Read full article on original website
Related
WCTV
Marinas at St. Marks preparing for Hurricane Ian
Former WCTV Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is one of millions leaving home for safer ground ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood-prone and low-lying areas of Taylor County. Speaking with family that evacuated Tampa. Updated: 8 hours ago. Speaking...
WCTV
Former WCTV Anchor Michael Hudak Forced to Quickly Seek Refuge from Hurricane Ian
VANDERBILT BEACH, Fla. (WCTV) - A former WCTV anchor quicky went from covering Hurricane Ian to seeking refuge from it on Wednesday. Michael Hudak, who worked in Tallahassee for several years, was covering the storm for his current station WINK News in Fort Myers. Hudak tells WCTV he was assigned...
WCTV
Mission 850 springing into action to help Hurricane Ian victims
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Ian left a path of devastation in its wake. Millions of Floridians have been impacted. The recovery will likely take years. Mission 850 is a group familiar with the pain a major hurricane can bring. Formed in Tallahassee in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, Mission 850 forms volunteer groups and sends them into the aftermath of a disaster.
Amid Hurricane Ian, City of Tallahassee provides aid
The City of Tallahassee are reportedly deploying crews, including Tallahassee's Fire Department and International Airport, to assist Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCTV
Leon County schools to remain open this week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools have announced they will remain open for the remainder of the week, according to a Facebook post. “The 72-hour weather forecast for Leon County does not include any tropical storm force winds in our area with only the possibility for isolated wind gusts between 20-35 mph on both Thursday and Friday. They have also reduced the amount of anticipated rain, as a result of Hurricane Ian, down to less than 1 inch,” the school said via Facebook.
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Friday, Sept. 30
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola breaks down the latest details on Hurricane Ian, and has a check of the nice weather closer to home this weekend. Watch the attached video for the full forecast.
WCTV
Community frustrated after KKK photo surfaces appearing to be Gadsden Co. Commissioner
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Commissioner Jeffrey Moore resigned amid a photo surfacing in what appears to be Moore in a KKK uniform. “What happened here is a slap in the face to Gadsden County,” said Congressman Al Lawson. Moore was appointed as district two commissioner by...
WCTV
Tallahassee advises travel plans to be delayed
Former WCTV Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is one of millions leaving home for safer ground ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood-prone and low-lying areas of Taylor County. Speaking with family that evacuated Tampa. Updated: 16 hours ago. Speaking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
Tallahassee utility crews assisting in Ian recovery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three line crews from Tallahassee Electric and Gas Utility headed down to the Orlando/Kissimmee area Thursday afternoon to assist in power restoration efforts following Hurricane Ian. Some 21 linemen and fleet support system crew are headed down to the area to help with rebuilding broken poles,...
WCTV
TFD’s Urban Search and Rescue Team deployed to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team has been activated to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The 25-member team was called up early Thursday morning and is now on the ground helping with rescue operations in Lee County, one of the counties hardest hit by the Category 4 storm.
WCTV
Lowndes County, Valdosta City Schools will close Thursday and Friday
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Lowndes County School district will close all schools and the system offices Thursday and Friday due to the threat of inclement weather, administrators announced. Valdosta City Schools will also be closed those days. VCS was already scheduled to be closed Friday and Monday for fall break.
WCTV
Evening Weather 9/27/22
Taylor County EMA Director advises residents on the voluntary evacuation and re-entry tags process. Taylor County EMA Director advises residents on the voluntary evacuation and re-entry tags process. Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith live phone interview GMS. Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT. Recording of WCTV's Good Morning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCTV
Tallahassee church opens doors for Ian evacuees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The First Baptist Church of Tallahassee Wednesday opened their doors welcoming in a family from the Palmetto area fleeing Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 hurricane making landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida earlier Wednesday, but hundreds of miles away Ashely Juarez and her family have found shelter in the morning in downtown Tallahassee.
'500-year flood': Florida begins to assess Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage
A day after in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that the storm surge that came with it was "basically a 500-year flood event." “We’ve never seen a flood event like this,” DeSantis said during a press briefing in Tallahassee. “We’ve never seen a storm surge of this magnitude.”
wfsu.org
Justices reject an inmate's appeal in the murder of a Florida State University grad student
The state Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an appeal by a Death Row inmate convicted in the 2010 murder of a Florida State University graduate student whose body was found in St. Johns County. Justices unanimously ruled against Quentin Marcus Truehill, one of three men accused of going on a...
KKK Photo: Florida Officials Challenge DeSantis As GOP Quietly Replaces Disgraced Commissioner
Gadsden County officials are demanding answers from Ron DeSantis regarding a photo showing Jeffery Moore in a Ku Klux Klan hat and robe. The post KKK Photo: Florida Officials Challenge DeSantis As GOP Quietly Replaces Disgraced Commissioner appeared first on NewsOne.
WCTV
Gadsden commissioner pictured in KKK costume will still be on November ballot
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) – A Gadsden County commissioner appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis last month has now resigned after a picture surfaced showing him dressed in a KKK costume. Jeffery Moore has also withdrawn from the District 2 county commission race, but his name will still be on the...
seminoles.com
Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford
Statement From Florida State Vice President And Director Of Athletics Michael Alford. “Following our most recent briefing today with authorities, University administration, transportation officials, security, law enforcement and emergency responders, we remain confident that we will be able to safely host Saturday’s football game against Wake Forest at its scheduled kickoff time. We will continue to monitor the hurricane and all weather advisories and take action if needed to ensure the safety of all involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the forecasted impact area in South Florida and others affected by the storm.”
WCTV
Overnight fire causes warehouse to collapse in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A two-alarm fire broke out overnight in Gadsden County, according to the fire chief in Gretna. Crews were called out to a warehouse fire in the 18000 block of Highway 90 at 12:45 Friday morning. When crews arrived at the scene, the entire building collapsed. No injuries have been reported.
Comments / 0