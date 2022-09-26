Read full article on original website
Related
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Nancy Pelosi claims Florida farmers are angry DeSantis is shipping migrants North because they 'need them to pick crops'
Nancy Pelosi questioned why Governor Ron DeSantis is flying migrants to Democratic jurisdictions, claiming the farmers in Florida need immigrants to 'pick the crops down there.'. The confusing parallel was made during the House Speaker's press conference on Friday a few weeks after DeSantis pulled a stunt sending a flight...
Companies have slowed adding women to boards since the pandemic: report
A new report reveals the pace of women joining corporate boards has slowed in 2022, declining by 8 percentage points in the first six months of the year. Nearly two-thirds of the board seats held by women were also added, not requiring a man to leave or replacing a man either.
RELATED PEOPLE
El Paso officials, Escobar confident migrant transportation costs will be covered
As the number of migrants crossing the border continues to rise, some city officials have begun to worry about the cost, which is being paid for out of the city’s general fund until reimbursements from the federal government arrive. To be sure, costs are growing – the city spent roughly $180,000 on its migrant response effort in July and $256,000 in August, but as of Sept. 28, costs were expected to total around $4 million for the...
Brainard warns US rates to stay high, notes global impact
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Friday that U.S. interest rates will likely have to remain high for an extended period to combat inflation, capping a week of tough rhetoric by Fed officials
Comments / 0