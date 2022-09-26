ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

All candidates for Colorado House of Representatives District 52 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grH5f_0iBHC5ub00

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Colorado House of Representatives District 52 —incumbent Cathy Kipp (D) and Deborah Vicino (R)— completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Democratic Party controls both chambers of Colorado’s state legislature. Colorado is one of 14 states with a Democratic trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Kipp:

  • “Public Education: We need to adequately fund public education in Colorado.”
  • “Climate Change: We need to take steps mitigate climate climate change and promote clean air and water in Colorado.”
  • “Affordable Housing: We need to continue to take steps to address the crisis of affordable housing and homelessness in Colorado.”

Vicino:

  • “Small Business: Small business owners should be able to run their businesses free from government overreach”
  • “Affordability: Coloradans should live free from unnecessary taxes and fees – especially those that contribute to higher”
  • “Public Education: Parents should have the freedom to choose how and where their children are educated.”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

Chabot, Landsman running in general election for Ohio’s 1st Congressional District

Incumbent Steve Chabot (R) and Greg Landsman (D) are running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. The Cincinnati Enquirer’s Scott Wartman wrote, “a change in district boundaries through redistricting has given Democrats a slight edge in numbers for what had been a reliably Republican district over the last decade.” Daily Kos calculated what the results of the 2020 presidential election in this district would have been following redistricting. Joe Biden (D) would have received 53.5% of the vote in this district and Donald Trump (R) would have received 45.0%. According to Cleveland.com’s Sabrina Eaton, “The new configuration of the district Chabot represents includes all of Cincinnati, its eastern Hamilton County suburbs and all of Warren County.”
OHIO STATE
Ballotpedia News

Campaign finance deadline today in California

Candidates and organizations involved in California’s statewide elections must file campaign finance information by September 29, 2022. The general election will take place in California on November 8, 2022. What state-level offices are on the ballot this year in California?. Twenty of the 40 seats in the California State...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Ballotpedia News

Campaign finance deadline today in Wisconsin

Candidates and organizations involved in Wisconsin’s statewide elections must file campaign finance information by September 27, 2022. The general election will take place in Wisconsin on November 8, 2022. What state-level offices are on the ballot this year in Wisconsin?. Seventeen of the 33 seats in the Wisconsin State...
WISCONSIN STATE
Ballotpedia News

Virginia education agency proposes policies to clarify approaches to transgender students in public schools

The Virginia Department of Education proposed new policies on September 16, 2022, that aim to provide guidance to the state’s public schools on the Youngkin administration’s preferred approaches to transgender students. The new policies depart from former Democratic Governor Ralph Northam’s administration guidelines, which encouraged schools to let...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Legislature#Election State#The Democratic Party#Democratic#Coloradans
Ballotpedia News

Campaign finance deadline today in Pennsylvania

Candidates and organizations involved in Pennsylvania’s statewide elections must file campaign finance information by September 27, 2022. The general election will take place in Pennsylvania on November 8, 2022. What state-level offices are on the ballot this year in Pennsylvania?. Twenty-five of the 50 seats in the Pennsylvania State...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Federal judge rules in favor of experimental Georgia Medicaid program

U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ruled August 19 in favor of Georgia after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rescinded a Medicaid waiver for the state’s Pathways to Coverage program. Georgia brought the lawsuit after CMS under the Trump administration approved the state’s Section 1115 application for the waiver in October 2020 and then rescinded the waiver in early 2021 under the Biden administration, formally denying the application in December 2021. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) sent a letter notifying CMS that the state was filing a lawsuit on January 19, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Three candidates running in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District

Incumbent Elissa Slotkin (D), Tom Barrett (R), and Leah Dailey (L) are running in the general election for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District on Nov. 8, 2022. Michigan’s congressional district boundaries were redrawn after the 2020 census. Slotkin was first elected to represent Michigan’s 8th Congressional District in 2018, defeating incumbent Mike Bishop (R) 50.6% to 46.8%. In 2020, she was one of seven Democrats to win a House district that voted for former President Donald Trump (R) in the 2020 election. In December 2021, Slotkin announced that she would run for re-election in the redrawn 7th District, saying, “This new district contains nearly two-thirds of the population that I currently represent, my current congressional headquarters, and my campaign offices from 2018 and 2020.”
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Ballotpedia News

Incumbent Craig, Kistner, and Overby running in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District general election on Nov. 8

Angie Craig (D), Tyler Kistner (R), and Paula Overby (Legal Marijuana Now Party) are running in the general election in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District on Nov. 8. Nathan L. Gonzales of Inside Elections wrote in Roll Call in April 2022 that “The suburban Twin Cities seat didn’t change much in redistricting; just 8 percent of the 2nd District is new to both candidates. And Biden would have won it by 7 points, putting it within reach for Republicans in the current political environment.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Abigail Spanberger and Yesli Vega are running for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District on Nov. 8

Incumbent Abigail Spanberger (D) and Yesli Vega (R) are running in the general election for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District on November 8, 2022. Spanberger was first elected in 2018, defeating then-incumbent David Brat (R) 50.3% to 48.4%. Before that election, a Republican had represented the 7th District since 1971. According to various estimates, the district became more Democratic as a result of redistricting. The Cook Partisan Voting Index score for the old district was R+2, while the score for the new district is D+1. According to data from Daily Kos, voters in the redrawn 7th District supported Joe Biden (D) over Donald Trump (R) 52.6% to 45.8% in the 2020 presidential election.
VIRGINIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Incumbent Chris Pappas (D) and Karoline Leavitt (R) face off in NH-01

Incumbent Chris Pappas (D) and Karoline Leavitt (R) are running for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District on November 8, 2022. Pappas served on the New Hampshire Executive Council and in the state House of Representatives before Congress. He emphasizes his experience owning a restaurant. Pappas says his record includes working for affordable healthcare for New Hampshirites and combatting the opioid crisis. Pappas called Leavitt “the most extreme, out-of-step nominee” the district has seen and has criticized Leavitt’s support for the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
ELECTIONS
Ballotpedia News

Five measures that would change the initiative process are on the ballot in 2022

In November, there are a total of five measures on the ballot related to the initiative process. A ballot initiative is a way that citizens can propose, amend, or repeal a state law or constitutional provision by collecting signatures from registered voters. Successful signature drives result in an initiative being placed on the ballot for voters to approve or reject. Twenty-six states have an initiative process at the state level, and each state has different rules and requirements regarding the ballot initiative process, including majority and supermajority requirements, single-subject rules, and requirements for measures that increase taxes.
ARIZONA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy