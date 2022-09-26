Read full article on original website
Peter Vital Levesque
Peter Vital Levesque, 88, passed away on Sept. 23, 2022. Peter was born in St. Lambert, Quebec, Canada on Feb. 14, 1934, the son of Vital William Levesque and Mabel Parry Levesque. Peter grew up in St. Stephen, New Brunswick. In the late 1950s, he followed his brother Victor to...
To the Editor: Working hard for Maine
I would like to announce my support of Nicole Grohoski, who is running for reelection to the Maine Senate on Nov. 8 for the Hancock County seat. I met Nicole seven years ago when she mentored me and others as we worked toward certification as a Maine master naturalist. She proved herself to be a good listener and a creative problem solver. She takes her jobs seriously and even took us canoeing to learn more about wetland plants and animals!
To the Editor: It’s our time now
The town manager is a person I trust to guide our town according to the will of the people spoken through the Town Council. But my trust in that belief has been dumped on its head. Our last three town managers, Ashe, Knight and Sutherland, were advertised and vetted by...
Island Briefs: Pajama Sale & Bed Races, SWH Select Board seats, candidate forum
BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce’s 27th annual Early Bird Pajama Sale and 13th annual Bed Races will take place in town on Saturday, Nov. 12. The festivities begin at 6 a.m. with the holiday shopping kickoff. Wear pajamas and save more. The bed races, which begin at 10 a.m., will start and finish in front of the Criterion Theatre on Cottage Street. The road will be closed to traffic during the event.
To the Editor: Determined and tireless
This letter is in support of Nicole Grohoski who is running for reelection to the Maine State Senate. Nicole is a lifelong resident of Ellsworth, a career mapmaker for a Maine small business, and has been a volunteer in community organizations in Ellsworth. . Nicole’s priorities include addressing the housing...
Island police log for week of Sept. 29
Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Sargeant Drive on Saturday where a disabled 2021 Chevrolet Spark was found on Eagle Lake Road after it had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, Sophia Watras, 19, of Hancock, admitted to using her cell phone while driving, according to the police log. Watras was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report by quickest means and operating without a license.
Bar Harbor man places third in half-marathon
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Saturday, Sept. 17, was race day at the Mount Desert Island YMCA. The 2022 Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Half-marathon and 5K saw a cool crisp start and sunny skies over Bar Harbor for the runners and walkers. A major annual fundraiser for the MDI YMCA, the fall classic is run under and over some of the most iconic bridges in Acadia National Park.
Fishermen reel as more whale protection measures are fast tracked
ELLSWORTH — A critically endangered North Atlantic right whale was spotted Sept. 21 off Nantucket near death and wrapped in fishing rope. Meanwhile, Maine lobstermen describe their own stranglehold – one that threatens to choke the industry even though their gear has not been documented in this or any right whale entanglement since 2004.
Printmaker shares reflections in new exhibit
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Sherrie York is a printmaker and a compulsive wanderer of landscapes. In her linocuts, she strives to represent the interactions of living things, both as a moment in time and as a reflection of the wider experience of life on earth. Her art is now on...
MDI golf runners-up at PVC qualification tournament
HERMON — After 18 holes at the Hermon Meadow Golf Club on Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Mount Desert Island High School golf team successfully capped off a dominant season with a second-place finish in the conference, a guaranteed trip to the state championship tournament and a PVC Player of the Year trophy to boot.
Phase two of demolition at ferry terminal to begin
BAR HARBOR — A crane barge will soon demolish the remainder of the old Bluenose structure on the town’s ferry terminal. . During a meeting last week, the Town Council agreed to fund $99,000 of the $130,000 project located at 121 Eden St. Bay Ferries, the company operating the CAT ferry between Bar Harbor and Nova Scotia, will cover the rest of the costs and repair some of the damaged wood pilings on the north pier.
