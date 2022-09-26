Read full article on original website
Newsom vetoes tax credit for low-income residents living car-free
(The Center Square) – A bill that would have enacted a tax credit for low-income families who do not own vehicles was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom this week due to fiscal concerns. Newsom vetoed Senate Bill 457 this week, a measure that would have offered a $1,000 tax...
WATER for California Act introduced by Valadao, California Republican delegation
Congressman David Valadao (CA-21) introduced the Working to Advance Tangible and Effective Reforms (WATER) for California Act to Congress this week. The bill focuses on operational stability, infrastructure, and accountability to bring more water to the Central Valley and Valadao was joined in introducing the legisation by the entire California Republican delegation.
EDD touts progress since pandemic, but customer response issues remain
(The Center Square) – More than two years after California’s Employment Development Department was flooded with unemployment claims and saw billions in fraudulent benefits, state auditors say the department has made progress, but “time will tell” if it’s prepared for the next downturn. State auditors...
Missouri Legislature sends income tax cut bill to governor
(The Center Square) – The Missouri Legislature on Thursday has given Republican Gov. Mike Parson the tax cut he'd been asking for. By a 98-32 vote, the House passed Senate Bill 3, reducing the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.95% beginning in 2023. After the vote, Parson...
Michigan Thursday quick hits: Whitmer, Legislature strike elections deal
(The Center Square) – Here is what is going on in Lansing. House Elections and Ethics Committee Chair Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton Twp, said the GOP-dominated Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer struck a deal to improve Michigan election law. Bollin said the plan via House Bills 4491, 6071, and...
Pennsylvania's local pension funds mostly well-funded, in good shape
(The Center Square) – Even as a pandemic drove down stock returns and caused fluctuations in the economy, Pennsylvania’s city pensions stayed in relatively good shape. A policy brief from the Allegheny Institute noted the breakdown from the auditor general of 1,403 municipalities across the state: “Over 75 percent of municipalities had a score of 0, or no distress. Four municipalities had a score of 3, or severe distress, ranging from 47 percent- to 13 percent-funded.”
House balks on corporate tax cut after Parson says ‘no’
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House on Thursday approved a cut in individual income tax rates, sending the measure to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk. The vote came after Parson slammed the door on a proposal to eliminate Missouri’s tax on businesses. Minutes before members of the House...
Former Illinois governor denounces one-party rule, pushes for Republicans to make gains
(The Center Square) – Former Illinois Republican Gov. Jim Edgar says the state would be better off if the politics were more balanced, rather than being dominated by one-party rule. Illinois Democrats have controlled the Illinois Legislature for decades with majorities in both chambers. Since 2019, they’ve also maintained...
State ed board candidates spar over Nebraska test scores, hot-button issues
OMAHA -- Incumbent Deborah Neary and challenger Marni Hodgen sparred Tuesday over student test scores at a public forum where they were asked about some hot-button education issues. The two are running for the Omaha-area District 8 seat on the Nebraska State Board of Education. Hodgen and Neary were asked...
Policy group says Intel’s Ohio tax breaks could be better spent
(The Center Square) – An Ohio nonprofit policy research group criticized state approval of up to $650 million in tax breaks for Intel’s $20 billion project in central Ohio, saying the money could be used for schools or seniors rather than large corporations. Policy Matters Ohio, a Cleveland-based...
Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund expanding aid, loosening rules
The Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund has announced some changes aimed at getting more money to more people who need help. The fund, which was established in February to help prevent homeowners from falling behind on their mortgages and losing their homes, has spent about $11 million of its $50 million allotment so far.
Audit finds numerous personnel issues with Louisiana flood protection authority
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of a Louisiana agency that manages flood protection in three parishes found a variety of human resources issues, from alleged discrimination, to civil service rule violations to problems with the agency’s grievance process. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
State of emergency for Ian declared in Virginia
(The Center Square) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia with Tropical Storm Ian expected to turn back toward land after sweeping through Florida. The storm initially made landfall in southwest Florida as a hurricane, but was downgraded to a tropical storm after exiting the...
Tennessee Supreme Court declines to hear appeal in 4 Good Government tax referendum
After two years, a 2020 referendum effort to repeal Nashville's 34% property tax appears to be over, as the Tennessee Supreme Court on Thursday declined to hear an appeal from the Davidson County Election Commission. In an order issued Thursday, the state high court declined to hear the election commission’s...
Report says North Carolina law enforcement ignoring protections for syringe services programs
(The Center Square) — A new study shows North Carolina law enforcement agencies are hampering efforts to reduce harms associated with illegal drug use by ignoring laws that protect those in syringe services programs. Legislation enacted in 2016 provides legal protections to people who use syringe services programs, which...
As gun owner permits are being revoked, avenue for appeals remains narrow
(The Center Square) – There are no members appointed to the board that is set to field appeals from Illinoisans who have had their gun privileges revoked by the state. Illinois law requires anyone who wants to buy or own guns or ammo to have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card issued by Illinois State Police. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said state police have been busy confiscating FOID cards from those the state determines can’t have one.
Indiana finishes distribution of taxpayer refund checks
Just about every Hoosier expecting their $325 in state taxpayer refunds to come as a paper check should by now have received their money. State Auditor Tera Klutz confirmed Thursday her office has printed and mailed over the past month more than 1.5 million paper checks to eligible taxpayers, with the last batch dropped in the mail Sept. 22.
Georgia taxpayers own 11.5% of the state's railroad infrastructure, will spend money for upgrades
(The Center Square) — Georgia famously built the Western & Atlantic Railroad between Atlanta and Chattanooga, Tennessee, more than 170 years ago, but today the state's railroad holdings have grown to include several shortline railroads. Georgia's rail network has 4,684 miles of track, which in 2021 was the seventh...
Duke First Amendment group files amicus brief against North Carolina's 'campaign lies' law
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s effort to overturn a 1931 law against campaign lies received support on Tuesday from the Duke First Amendment Clinic, which alleges the law "was animated by the bitterness" of Democrats in 1928. The clinic filed a brief with...
New Grants From Rocky Mountain Power Concentrate on Education and STEM Learning
Research shows that learning happens best when social, emotional and cognitive growth are connected. High-quality, evidence-based programs are also critical to positive academic outcomes, better attendance and improved graduation rates. That’s why Rocky Mountain Power puts funding and resources behind schools and organizations that work toward these goals and open the doors of opportunity for learners of all ages.
