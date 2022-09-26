Read full article on original website
Fed up Indian lottery winner who scooped record £3m jackpot forced to go into hiding after being hounded for money by strangers
A classic rags-to-riches tale has turned sour for an Indian man who won big on his local lottery, as he has been so bombarded with demands for money from strangers that he regrets ever winning it at all. The rickshaw driver known as Anoop, from the southern state of Kerala,...
People are just discovering what the lines on their palms really mean about their personality & it’s blowing their mind
HAVE you ever wondered what the lines on your palms really mean?. An expert recently shared what the different lines can reveal about your personality, career and even love life. Mia Yilin took to TikTok to explain what the it all means and how how can read your own. Love...
Why you should always travel with compression socks, according to experts
Compression socks can be a game-changer when traveling. From stimulating circulation to preventing leg swelling, here's why you should always consider wearing them when traveling.
Your old iPhone could be worth $5,000 on eBay – but it’s all down to the model
A SELECT number of iPhone models are selling for more than eight times their original value on eBay. Some aging iPhones that were the industry's best a few years ago could now be worth thousands. That's because throwback Apple products – even those that don't compute like the latest models...
Woman shares handy hack for drying clothes quickly without using a pricey tumble dryer & people hail her a genius
MANY people are turning to creative solutions with the cost of living rising - especially when it comes to daily chores like laundry. TikTok user Ann Russell, who often shares life advice on her page, uploaded a video sharing a cheaper way to dry clothes than using a tumble dryer or the radiators.
Woman shares hack to create bouncy hair without a curling iron
One influencer has come up with possibly the most incredible hair hack we've ever seen. Curling tongs aren't exactly easy to use, in fact, we've burned ourselves more times than we can count trying to get the perfect waves. So, when influencer Jillian Kreski, 25, discovered a genius hack to...
2022 Holiday Gift Guide: The best deals under $100 to shop this Christmas and Hanukkah
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The countdown to the 2022 holiday season has already started. No, seriously. Keep reading to find out why we recommend...
Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section: Get $118 Leggings for $29 Plus More New Drops
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
disneyfoodblog.com
More Target Deal Day DATES Announced
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Ready to score some great deals on Disney merchandise and other items that you can use as holiday gifts, birthday gifts, and MORE?! Yeah, we thought so!. Target already...
msn.com
Jet Tila's Avocado Hack Will Tell You When It's Ripe
If you're a Millennial-identifying diner, you know that avocados can be incorporated into almost every meal. Following the rise of the iconic Instagram-worthy avocado toast, the hype for avocados has been real and growing every day. Considering the sheer variety of avocado recipes, from guacamole to green eggs and tomato salad to ceviche, it's no wonder the fruit flies off the shelves at nearly every grocery store.
Samsung’s QN90B Neo QLED is a great smart TV — especially for sunny rooms
In the battle between OLED TVs and mini-LED LCD TVs — the two technologies used in today’s best smart TVs — people who need a brighter picture usually go with an LCD. For those who want an intensely bright TV, Samsung has upped the ante with its QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV. It uses its brightness well, creating a crisp picture with excellent contrast that rivals OLED screens.
Anyone can now use powerful AI tools to make images. What could possibly go wrong?
If you've ever wanted to use artificial intelligence to quickly design a hybrid between a duck and a corgi, now is your time to shine.
TODAY.com
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale event is weeks away — but you can shop these 22 deals now
Good news for anyone who wants to get a head start on their holiday shopping or is just looking to update their fall wardrobe now that the cool season is here: Amazon just announced a huge Prime Early Access Sale with deals on everything from tech to fashion. The event...
purewow.com
The Sherpa lululemon Belt Bag Is Back In Stock—But Only for the Next Hour
It's no secret. We love pretty much everything lululemon makes, so when we saw that the brand's Everywhere fleece belt bag—which went viral on TikTok today with more than 21,000 views—was restocked on September 27, we immediately finalized our order. Trust us, the $58 bag is probably one of the most versatile bags you can own.
How to clean iPhone charging port WITHOUT breaking it
KEEPING your iPhone in tip-top shape is important if you want it to last. Cleaning a grubby charging port is one simple way to ensure your iPhone is working as it should. It's important to clean your iPhone charging port with care. After all, if you mess with the Lightning...
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA' Deals & Steals on fall food
Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on fall food. You can score big savings on products from brands such as TBJ Gourmet, Primal Kitchen, Creation Nation and more. The deals start at just $3.50 and are up to 52% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on...
intheknow.com
Nordstrom secretly has so much Le Creuset cookware on sale right now it’s wild — prices are as low as $14
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. There’s nothing more fun than a good old-fashioned...
This ingredient found in some beauty products can enter the bloodstream, the brain and breastmilk
CNN explains how high levels of mercury found in some skin whitening creams can affect the body of people using them and put entire households at risk by contaminating their homes.
