2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel Maven
power98fm.com
Carolina Renaissance Festival Will Not Open on Saturday Due to Weather
Due to inclement weather coming to the Carolinas this weekend, the Carolina Renaissance Festival will not open on Saturday, October 1, 2022. For the safety of all workers and participants, the festival has postponed its opening day. There is still a possibility for the festival to open on Sunday, October 2, 2022, but that decision has not yet been made.
power98fm.com
Opening Date For McAdenville Revealed
McAdenville or what some call Christmas Town USA. I have yet to attend, but now that we have an opening date for McAdenville, I will be sure to attend. McAdenville is a staple in the Charlotte area. I remember when I first came to Charlotte, I thought it was dope to hear there was a place like this locally. I even remember seeing the line of cars to get to Christmas Town. It was extremely long, but who wouldn’t want to take their family to see these lights?
power98fm.com
What To Do This Weekend In The Storm
Ok so you outside this weekend. You ready to party. Mask got that. Money got that. Gas in the car got that too. Now it is time to figure out what to do. Nolimit Larry & The Morning Maddhouse got you covered with what is going on for your weekend pleasure. Take a listen to what is going on this weekend. Movies, Parties, and Events we got them all.
power98fm.com
Pedaling for Payton with the Ace & TJ Show
The Ace & TJ Show is proud to announce that the kick-off for Pedaling for Payton will happen on October 7, 2022. As part of Payton’s Promise, a charity to help with community assistance efforts. The Ace & TJ Show has always had a special place in which they wanted to help others and now is their chance with Payton’s Promise.
power98fm.com
Celebrate National Coffee Day With Freebies In The Queen City
Today is national coffee day and I can promise you there are some great deals right here in the Queen City. Let me help you celebrate national coffee day. Caribou Coffee – There are a few here in Charlotte. There is a location at 100 N. Tryon, 4327 Park Rd, and inside Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute. I’ve never been to Caribou Coffee cafe, but I’ve purchased their k-cups from the grocery store. I urge you to try it. For #NationalCoffeeDay Caribou perks members get $3 brews. Also, if you sign up for a membership, you get a free drink. It gets no better than that.
power98fm.com
North Carolina Animal Rescue Hosting ‘Dogtoberfest’
Oktoberfest…it’s not just for people anymore! Rescue Ranch in Statesville, North Carolina invites you to party with your pooch at Dogtoberfest on Saturday, October 8th. Do they make lederhosen for dogs?. This fun family-friendly event will include food trucks, a doggy treat truck, beer garden, dog costume contest,...
power98fm.com
Popular BBQ Restaurant Expanding To Charlotte Douglas Airport
Wonderful news for BBQ lovers traveling to or from Charlotte. Axios Charlotte is reporting that Midwood Smokehouse will be opening a new location at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The local BBQ chain will take over the spot previously held by the Stock Car Cafe which is in Concourse B. Renderings of the space show that there will be a grab-and-go section as well as sit-down dining. While airports typically have an abundance of chain restaurants, it’s fun to experience the local offerings of a city on your layover. Charlotte Douglas also features Charlotte-based bars and restaurants like Captain Jacks-an OMB spinoff, Rhino Market, The Broken Spoke, Wicked Weed Brewing, and Whisky River.
power98fm.com
New Overstock Bin Store Opening In Concord This Weekend
If you’ve never been to an oversized bin store, I can promise you are missing out. The good news is a new overstock bin store is opening in Concord! I actually went to a different version of this store while I was visiting in Columbia, SC once. This bin store was absolutely amazing! While I was in the store, I went on the tail end of it’s season in Columbia.
power98fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant Named Top Date Night Spot
While most people have favorite restaurants, those places may not necessarily be considered the best in the world. Well, now Tripadvisor is letting us know which restaurants are, so if you’re a traveling foodie, read on. The travel site just came out with their Travelers’ Choice “Best of the...
power98fm.com
250+ Flights Canceled At Charlotte Douglas Airport Due To Hurricane Ian
If you’re flying out of Charlotte today, you may not be. As of 9 am, this morning over 250 flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport have already been canceled according to FlightAware. This comes as Hurricane Ian approaches the Carolinas bringing heavy wind and nearly constant rain for today and much of Saturday as well. Some Florida airports have begun to reopen in the wake of the devastation there. CNN reports that Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, Sarasota, St. Pete, and Melbourne Orlando as all scheduled to open at some point today. Key West opened Thursday. So anyone needing to travel to or from Florida can expect heavy delays and canceled flights as well.
