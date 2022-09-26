Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Old Town Hot Springs to close pools Oct. 2-7
Old Town Hot Springs will be closing its pools for its semi-annual drain and clean starting Sunday, Oct. 2. The hot pools are scheduled to be reopened on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6 a.m. with the lap pool reopening on Friday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. Support Local Journalism. Readers...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Museum seeks help with Festival of Trees in November
The Tread of Pioneers Museum is seeking tree buyers, sponsors and decorating groups for the 28th annual Festival of Trees from Nov. 11-26. During that time, the museum will be transformed into a magical forest of decorated trees. Anyone who is interested should email cbannister@treadofpioneers.org. Support Local Journalism. Readers around...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
World War II veteran leaves legacy of service, love of Steamboat
Crosby Perry-Smith, the last living Steamboat Springs resident to have been a part of the 10th Mountain Division, died last week at the age of 98 at Casey’s Pond. “He specialized in demolitions, and he was (stationed) in the Po Valley, Monte Belvedere, Lake Garda and Riva Ridge,” said Robin Allen, Perry-Smith’s daughter. “He was proud to be part of the 86th Infantry.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Community Agriculture Alliance: The moral in our wolf story
Fables are used early in our lives to teach lessons to children in a way that is both entertaining and educational. There’s typically something or someone “bad” in the story, something or someone “good,” and a choice that needs to be made between the two. The story wraps up at the end with a lesson, or “the moral of the story.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: House race isn’t a competition on who has lived here the longest
In my short time of just over four years living in Routt County, I have come to truly love and value this rural area. I have had the opportunity to meet and speak candidly with Savannah Wolfson. It is important that our representation for District 26 also understands the challenges and mirrors with support. To completely understand the challenges and expenses of buying groceries, gas, housing, raising children and having livestock.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Spend tax money on infrastructure and services
I am against the city of Steamboat Springs funding business organizations. I am a proponent of creating a business friendly atmosphere. I believe organizations such as the Routt County Economic Development Partnership and the Steamboat Springs Chamber should be 100% member-funded. The city of Steamboat Springs should and can encourage business development with reduced regulation, streamlined permitting and a vibrant educated workforce.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa River Fund announces new fund manager, transition in management
On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Yampa River Fund will celebrate its new River Fund Manager Mike Robertson, its third anniversary and the transition of the management of the fund from the Nature Conservancy in Colorado to the local watershed group Friends of the Yampa. “From the outset, it was the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County Coroner will become a full-time position with full-time pay
The elected office of Routt County Coroner is now considered a full-time job, bringing the pay for the position up to what the county commissioners, treasurer, assessor and clerk are already making. Routt County Commissioners approved the change on Tuesday, Sept. 27, which will increase the salary for Coroner Mitch...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat’s Strings Music Festival announces winter concert lineup
The Wallflowers, Joan Osborne and seven other live music acts will be taking the stage from December to March in Steamboat Springs. The Strings Music Festival revealed its winter concert lineup this week, and the talent spans a wide range of genres and tastes, including everything from rock to jazz, running from 1940s Ireland up to the Alaskan Arctic.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County nonprofit offers free mental health first aid certification course
Partners for Youth will host a free Youth Mental Health First Aid certification course on Oct. 24. The course is designed to teach parents, family, caregivers, teachers, school staff, health and human service workers, and any other caring citizens how to help a child between 12 and 18 years old who is experiencing a mental health or addiction challenge, or is in crisis.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt GOP: Making progress on housing crisis requires good policy
Housing has been a challenge here in the Yampa Valley since the late 1970s. Perhaps because we live in such a beautiful and desirable county, it may always be an issue. But just because the goal seems insurmountable, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t strive to help our community. Think of the old-fashioned barn raising where neighbors gathered to help each other build something.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Democrat Meghan Lukens has significantly outraised Republican Savannah Wolfson in race for Colorado House
While Democrat Meghan Lukens has raised nearly $42,000 more than her Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson in the Colorado House District 26 race, Wolfson’s donations are outpacing Lukens’ since the June primary, a Steamboat Pilot & Today analysis shows. The analysis, which reviewed campaign contributions in the last three...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bond and protection order set for teenagers arrested at high school
The two teenagers arrested this week at Steamboat Springs High School were issued bonds and a protection order on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Routt County Judge Erin Wilson set a $5,000 bond for Zackery Durham, who was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27, by Steamboat Springs police thanks to an anonymous tip saying Durham had posted a photo online of himself with what appeared to be a rifle and a caption reading, “Full on drive by (expletive) here.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County Conservation District work group set to meet Oct. 4 in Steamboat Springs
The Routt County Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service will offer a local working group meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave. According to meeting organizers, the conservation effort is the foundation of the NRCS conservation program delivery process, and...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
14th District Attorney requests 12% budget bump with staffing ‘nearly in crisis’
The 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is requesting a 12% budget increase for next year, a move that hopes to stave off a staffing crisis in the office that prosecutes crimes in Routt, Moffat and Grand counties. District Attorney Matt Karzen met with commissioners in each of the counties...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Anonymous tip leads to arrest at Steamboat Springs High School
On Monday, Sept. 26, Steamboat Springs police received a “Safe 2 Tell” complaint via 911, and an arrest was made on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the Steamboat Springs High School parking lot. According to a police department news release, the caller described a male who posted a picture...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Relaunched Routt County conservation district looking for sustainable funding
When the Routt County Conservation District Board worked to reconstitute in 2019, the budget was just a few thousand dollars, President Lyn Halliday said. In order to change the district’s bylaws, Halliday explained that the group needed to get funding from the state to send out a mailer to inform local residents of changes considered. The dwindled three-person board didn’t even have enough members to hold an official vote.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Record for Sept. 19-25
4:32 p.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to a burglary in the 700 block of Pine Street. 4:56 p.m. — Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 3200 block of South Lincoln Avenue. 6:47 a.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office was called to...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat volleyball continues in-league struggles
Steamboat Springs volleyball suffered its fourth league loss of the year in a 3-1 match on the road against Eagle Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 27. After winning the first set 25-23, the Sailors lost three straight to ultimately lose the match and fall to 8-5 on the season. The girls...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Grand County homicide case trial ends in hung jury
HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS — After nearly a week of court proceedings and more than 14 hours of jury deliberations, the case against a hunter accused of negligent homicide for fatally shooting another member of his hunting party in Grand County ended in a mistrial. Harry Watkins, 52, was accused...
