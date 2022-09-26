I would like to announce my support of Nicole Grohoski, who is running for reelection to the Maine Senate on Nov. 8 for the Hancock County seat. I met Nicole seven years ago when she mentored me and others as we worked toward certification as a Maine master naturalist. She proved herself to be a good listener and a creative problem solver. She takes her jobs seriously and even took us canoeing to learn more about wetland plants and animals!

