ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wooderice.com

The Bad Things Happen In Philadelphia True Crime Trolley Tour Returns With Spooky Tales and It’s BYOB

Founding Footsteps (Home of the “Tipsy Trolley” and “The Original Philly Holiday Light Tour) is set to launch their third season of “Bad Things Happen In Philadelphia – THE Philly True Crime Tour.” Featuring live music and storytelling performances on their signature haunted BYOB trolley, guests will get a locally inspired view of how “Brotherly Love” is sometimes forgotten.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wooderice.com

Philadelphia Brewing Company is Hosting WEIRDO: The East Kensington Arts and Oddities Festival With 50+ Artists

If you’re looking for an unique event featuring bazaar and mind blowing talent, then you should head over to the Philadelphia Brewing Company (2440 Frankford Ave.) on October 8th for the WEIRDO: The East Kensington Arts and Oddities Festival. From 2 pm-9 pm guests can enjoy a variety of weird and odd acts taking place in four different performance areas.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wooderice.com

Just in Time for Halloween, Craftsman Row Saloon Turns Into Giant Halloween Pop-up With Spooky Decor and Menu

Craftsman Row Saloon, at 112 S. 8th Street, announces the debut of their first ever Halloween pop-up experience. Nightmare Before Christmas will have the Jeweler’s row restaurant and bar decked out in all its Halloween glory with decorations from floor to ceiling and wall to wall, including dozens of floating witches hats, real pumpkins, black ravens, giant spiders, cob webs, twinkling candles, and installations inspired by the movie. With the Halloween take-over in the dining room comes with two new themed milkshakes that are over-the-top and feature elaborate decorations, giant cookies and more. On the Halloween menu of food additions look for pumpkin mac n cheese, witches chicken sandwich, Jack’s burger, mummy dog and more.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
wooderice.com

Nanobrewery “My Local Philly Works” Now Allows Customers to Create Custom Beers From Scratch

Ever wanted to make your own beer? Perhaps for a special occasion or to simply enjoy for yourself? Well, My Local Brew Works (MLBW), the new custom craft nanobrewery that focuses on special events, contract brewing, and direct-to-public sales, has launched a new Bespoke Brewing Package — inviting beer lovers planning events into the Frankford brewery to craft beer alongside head brewers to create the ultimate personalized beer making experience that’s not only fun but adds a hyper-personalized element to events.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy