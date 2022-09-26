ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, CO

Comments / 1

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney Police Dept to purchase two police trucks

SIDNEY, Neb. -- The Sidney City Council approved two Ram trucks for the police department. Tuesday at 7:00 p.m., Police Chief Joe Aikens spoke to the Sidney City Council about replacing two police cruisers. Aikens said they have a 2012 Tahoe and a 2013 Charger that each have around 160,000...
SIDNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

School bus, semi collision in Nebraska injures 11 children

CHAMPION, Neb. (AP) — A semitrailer truck collided with a school bus in southwestern Nebraska, injuring eleven children and the two drivers, officials said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on a rural highway near Champion when a bus dropping off children from school turned left in front of a semi loaded with grain, a news release from the Chase County Sheriff’s Office said.
CHAMPION, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cheyenne County Fair Board appreciates public's input

SIDNEY, Neb. -- The Cheyenne County Fair Board had some controversy at their latest meeting on Monday, Sept. 26. The board and concerned members of the community sat down at 6:30 p.m. to talk about the recent fair and rodeo and how they can make the event better for 2023.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Sterling, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Logan County, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
City
Sterling, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Verizon outage in Sidney area

SIDNEY - Verizon customers in the Sidney area had trouble making phone calls and sending text messages Thursday night due to a service outage. Wireless World in Sidney confirmed the network outage with News Channel Nebraska, saying Verizon was aware of the issue and were trying to resolve problem. There...
SIDNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy