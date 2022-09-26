Read full article on original website
Sidney Police Dept to purchase two police trucks
SIDNEY, Neb. -- The Sidney City Council approved two Ram trucks for the police department. Tuesday at 7:00 p.m., Police Chief Joe Aikens spoke to the Sidney City Council about replacing two police cruisers. Aikens said they have a 2012 Tahoe and a 2013 Charger that each have around 160,000...
School bus, semi collision in Nebraska injures 11 children
CHAMPION, Neb. (AP) — A semitrailer truck collided with a school bus in southwestern Nebraska, injuring eleven children and the two drivers, officials said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on a rural highway near Champion when a bus dropping off children from school turned left in front of a semi loaded with grain, a news release from the Chase County Sheriff’s Office said.
Cheyenne County Fair Board appreciates public's input
SIDNEY, Neb. -- The Cheyenne County Fair Board had some controversy at their latest meeting on Monday, Sept. 26. The board and concerned members of the community sat down at 6:30 p.m. to talk about the recent fair and rodeo and how they can make the event better for 2023.
Verizon outage in Sidney area
SIDNEY - Verizon customers in the Sidney area had trouble making phone calls and sending text messages Thursday night due to a service outage. Wireless World in Sidney confirmed the network outage with News Channel Nebraska, saying Verizon was aware of the issue and were trying to resolve problem. There...
