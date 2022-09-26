All candidates for Colorado House of Representatives District 52 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Colorado House of Representatives District 52 —incumbent Cathy Kipp (D) and Deborah Vicino (R)— completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Democratic Party controls both chambers of Colorado’s state legislature. Colorado is one of 14 states with a Democratic trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Kipp:

“Public Education: We need to adequately fund public education in Colorado.”

“Climate Change: We need to take steps mitigate climate climate change and promote clean air and water in Colorado.”

“Affordable Housing: We need to continue to take steps to address the crisis of affordable housing and homelessness in Colorado.”

Vicino:

“Small Business: Small business owners should be able to run their businesses free from government overreach”

“Affordability: Coloradans should live free from unnecessary taxes and fees – especially those that contribute to higher”

“Public Education: Parents should have the freedom to choose how and where their children are educated.”

