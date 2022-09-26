Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
Sunny Hostin: Reaction to Biden gaffe on dead congresswoman shows America is ‘ageist’
Sunny Hostin, a co-host of ABC’s “The View,” says she was dismayed by the reaction from the media and public following a verbal gaffe by President Biden this week when he asked if a congresswoman who died earlier this year was in attendance at the event where he was speaking.
Arizona judge won't suspend ruling that halted all abortions
An Arizona judge has refused to suspend her order that allowed enforcement of a pre-statehood law making it a crime to provide an abortion
These 7 union-backed workplace laws are coming to California
Gavin Newsom has sided with unions and worker advocates on a number of closely watched proposals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tammy Baldwin Calls Out Ron Johnson For 'Taking Women Back To 1849'
He's also out to gut Social Security and Medicare, the senator said in a takedown of her Wisconsin colleague just weeks before the midterms.
Comments / 0