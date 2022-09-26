ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS News

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian

The massive scope of the devastating effects from Hurricane Ian is still emerging. The storm, which temporarily knocked out power to all of Cuba and brought record levels of storm surge and flooding to Florida, is now on its way up the East Coast. Videos of the hurricane's aftermath show...
AFP

Deadly hurricane heads for Carolinas after devastation in Florida

US forecasters expect Hurricane Ian to unleash life-threatening conditions on the Carolina states on Friday after causing devastation in Florida, where it killed at least 12 people with the toll expected to rise. The storm, one of the most powerful ever to hit the United States, left hundreds of people in need of rescue in Florida.
CBS News

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian lashes Carolinas after slamming Florida

Hurricane Ian was on its way to South Carolina Friday morning after bludgeoning southwestern and central Florida, leaving catastrophic damage in its wake. The National Hurricane Center said Ian, which regained hurricane status after a brief span as a tropical storm, could bring "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions to the Carolina coast along with "flooding rains" across South and North Carolina and southern Virginia. It issued a hurricane warning for the entire South Carolina coast.
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Overturns Planes at Florida Airport

Planes at a local Florida airport were reportedly overturned as Hurricane Ian begins moving into the Sunshine State. According to CBS News, at least one tornado, caused by the effects of Hurricane Ian, went through North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. The storm flipped several planes and then made its way to Pines Boulevard.
CBS News

Hurricane Ian heads for South Carolina: CBS News Flash Sept. 30, 2022

Another recovery and rescue effort is expected in South Carolina in coming days. The National Hurricane Center predicts Ian will make landfall there Friday as a Category 1 hurricane. President Biden promised a strong federal response and said he plans to visit Florida. Rescue crews there continue to help thousands trapped amid shattered buildings and flooded homes. More than 2 homes and businesses remained without power.
The Associated Press

Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped in flooded homes. Desperate people posted to Facebook and other social sites, pleading for rescue for themselves or loved ones. Some video showed debris-covered water sloshing toward homes’ eaves. The storm surge flooded a hospital’s lower level emergency room in Port Charlotte, while fierce winds tore part of its fourth floor roof from its intensive care unit, according to a doctor who works there. Water gushed down from above onto the ICU, forcing staff to evacuate the hospital’s sickest patients — some of whom were on ventilators — to other floors, said Dr. Birgit Bodine of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital. Staff members used towels and plastic bins to try to mop up the sodden mess.
CBS News

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida as a Category 4

Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, made landfall just after 3 p.m. Wednesday in Cayo Costa, Florida. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins Lana Zak and Tanya Rivero with the latest from Tampa. Then CBS News meteorologist David Parkinson has the latest on where the storm is headed next.
CBS News

Why Hurricane Ian could disrupt air travel for the next week

When Hurricane Ian roared ashore In Florida as a Category 4, the damage and destruction to infrastructure was significant — and so was the storm's impact on travel. In the past few days, more than 3,500 flights were canceled. And on Thursday, more than 2,000 additional flights were canceled. And by Thursday evening, more than 800 flights had already been scrapped on Friday.
CBS News

Ian's economic toll in Florida could reach $60 billion to $70 billion

Hurricane Ian will have a potentially devastating impact on the state's major industries, with the economic toll from the storm expected to reach tens of billions of dollars. The state's tourism and hospitality, citrus production. and phosphate mining businesses are likely to face weeks-long disruptions to their operations, according to experts.
CBS News

CBS News

