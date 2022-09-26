Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capitolhillseattle.com
Capitol Hill, Seattle’s White House is for sale
Capitol Hill, Seattle’s White House is up for grabs. Communications executive and neighborhood political mover and shaker Roger Nyhus is, well, moving and leaving his 1906-built Capitol Hill mansion behind. “The four-story home features a parlor, entertaining space, expansive kitchen, half-floor primary bedroom,” the listing site boasts. “Highlights include...
KING-5
Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees
From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
capitolhillseattle.com
Aviv Hummus Bar — Five years of ‘HOOM-uhs’ love on Capitol Hill
David Nussbaum is passionate about Israeli food, and in particular, hummus — so much so, that he kept his restaurant, Aviv Hummus Bar, running through a pandemic that shuttered other successful restaurants in the neighborhood. His is a passion that shows up in the hummus made fresh daily and...
Construction of new Waterfront Park begins in Seattle
SEATTLE — Construction began this week on the new Pier 58 on the Seattle waterfront two years after the old structure collapsed. The former Pier 58, also known as Waterfront Park, was removed in spring 2021 after significant deterioration led to its collapse in September 2020. Two construction workers fell into the water and were injured during the incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
SR 520 floating bridge to close this weekend between Seattle, Bellevue
SEATTLE - The SR 520 floating bridge will be closed for construction work this weekend between Seattle and Bellevue. The closure will last between 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, and is part of Washington State Department of Transportation’s ongoing SR 520 Montlake project. According to WSDOT, the...
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, this article is for you because I have put tougher a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
The Suburban Times
Senior Trip to Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Show
City of DuPont announcement. Come with DuPont Parks & Recreation to the 40th annual Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Festival at the Tacoma Dome. The largest holiday show in the west. When: Thursday, October 20, 2022. Where: Depart from City Hall at 9am. Return to City hall at 1pm. Cost:...
Pierce County Council Member Derek Young Retires from Politics for Unknown Future
Pierce County Councilmember and Chair Derek Young (D-7th, Gig Harbor) will leave the political stage when he completes his final term in January.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chronicle
Western Washington Could See Its Warmest Start to October in Decades
Sweet children of summer, a reprieve from fall is on its way for you. With temperatures predicted to be near or at 80 this weekend and in the high 70s next week, the Puget Sound region is looking at the warmest start to October in three decades, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
q13fox.com
People in Seattle swear less than other metropolitan cities, study finds
SEATTLE - It may sound like a bunch of bull, but a new study suggests that people in Seattle swear less than other major metropolitan cities in the United States. Profanity is used by many across the globe. Most cultures consider the use of cuss words as being inappropriate. However, depending on the context, some people use them to express themselves during tense, humorous or even joyful moments.
capitolhillseattle.com
Construction to shift lanes brings weekend closure of 520, permanent end for highway’s Arboretum onramp
The walking, running, and rolling trail along it will remain open but 520 across Lake Washington — “the world’s longest floating bridge” — will be closed in both directions this weekend as the project to replace the last western segment of the route and create a new Montlake lid continues.
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
As we use more batteries in our daily lives, our ability to dispose of them will struggle to keep up. At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myedmondsnews.com
After damage, Orca sculpture fate in jeopardy
The Brackett’s Landing Orca sculpture is arguably the most identifiable, iconic and beloved piece of public art in our community. Crafted by local artist John Hurley from a piece of driftwood he found on an Edmonds beach, it has been a feature of the park since 1994. But 28 years of wind and weather have taken their toll, and no piece of wood lasts forever.
matadornetwork.com
8 Waterfalls Near Seattle To See The True Beauty of the Pacific Northwest
Seattle may well be the most outdoorsy metropolis in the US. It’s a green, hilly, and lush city backing to forested mountains chock-full of alpine lakes and waterfalls. In fact, some people say the waterfalls are what gave the Cascade Mountains their name. And while plenty of Seattleites don’t...
Tri-City Herald
Once listed at $11M this ‘green’ WA state estate can be snapped up for just under $6M
A one-of-a-kind estate in Tenino that went on the market in 2018 for $11 million is now a bargain at $5.95 million. In 2018, it was the most expensive residence ever listed in Thurston, Pierce and Mason counties, according to Tacoma agent Michael Morrison of Sotheby’s International Realty. The...
One Of Seattle's Largest Asian Supermarkets Is Closing After 41 Years
'I grew up in this store, in this neighborhood. Yeah, it's like another home,' the business' vice president said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
livingsnoqualmie.com
North Bend City Council to Vote on Authorizing an Appraisal Contract Regarding the Potential Purchase of Sallal Water Association
One of the agenda items scheduled for the October 4th, 2022, North Bend City Council meeting is a professional services contract with Terra Property Analytics LLC (Terra). That evening, City Council will vote to approve a contract for a certified, third-party appraiser (Terra) to estimate the value of Sallal Water Association’s assets relating to real property, buildings and equipment.
capitolhillseattle.com
‘Spoliation of Evidence’ — CHOP lawsuit judge asked to rule against City of Seattle over deleted texts — UPDATE
Lawyers for the group of Capitol Hill real estate developers, property owners, and businesses suing the City of Seattle over its handling of the 2020 CHOP protests are asking a judge to bring the federal lawsuit to an end and rule in their favor in what could be a multimillion judgement over thousands of missing text messages from top officials including then-Mayor Jenny Durkan, her Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, and Seattle Fire Chief Scoggins.
downtownbellevue.com
Bar Moore Now Open on Main Street in Bellevue
Bar Moore is now open on Main Street in Old Bellevue. The space is next to Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty office. It was announced in August 2022 that Bobby Moore would be taking over the space that was originally B-Bar, a café and cocktail lounge, owned by Joe Viladi. Bobby Moore Restaurants took the space over in mid-July, after Moore left his position as Executive Chef at Willows Lodge and Barking Frog after 20 years.
KING-5
Furniture flipping is a fulltime job for this West Seattle artist
SEATTLE — What’s old is new again, thanks to the growing trend of “furniture flipping” and people like Amanda Whitworth. She runs a small business from her home in West Seattle, turning unwanted furniture into stylish and usable pieces. "I just like taking the most dilapidated...
Comments / 0