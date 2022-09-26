ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Elyce
3d ago

McCarthy has allowed the extremist, chaos makers, and destroyers of constitutional government take over the party. He did it to get their votes for House Speaker and have their demands met. The sleaziest faction of the party! McCarthy is not smart, because these are not people to trust and he is not guaranteed their votes. His missteps have sunk the party to a non-productive, waste of a governmental body.

Elwar
3d ago

She should be happy because she's taking her meds consistently and maybe she's declassified by just thinking it 🤔 😏 lmao 🤣

D best
3d ago

Doesn't matter, todays GOP isn't a party anymore it's a cult filled with treason and insurrectionists sympathizers.

