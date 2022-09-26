ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KPVI Newschannel 6

WATER for California Act introduced by Valadao, California Republican delegation

Congressman David Valadao (CA-21) introduced the Working to Advance Tangible and Effective Reforms (WATER) for California Act to Congress this week. The bill focuses on operational stability, infrastructure, and accountability to bring more water to the Central Valley and Valadao was joined in introducing the legisation by the entire California Republican delegation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

EDD touts progress since pandemic, but customer response issues remain

(The Center Square) – More than two years after California’s Employment Development Department was flooded with unemployment claims and saw billions in fraudulent benefits, state auditors say the department has made progress, but “time will tell” if it’s prepared for the next downturn. State auditors...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri Legislature sends income tax cut bill to governor

(The Center Square) – The Missouri Legislature on Thursday has given Republican Gov. Mike Parson the tax cut he'd been asking for. By a 98-32 vote, the House passed Senate Bill 3, reducing the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.95% beginning in 2023. After the vote, Parson...
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan Thursday quick hits: Whitmer, Legislature strike elections deal

(The Center Square) – Here is what is going on in Lansing. House Elections and Ethics Committee Chair Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton Twp, said the GOP-dominated Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer struck a deal to improve Michigan election law. Bollin said the plan via House Bills 4491, 6071, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pennsylvania's local pension funds mostly well-funded, in good shape

(The Center Square) – Even as a pandemic drove down stock returns and caused fluctuations in the economy, Pennsylvania’s city pensions stayed in relatively good shape. A policy brief from the Allegheny Institute noted the breakdown from the auditor general of 1,403 municipalities across the state: “Over 75 percent of municipalities had a score of 0, or no distress. Four municipalities had a score of 3, or severe distress, ranging from 47 percent- to 13 percent-funded.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

House balks on corporate tax cut after Parson says ‘no’

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House on Thursday approved a cut in individual income tax rates, sending the measure to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk. The vote came after Parson slammed the door on a proposal to eliminate Missouri’s tax on businesses. Minutes before members of the House...
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

State ed board candidates spar over Nebraska test scores, hot-button issues

OMAHA -- Incumbent Deborah Neary and challenger Marni Hodgen sparred Tuesday over student test scores at a public forum where they were asked about some hot-button education issues. The two are running for the Omaha-area District 8 seat on the Nebraska State Board of Education. Hodgen and Neary were asked...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Policy group says Intel’s Ohio tax breaks could be better spent

(The Center Square) – An Ohio nonprofit policy research group criticized state approval of up to $650 million in tax breaks for Intel’s $20 billion project in central Ohio, saying the money could be used for schools or seniors rather than large corporations. Policy Matters Ohio, a Cleveland-based...
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund expanding aid, loosening rules

The Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund has announced some changes aimed at getting more money to more people who need help. The fund, which was established in February to help prevent homeowners from falling behind on their mortgages and losing their homes, has spent about $11 million of its $50 million allotment so far.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Audit finds numerous personnel issues with Louisiana flood protection authority

(The Center Square) — A recent audit of a Louisiana agency that manages flood protection in three parishes found a variety of human resources issues, from alleged discrimination, to civil service rule violations to problems with the agency’s grievance process. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
LOUISIANA STATE
#Vetoes#Kindergarten#Budget Process#Politics State#Politics Governor#Assembly#General Fund
KPVI Newschannel 6

State of emergency for Ian declared in Virginia

(The Center Square) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia with Tropical Storm Ian expected to turn back toward land after sweeping through Florida. The storm initially made landfall in southwest Florida as a hurricane, but was downgraded to a tropical storm after exiting the...
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

As gun owner permits are being revoked, avenue for appeals remains narrow

(The Center Square) – There are no members appointed to the board that is set to field appeals from Illinoisans who have had their gun privileges revoked by the state. Illinois law requires anyone who wants to buy or own guns or ammo to have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card issued by Illinois State Police. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said state police have been busy confiscating FOID cards from those the state determines can’t have one.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana finishes distribution of taxpayer refund checks

Just about every Hoosier expecting their $325 in state taxpayer refunds to come as a paper check should by now have received their money. State Auditor Tera Klutz confirmed Thursday her office has printed and mailed over the past month more than 1.5 million paper checks to eligible taxpayers, with the last batch dropped in the mail Sept. 22.
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Grants From Rocky Mountain Power Concentrate on Education and STEM Learning

Research shows that learning happens best when social, emotional and cognitive growth are connected. High-quality, evidence-based programs are also critical to positive academic outcomes, better attendance and improved graduation rates. That’s why Rocky Mountain Power puts funding and resources behind schools and organizations that work toward these goals and open the doors of opportunity for learners of all ages.
WYOMING STATE

