylor asked teammate David Fry what he should do in his next at-bat. After a brief exchange of banter, Fry told the 22-year-old to look for something inside and hit it out of the park. The advice worked.
Bucs mulling over current, future options at 1st base
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates possess several promising pieces. Bryan Reynolds was an All-Star last year, and David Bednar was an All-Star this year. Ke’Bryan Hayes might be the game’s best defender, and Oneil Cruz might be the game’s tantalizing talent. They, along with several other potential-filled young players, stand to serve as the foundation of Pittsburgh’s next winning team. But going into next season, there’s a need that requires addressing: first base.
Rays' magic number at 3 after Ramírez's clutch double
CLEVELAND -- On Tuesday night, the Rays started a regular-season-ending road trip that could ultimately see them coming back to Cleveland to take on the Guardians in the American League Wild Card Series. If Tampa Bay does end up heading to Progressive Field for the postseason, the Rays spent the...
Ober strikes out 10 in glimpse at growing potential
MINNEAPOLIS -- Unfortunately for the Twins, the vast majority of Bailey Ober’s sophomore campaign in the big leagues was cut short by an extended injury. But on Tuesday night, the right-hander showed his club a tantalizing glimpse of what this season could have had in store if he had remained healthy.
Bumgarner OK with not pitching rest of 2022
HOUSTON -- The final road trip of the season for the D-backs didn't start off the way they wanted as they fell, 10-2, to the Astros at Minute Maid Park. The Astros hit five home runs, including two by Jose Altuve, and the D-backs never were able to get anything going offensively.
Helsley hits 104.2 mph for fastest pitch of '22
MILWAUKEE -- For the third time, Cardinals All-Star closer Ryan Helsley threw the fastest pitch of the MLB season by firing a 104.2 mph fastball to Brewers slugger Rowdy Tellez on Tuesday night at American Family Field. Coincidentally, MLB’s slowest pitch of the season by a non-position player -- a...
Casas dazzles with oppo pop, 2 slides on 1 play
BOSTON -- The latest opposite-field rocket by Triston Casas -- which was seared off his bat at 110.5 mph, reached a height of 75 feet and traveled a projected distance of 421 feet per Statcast -- was a sight to see for those who gathered at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.
5 players we'll be talking about in October
Every postseason seems to come with its own breakout star. In 2019, Howie Kendrick helped push the Nationals to a World Series win with a final postseason for the ages. A year later, Randy Arozarena introduced himself to the baseball world with his electric personality and 10 postseason home runs. And who can forget Eddie Rosario’s 14-hit, nine-RBI NLCS last year?
Yankee Stadium's effect on Judge's HR chase just might surprise you
Aaron Judge has 60 home runs, a number that is part milestone (he’s just one away from tying the American League record, if you haven’t heard) and part legend (while 60 isn’t the single-season MLB record or even close to it, it’s a number that’s been burned into the hearts of baseball fans for generations). It’s a pretty big deal. Obviously.
Ray after shutout loss: 'Got to play our brand of baseball'
SEATTLE -- Robbie Ray has been on good teams before, and bad ones, too. He’s been in down-to-the-wire pennant chases and also labored through the dog days with nothing to play for but pride. He’s been in young clubhouses and others full of veterans. But he’s never quite...
Santander makes HR history on monster tear
BOSTON -- If there was one way to describe his performance over the past four games, what word would Anthony Santander use?. And the numbers agree. Since Saturday, Santander is hitting .400/.400/1.350 with a double, nine RBIs and six homers -- including two at Fenway Park in the Orioles’ 13-9 loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday. Santander’s two blasts were part of four-homer night for Baltimore, after the O’s smashed five in Monday’s series opener.
Rainy season: Guardians postpone celebration due to forecast
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians might as well keep umbrellas in their bat rack. Cleveland was forced to postpone a celebration and flag-raising ceremony Tuesday to honor its AL Central title before the opener of a three-game series against Tampa Bay due to a rainy weather forecast. The pregame...
'It felt normal': Glasnow back with stuff intact
CLEVELAND -- For 14 lonely months, Tyler Glasnow waited. On June 14, 2021, Glasnow partially tore his UCL and suffered a strain of his flexor tendon in his pitching arm. A little more than a month later, the right-hander was on an operating table in Texas undergoing Tommy John surgery that was expected to keep him out until 2023.
Power barrage lowers Astros' home-field magic number to 1
HOUSTON – With a week remaining in the regular season, the Astros still have a tad bit more work to do before they can begin looking ahead to the postseason. Houston played like a team that still has something to chase Tuesday night, bashing five homers en route to a 10-2 win over the D-backs at Minute Maid Park.
What is the status of these 3 Twins?
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The 2022 season clearly made for an injury-riddled and disappointing result for the organization, and if things are to improve in ‘23, they’ll need to hope, first and foremost, for better health around their roster -- because on paper, at least, it shapes up to be a much more complete and talented group than what the Twins carried entering this past offseason.
It's Wild Card or bust for Brewers as Cards clinch division
MILWAUKEE -- After winning seven of eight coming out of the All-Star break, the Brewers went to bed in Boston on July 30 atop the National League Central with a four-game lead over the second-place Cardinals and 61 games to go. It was a good spot. Almost two months later,...
With Central sealed, Guardians still showing fight
CLEVELAND -- It’s Sept. 28 with a week remaining in the regular season. The Guardians clinched the American League Central title three days ago, and they already know they’ll be hosting a Wild Card Series beginning Oct. 7 against the lowest Wild Card seed. And yet, Cleveland hasn’t come close to backing off the pedal.
