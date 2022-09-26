Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
It's STEM Saturday in Shreveport, students can build a chemical clock for free
SHREVEPORT, La. - Saturday, October 1st, is STEM Saturday. Students K- 12th grade will learn all about endothermic and exothermic reactions and how the use of molecules and compounds cause different reactions in their experiments. Scholars will get the chance to build their own chemical clock. All required materials will...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Large woods fire south of Mansfield now under control
MANSFIELD, La. -- A large woods fire south of Mansfield finally has been contained, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office said. Firstfighters had the area under control then flames jumped a fire line. Firefighters finally won the battle. Two roads were closed -- Sam Booker Road to Mustiful Road and Hudson...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Mike Collier stops in East Texas
Democrat Mike Collier made stops in East Texas on Wednesday, including in Tyler and in Longview. Collier shared his views on education, the power grid, property taxes and border security Wednesday with a crowd of about 35 people during a campaign stop at Heritage Plaza in Longview, and also at The Foundry coffee shop in downtown Tyler.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation partners with the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra to host a weekend of concerts
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra to host a weekend of concerts October 1 and 2. All of the concerts are free and open to the public. The “Tiny Tot” concerts will feature the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra, performing themed music. Children...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Joe Pine Coffee Company celebrates 5th anniversary by giving back
MARSHALL, Texas - Joe Pine Coffee Co. is giving back to the East Texas community in celebration of their fifth anniversary. Bring in shoes and/or socks to receive free drip coffee all day on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Additionally, Joe Pine Coffee Co. is selling commemorative fifth anniversary bandanas for...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Unopposed candidates officially declared 'elected' in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS - Unopposed candidates for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election were declared officially “elected” Tuesday as the Harrison County Commissioners Court approved a certification indicating such, in accordance with a new law. The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved the certification of the unopposed county and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
DeSoto jury convicts South Mansfield man in 2020 murder
MANSFIELD, La. – A South Mansfield man who killed his estranged girlfriend by shooting her 12 times was convicted of second-degree murder Thursday in DeSoto District Court. David White, 53, and Tiffany Wilson, 43, were in the process of breaking up in January 2020 when White went to the South Mansfield home where Wilson was employed as a caretaker for an elderly couple. White first shot Wilson six times then reloaded his gun and shot her six more times.
