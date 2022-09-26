All candidates for Missouri House of Representatives District 107 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Missouri House of Representatives District 107 — Tracy Grundy (D) and Mark Matthiesen (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Missouri’s state legislature. Missouri is one of 23 states with a Republican trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?

Grundy:

“I believe in equal treatment under the law for every Missourian regardless of race, color, age, physical, intellectual, and/or developmental abilities, economic status, religion, creed, sex, national origin, ethnicity, veteran or military status, sexual orientation, or gender identity. I support adding “sexual orientation and gender identity” to the non-discrimination laws and policies of our state, and the passage of hate crime legislation to protect equal rights.”

Matthiesen:

“I am passionate about Quality Education. From Pre-K through the collegiate levels, our schools shape the minds of our children and determine the future quality of society. Our schools need the appropriate resources to achieve there goals. They should be responsible stewards of the taxpayer’s money that they are given. Parents should provided with as many school options that are possible to ensure that each child’s educational needs will be met.”

