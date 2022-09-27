ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Boost climate action or we'll see you in court, activists tell govts

By Drew Angerer, Kelly MACNAMARA
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
The US Supreme Court ruled in June that the government's key environmental agency cannot issue broad limits on greenhouse gases /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP/File

Governments around the world must scale up climate action "or face further legal action", an open letter from campaign groups warned Tuesday, as battles over policies to cut emissions and protect the environment are increasingly fought in the courts.

From legal efforts to steer governments to do more to curb fossil fuel pollution, to court action over companies' misleading green claims, the number, scope and ambitions of climate litigation is expanding, say experts, with an increasing number of cases are being launched against governments.

And that will continue if they do not use the upcoming United Nations COP meeting in Egypt to substantially enhance their climate action, according to an open letter signed by lawyers from more than 20 organisations around the world.

"Governments of the world: your delay is costing lives. Strong action is needed now to protect people and the planet," the letter said.

"If you continue to fail us, we will continue to turn to the courts to demand accountability."

The groups said they had already launched more than 80 legal cases around the world to "compel" governments from the Netherlands to Brazil, warning that the world was on the "precipice of the most serious intergenerational violation of human rights in history".

Research from the Grantham Research Institute at the London School of Economics this year has found that of the 2,000 or so climate legal cases filed since 1986, almost a quarter were started since the beginning of 2020.

Some 80 of these cases have been filed against national or subnational governments since 2005, the research found, with a record number of 30 new cases submitted in 2021.

Perhaps the most successful of this kind of case was environmental group Urgenda's landmark 2019 victory in Dutch courts, which saw the government ordered to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 25 percent by the end of 2020. The target was largely met.

"Climate action is a legal duty. Yet governments are failing to comply with their own laws and commitments," said Sarah Mead Co-Director of Climate Litigation Network, part of the Urgenda Foundation, which signed the letter.

"We want to make sure that countries understand that the law is on our side."

- Cases rise -

But legal rulings can go both ways.

In June, the US Supreme Court ruled that the government's key environmental agency cannot issue broad limits on greenhouse gases.

Campaigners say that energy companies are increasingly turning to international arbitration to recoup investments as governments accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels.

Earth has warmed nearly 1.2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels so far, unleashing more intense weather extremes, including dangerous heatwaves and floods.

The 2015 Paris Agreement saw governments agree to a cap on warming of well below 2C and preferably a safer 1.5C.

But the UN's Environment Programme has said that even taking into account updated global promises to cut emissions of heat-trapping gases, the world is currently on course to warm 2.8C.

Comments / 8

AFP

China, Russia face historic scrutiny at UN rights council

China and Russia face possible action by the UN's top rights body following historic draft resolutions against the two powerful permanent members of the Security Council. Western nations have taken unprecedented steps against the two giants, despite fears that a failed resolution would signal a shifting power balance and weaken the 47-member council.
WORLD
BBC

Jersey appoints first energy and climate change minister

The government of Jersey has appointed its first energy and climate change minister. Deputy Hilary Jeune will focus on the island's carbon reduction and reaching net-zero by 2050. Ms Jeune will also represent the island at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in November. Minister for the Environment, Deputy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US lawmakers in shutdown showdown ahead of midterm elections

US lawmakers negotiated behind the scenes Monday to strike a temporary agreement that would avert a potentially damaging government shutdown, with federal funding due to expire at the end of the working week. Shutdowns threaten the finances of hundreds of thousands of government workers who risk being sent home without pay as parks, museums and other federal properties close. 
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

How methane leaks accelerate global warming

(Reuters) - Methane leaks have emerged as a top threat to the global climate, with the latest incident involving two Russian gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea that are at the heart of an energy crisis since Russia invaded Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
