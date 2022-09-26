If you’re flying out of Charlotte today, you may not be. As of 9 am, this morning over 250 flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport have already been canceled according to FlightAware. This comes as Hurricane Ian approaches the Carolinas bringing heavy wind and nearly constant rain for today and much of Saturday as well. Some Florida airports have begun to reopen in the wake of the devastation there. CNN reports that Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, Sarasota, St. Pete, and Melbourne Orlando as all scheduled to open at some point today. Key West opened Thursday. So anyone needing to travel to or from Florida can expect heavy delays and canceled flights as well.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO