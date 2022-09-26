Read full article on original website
Jopin Scott
3d ago
January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔😔
Maryland Man Working IT For Fairfax County Busted For Elaborate Embezzlement Scheme, Police Say
A Maryland man who worked in the IT department for Fairfax County in Virginia is facing charges for an elaborate embezzlement scheme that saw him walk away with more than 150 Wi-Fi routers, authorities announced. Kevin Jefferson, 43, was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department following a two-week investigation...
High-ranking MS-13 member sentenced to life in prison
According to the United State Department of Justice, as the First Word, or leader, of the MS-13 clique Guanacos Lil Cycos Salvatruchas, 33-year-old Andy Tovar ordered the murders of two people and the attempted murder of a third person in northern Virginia between 2017 and 2019.
Police charge Franconia man with murdering father, son claims authorities ignored pleas for help
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — An 82-year-old Franconia man is dead and authorities are now charging one of his sons with second-degree murder. Now detectives are trying to figure out what led to the murder. Talat Hassanein was found dead at the bottom of a stairway in his Franconia home. Initially, police believed […]
WTOP
Guilty plea in $4 million Fairfax Co. embezzlement case
A Fairfax County, Virginia, man has pleaded guilty to embezzling $4 million in what authorities described as one of the largest white-collar fraud cases in the county’s history. Carlos Camacho, 59, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one felony count each of embezzlement and forgery, according to Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney...
alxnow.com
Suspected MS-13 gang members arrested for allegedly selling drugs and possessing guns in Arlandria
A number of suspected MS-13 gang members have been arrested the last several months for allegedly selling crack/cocaine, marijuana and firing gunshots in the Arlandria area. The suspects allegedly sold the drugs throughout the Arlandria area — and ran the operation from apartments in the 3800 block of Milan Drive and the 3800 block of Executive Avenue, according to a search warrant affidavit.
CBS News
Frederick man sentenced for bestiality of his dogs
A Frederick man was sentenced for acts of bestiality with a German Shepherd dog. Jason Paul Havelt, 44, from Ijamsville, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated animal cruelty, one count of possession of a shotgun with prior conviction and one count of possession of a rifle with a prior conviction.
73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
WUSA
Ex-Maryland state park manager accused of raping victim multiple times
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Detectives arrested a former Maryland state park manager Tuesday on rape and assault charges. Investigators say 71-year-old Michael Browning sexually assaulted a woman several times over a six-month period while employed by The Maryland Park Service. Browning is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
informnny.com
New York man sentenced to 45 days in jail for actions in Jan. 6 attacks
WASHINGTON (WIVB) – In an emotional statement before his sentencing, Daniel Warmus said he was sorry for taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack of the Capitol and that he is not proud of his decision to enter the building with a mob of people angry over the results of the presidential election.
Former Maryland Park Service Manager Charged With Alleged Assault, Rape: Police
A former park manager for the Maryland Park Service is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a person repeatedly over the course of six months, police announced. Michael Browning, 71, was arrested by detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
57-Year-Old Victim Identified In D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has identified the victim in Thursday’s...
WMDT.com
Police: Woman facing over 100 counts of theft and fraud following investigation
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police have charged a woman with over 100 counts of theft and fraud following an investigation. According to police, Jayonna Best is currently charged with 120 counts of theft and fraud stemming from two separate incidents. Best is accused of photographing credit and debit cards of patients obtaining services at Your Doc’s Inn, located at 300 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge during her employment, as well as her prior employment at Walgreens at 640 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge. The credit/debit cards were allegedly used to purchase items online from various websites.
clayconews.com
Possible Shooting Investigation after State Police arrest a Washington, D.C. Man on Multiple Gun Charges in Anne Arundel County, Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland State Police (MSP) is reporting that MSP Troopers from the Annapolis Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region are investigating a possible shooting in the area of Route 50 after arresting a Washington, D.C. man on multiple gun charges. The accused is...
WUSA
Students shot at while walking home from DC school, police say
WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating after students say they were shot at Wednesday. Police said it happened while the students were walking home from school, but they could not confirm what school they attended. On Wednesday afternoon, two students were walking home from school in the...
DC man tells Maryland police he’s being chased, gets arrested on gun, drug charges
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers arrested a driver who told them he was being chased after they found shell casings and possible crack cocaine in his car. MSP said around 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Marcel Howard Hayes, 40, of Washington, D.C. called troopers to say someone was […]
Maryland's 'Most Wanted' suspect in murder of Jewish solar panel worker fires at DC officers, remains at large
Murder suspect Avery Miler, wanted for the August killing of Aryeh Wolf, a Jewish solar panel worker from Baltimore, was spotted in DC on Tuesday and allegedly fired at officers.
fox5dc.com
Rockville couple indicted for attempting to assist Russia in conflict with Ukraine
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A Rockville couple has been indicted and charged with conspiracy and for the disclosure of individually identifiable health information ("IIHI"), related to their efforts to assist Russia in connection with the conflict in Ukraine. Anna Gabrielian, age 36, and her husband, Jamie Lee...
DC murder suspect shoots at police; officers, federal agents search for him
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said a man wanted for murder fired at them in Northeast Tuesday morning. The Metropolitan Police Department had been looking for 27-year-old Avery Miler for more than a month and a half. He is suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf, who was shot and killed on Aug. […]
DC Shooter Charged With Murdering Maryland Man In Prince George's County, Investigators Say
A months-long investigation into a fatal summer shooting in Maryland led to the apprehension of a Washington, DC man who is facing a murder charge, authorities announced. Travon Marquis Ingram, 29, has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Clinton resident Deangelo Deonte Johnson, who was shot and killed in June, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
Beltsville man sentenced to prison in Calvert Cocaine Distrubution case
On September 26, 2022, Steven Terrell Wheeler, 27, of Beltsville, MD, was sentenced in Calvert County Circuit to 12 years imprisonment for the crime of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He also received an additional seven years for a violation of probation in a 2020 assault case, for a total sentence of 19 years. […]
