Read full article on original website
Related
How to help victims of Hurricane Ian
The massive scope of the devastating effects from Hurricane Ian is still emerging. The storm, which temporarily knocked out power to all of Cuba and brought record levels of storm surge and flooding to Florida, is now on its way up the East Coast. Videos of the hurricane's aftermath show...
Deadly hurricane heads for Carolinas after devastation in Florida
US forecasters expect Hurricane Ian to unleash life-threatening conditions on the Carolina states on Friday after causing devastation in Florida, where it killed at least 12 people with the toll expected to rise. The storm, one of the most powerful ever to hit the United States, left hundreds of people in need of rescue in Florida.
See dramatic photos of Hurricane Ian's widespread damage across Florida
Floridians woke up to devastating scenes Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S., caused widespread destruction across the state's west coast. The storm, which made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, flooded numerous buildings and streets, ripped off roofs, left...
Millions without power as Hurricane Ian ravages Florida
More than 2 million are without electricity after Hurricane Ian caused widespread damage in Florida. The storm washed away roads and destroyed homes. Hundreds of people have been rescued. Kris Van Cleave has the latest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian lashes Carolinas after slamming Florida
Hurricane Ian was on its way to South Carolina Friday morning after bludgeoning southwestern and central Florida, leaving catastrophic damage in its wake. The National Hurricane Center said Ian, which regained hurricane status after a brief span as a tropical storm, could bring "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions to the Carolina coast along with "flooding rains" across South and North Carolina and southern Virginia. It issued a hurricane warning for the entire South Carolina coast.
Tracking Ian: Rescue and recovery efforts underway along Florida's Atlantic coast
CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver reports and joins Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the rescue and recovery efforts along Florida's Atlantic coast in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian leaves trail of destruction along Florida's Gulf Coast
CBS News national correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to show the scope of the damage and destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian as residents begin cleanup efforts.
Ian moves across Florida as a tropical storm
Cities in central and eastern Florida are attempting to pick up the pieces while rescue missions from massive storm surge flooding continue. Meg Oliver reports from St. Augustine.
RELATED PEOPLE
A view of Hurricane Ian's destruction on Florida's west coast
David Begnaud boards a chopper to get an aerial view of the enormity of Hurricane Ian's destruction on Florida's west coast. He also speaks to a family of four who had to be rescued by the Coast Guard.
Florida residents flee devastating floodwaters
People are fleeing their flooded homes after riding out Hurricane Ian. One woman said she and her dog slept on her kitchen counter after Ian flooded her home. Omar Villafranca reports.
Hurricane Ian lashes Florida with catastrophic storm surge
Bradenton, Florida, is expecting a storm surge from seven to 10 feet driven by high winds and almost a foot of rain. The city is urging residents to conserve water. Omar Villafranca reports.
Hurricane Ian Overturns Planes at Florida Airport
Planes at a local Florida airport were reportedly overturned as Hurricane Ian begins moving into the Sunshine State. According to CBS News, at least one tornado, caused by the effects of Hurricane Ian, went through North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. The storm flipped several planes and then made its way to Pines Boulevard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Ian heads for South Carolina: CBS News Flash Sept. 30, 2022
Another recovery and rescue effort is expected in South Carolina in coming days. The National Hurricane Center predicts Ian will make landfall there Friday as a Category 1 hurricane. President Biden promised a strong federal response and said he plans to visit Florida. Rescue crews there continue to help thousands trapped amid shattered buildings and flooded homes. More than 2 homes and businesses remained without power.
Hurricane Ian videos capture heroic rescues and widespread devastation in Florida
After the eye of Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc over Florida on Wednesday, striking videos have surfaced showing heroic rescues of people stranded in submerged cars and wading in floodwaters, as well as heartbreaking video of the widespread devastation left in the storm’s wake. Ian was downgraded to a tropical...
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped in flooded homes. Desperate people posted to Facebook and other social sites, pleading for rescue for themselves or loved ones. Some video showed debris-covered water sloshing toward homes’ eaves. The storm surge flooded a hospital’s lower level emergency room in Port Charlotte, while fierce winds tore part of its fourth floor roof from its intensive care unit, according to a doctor who works there. Water gushed down from above onto the ICU, forcing staff to evacuate the hospital’s sickest patients — some of whom were on ventilators — to other floors, said Dr. Birgit Bodine of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital. Staff members used towels and plastic bins to try to mop up the sodden mess.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida as a Category 4
Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, made landfall just after 3 p.m. Wednesday in Cayo Costa, Florida. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins Lana Zak and Tanya Rivero with the latest from Tampa. Then CBS News meteorologist David Parkinson has the latest on where the storm is headed next.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driving through the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in western Florida
Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but not before tearing its way through Florida's Gulf Coast. It left at least 2.5 million customers without power and caused devastating flooding across the region. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave is driving from Tampa to Fort Myers to survey the damage.
Why Hurricane Ian could disrupt air travel for the next week
When Hurricane Ian roared ashore In Florida as a Category 4, the damage and destruction to infrastructure was significant — and so was the storm's impact on travel. In the past few days, more than 3,500 flights were canceled. And on Thursday, more than 2,000 additional flights were canceled. And by Thursday evening, more than 800 flights had already been scrapped on Friday.
Hurricane Ian: House Filmed Floating Down Naples, Florida Street in Dangerous Storm Surge
Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida and the Sunshine State is already suffering unbelievable damage at the hands of the ever-strengthening storm. One of the most intense hurricanes on record to hit Florida, Ian has produced a catastrophic storm surge along with winds exceeding 150 mph and flooding rainfall.
Ian's economic toll in Florida could reach $60 billion to $70 billion
Hurricane Ian will have a potentially devastating impact on the state's major industries, with the economic toll from the storm expected to reach tens of billions of dollars. The state's tourism and hospitality, citrus production. and phosphate mining businesses are likely to face weeks-long disruptions to their operations, according to experts.
CBS News
558K+
Followers
67K+
Post
392M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0