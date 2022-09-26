All candidates for Missouri House of Representatives District 8 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Missouri House of Representatives District 8 — incumbent Josh Hurlbert (R) and Alyssa Dial (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Missouri’s state legislature. Missouri is one of 23 states with a Republican trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Hurlbert:

“Pro-Growth Policies – The Northland is thriving. We need to ensure that small government, low tax policies remain in place in order to meet the Northland’s full potential.”

“Broadband Development – Broadband is the next necessity for rural America. We need to make smart investments while also narrowing our focus on areas lacking access instead of supporting overbuilding communities.”

“School Choice – We need to further educational choice in Missouri. Gone is the era of one-size-fits-all education. Students should not have their educational opportunities limited by their income or zip code – they should be free to find the best educational fit for them.”

Dial:

“First, I would like people to know that I am on their side, and the main goal of this campaign is to create a better, more inclusive, and equal Missouri for everyone, no matter rural or urban, poor or rich.”

“Education is under attack, from a mass teacher exodus to attempts to control what truth can and can’t be told in the classroom, I will ensure that every student has a chance to be something great, and fully equipped to participate in our global and diverse economy.”

“There’s a lot to love about our beautiful state of Missouri, but climate change poses a serious threat to our plains, mountains, and wildlife, As representative, I will work to create a Missouri that will be safe and ready for enjoyment for generations to come.”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.