Eastenders - Alfie Moon
I can’t take any more - Alfie Moon is SO irritating and brings nothing to the soap at all. All the supposedly clever wisecracks fall flat and I love the dynamics between Kat and Phil - MUCH better than when she was with Alfie as it became so boring. Please let him go back to Spain again.
WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen reacts to Scarlet Witch return rumours for Agatha spinoff
Elizabeth Olsen has addressed rumours that she could return as Scarlet Witch again in the upcoming WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The star was last seen in the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where her character's fate was left somewhat uncertain after letting the rubble of Mount Wundagore crash on her.
Inside Man star reveals they "got goosebumps" filming key scene
Inside Man spoilers follow. Inside Man star Dolly Wells has revealed she got "goosebumps" while filming one of the show's most notable scenes. Wells plays Janice in the thrilling BBC drama that began this week and received a mixed reaction from viewers. In the first episode, viewers saw Janice coming...
Emmerdale star Isobel Steele responds to Liv and Sandra outcome
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Isobel Steele has addressed the latest Liv Dingle and Sandra Flaherty scenes on the soap. On last night's (September 29) episode, Sandra made a show of how difficult it is to stay off alcohol, leading to temptation from Liv. When she returned home, Sandra pretended to be upset but was secretly thrilled that her daughter was drunk.
Peaky Blinders boss gives promising update on movie spin-off
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has given fans an update regarding the highly-anticipated movie, which is set to carry on the story beyond the sixth and final series that aired earlier this year. The first part of the update is about how far the script has come along, with Knight...
Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist
Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
House of the Dragon's fireproof Targaryen mystery solved
House of the Dragon episode six spoilers follow. House of the Dragon episode six came to a scorching end when Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) took her own life by dragon fire. That is she asked her dragon Vaghar to burn her alive. After an arduous labour, Laena was unable to...
The Old Man – how to watch the Jeff Bridges thriller series
Jeff Bridges is on the run in action-thriller drama series The Old Man, which after releasing earlier this year in the US, has now arrived on Disney+ for UK audiences. Dan Chase (Bridges) lives off the grid in Upstate New York after abruptly leaving the CIA, but when an assassin breaks into his home and tries to take him out, Chase must go into hiding and use all the skills he tried to leave behind to ensure his future.
Bob Odenkirk reunites with Better Call Saul co-stars on new movie
Better Call Saul fans are in for a real treat, as comedy movie The Making of Jesus Diabetes will reunite three of its actors. According to Deadline, Saul Goodman actor Bob Odenkirk has landed the part of Leo – a shifty man with a dark past – while Andrew Friedman (Mr Neff in season 4 of Saul) and Michael Naughton (Henry in the same season) are starring as reclusive brothers Seymour and Gerry Whitaker.
Power Book 2: Ghost star's Netflix superhero show dropped before airing
Despite the success of Power Book II: Ghost, star Abubakr Ali will not see his upcoming superhero project realised. The actor was due to lead Netflix’s Grendel, but the streaming service has now cancelled the eight-episode order (via Deadline). Despite being midway through filming, Netflix has decided to pull...
Law & Order crossover cuts important scene right after it airs
Law & Order spoilers follow. Law & Order's three-headed crossover removed a significant Sonny Carisi scene straight after it aired on NBC. Bringing together the characters from Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organised Crime, last week's special dealt Detective Amanda Rollins a severe gunshot wound, so of course her worried boyfriend Carisi showed up shortly after.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
All hail our Queen! In the first ever Bridgerton spin-off, Queen Charlotte is getting her backstory told – and as you can imagine, it's a love story for the ages. While we know the Queen loves a good ol' gossip (and can't imagine that changing in the spin-off), we still know very little about how she found her place in society and how well she knows the other mums in the Ton… or if they even have secret connections we didn't know about.
16 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, Stu makes a difficult decision after weeks of trying to clear his name. Elsewhere, James says his goodbyes to Weatherfield, while Summer gets herself in trouble again. Here's a full collection of 16 big moments coming up. 1. Stu suffers another...
Emmerdale star Danny Miller teases Aaron's fight for Liv's forgiveness
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Danny Miller has opened up about Aaron Dingle's fight to earn Liv's forgiveness on the soap. The character is due to return to the village next week, though is quickly arrested after trying to stop Sandra's villainous sidekick Terry, who has just knocked out Liv.
E4 Hollyoaks - 28/9/22 (1 HOUR SPECIAL) #HollyoaksEndGame
Here is tonight’s E4 Hollyoaks discussion thread. Channel 4 - 29/9/22 (18:00-19:00) Prince McQueen is on a mission to save the trapped women. However before he can get to them there is terror as Silas takes action!. Meanwhile, police officer, Lexi Calder is on a mission to get young...
Classic Holby City
Apologies if already posted, but I couldn’t see anything. Just checked schedule for morning episodes next week on Drama, and there are none. Double episodes of Classic Casualty instead. Has anyone heard if this is a short break, is the series moving channel, or have they decided to just...
Walking Dead boss teases change for Rick/Michonne spinoff
The Walking Dead showrunner Scott M Gimple has teased some new information about the upcoming Rick and Michonne spinoff. Replacing the originally-planned feature films, the untitled miniseries will reunite Andrew Lincoln's Rick and Danai Gurira's Michonne in an "epic love story" which will finally wrap up their storylines – and there's something, or rather somewhere, new in store for the characters.
American Horror Story finally confirms season 11 theme and release date following leak
American Horror Story has officially confirmed the new theme for the upcoming season, putting an end to weeks of speculations, leaks and wild fan theories. The new chapter in the anthology horror series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk will be set in New York, as Murphy's production company confirmed on Twitter.
All Stars line up revealed
It's a pretty solid line up, Fatima is a very welcom addition. Most with their best days well behind them , i expect this to be a bit of a disaster for itv as there is never much appetite for “all star” shows in the uk. Posts: 22,565.
Emmerdale 50th Anniversary Trailer
Me too! It's different and really creative. If only the writers were this creative. It's creative well done to the special effects team. Hope the actual 50th anniversary episodes be amazing TV!. The only person I think will die cause of the storm is Al and Faith will die cause...
