The National Basketball Association is near, which means their annual media day is here, and getting in on some of that fun is former Tar Heel Cole Anthony. Anthony will enter his third season with the Orlando Magic, becoming a vital part of their young core. Antony was a one-and-done at UNC, and despite his injury-riddled season, he was still drafted with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. Anthony has made significant strides in his first to the second year with Orlando, boosting his points per game from 12.9 to 16.3. He also increased his assist average from 4.1...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO