Leon County, FL

WCTV

Marinas at St. Marks preparing for Hurricane Ian

Former WCTV Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is one of millions leaving home for safer ground ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood-prone and low-lying areas of Taylor County.
SAINT MARKS, FL
WCTV

Mission 850 springing into action to help Hurricane Ian victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Ian left a path of devastation in its wake. Millions of Floridians have been impacted. The recovery will likely take years. Mission 850 is a group familiar with the pain a major hurricane can bring. Formed in Tallahassee in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, Mission 850 forms volunteer groups and sends them into the aftermath of a disaster.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Leon County, FL
Leon County, FL
Taylor County, FL
Taylor County, FL
WCTV

Leon County schools to remain open this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools have announced they will remain open for the remainder of the week, according to a Facebook post. “The 72-hour weather forecast for Leon County does not include any tropical storm force winds in our area with only the possibility for isolated wind gusts between 20-35 mph on both Thursday and Friday. They have also reduced the amount of anticipated rain, as a result of Hurricane Ian, down to less than 1 inch,” the school said via Facebook.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee advises travel plans to be delayed

Former WCTV Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is one of millions leaving home for safer ground ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood-prone and low-lying areas of Taylor County. Speaking with family that evacuated Tampa. Updated: 16 hours ago. Speaking...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee utility crews assisting in Ian recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three line crews from Tallahassee Electric and Gas Utility headed down to the Orlando/Kissimmee area Thursday afternoon to assist in power restoration efforts following Hurricane Ian. Some 21 linemen and fleet support system crew are headed down to the area to help with rebuilding broken poles,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Evening Weather 9/27/22

Taylor County EMA Director advises residents on the voluntary evacuation and re-entry tags process. Taylor County EMA Director advises residents on the voluntary evacuation and re-entry tags process. Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith live phone interview GMS. Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT. Recording of WCTV's Good Morning...
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee church opens doors for Ian evacuees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The First Baptist Church of Tallahassee Wednesday opened their doors welcoming in a family from the Palmetto area fleeing Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 hurricane making landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida earlier Wednesday, but hundreds of miles away Ashely Juarez and her family have found shelter in the morning in downtown Tallahassee.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford

Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford. “Following our most recent briefing today with authorities, University administration, transportation officials, security, law enforcement and emergency responders, we remain confident that we will be able to safely host Saturday’s football game against Wake Forest at its scheduled kickoff time. We will continue to monitor the hurricane and all weather advisories and take action if needed to ensure the safety of all involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the forecasted impact area in South Florida and others affected by the storm.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Overnight fire causes warehouse to collapse in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A two-alarm fire broke out overnight in Gadsden County, according to the fire chief in Gretna. Crews were called out to a warehouse fire in the 18000 block of Highway 90 at 12:45 Friday morning. When crews arrived at the scene, the entire building collapsed. No injuries have been reported.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL

