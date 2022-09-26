All candidates for Missouri House of Representatives District 100 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Missouri House of Representatives District 100 — Colin Lovett (D) and Philip Oehlerking (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Missouri’s state legislature. Missouri is one of 23 states with a Republican trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?

Lovett:

“Schools: – Tax dollars should go to public schools that we can hold accountable, including access to post K-12 community colleges – We should pay teachers better and provide the necessary tools to teach – Diversity and inclusion policies protect our most vulnerable students and staff – Curriculum should reflect our actual history; we should equip our kids with truth and the ability to critically think”

Oehlerking:

“I am dedicated to lifting up all Missourians to ensure they have a bright future. Having worked at MOHELA, I have helped many college graduates buried under student loan debt which is preventing them from buying a home or starting a family. Not only do we need to adopt policies that make higher education affordable, but we must also adopt policies that promote both high paying STEM jobs and skilled jobs, such as mechanics, plumbers, and HVAC workers.”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.