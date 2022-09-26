Coral Academy of Science’s New Cadence Campus Accepting Enrollment Applications for Current School Year

Read full article on original website
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
963kklz.com
New CCSD Grading System Comes Under Fire
If you have a child enrolled in a Clark County School District class, you may be one of the many parents or teachers who are not happy with the new CCSD grading system. According to reporter Kim Passoth on Fox5Vegas.com, the new grading system took effect in August of 2021. According to CCSD representatives, the goal of the new system is to make it “equal, remove behavior from the grading process, and give students the chance for reassessment.”
nevadabusiness.com
CAMCO Hosts Third Annual Educational Tradeshow at the Gold Coast Las Vegas, Raises Money for Charity
CAMCO (Complete Association Management Company) of Nevada hosted its third annual educational tradeshow and dinner event on Monday, September 12 at the Gold Coast Las Vegas. Proceeds from the event supported the Multiple Sclerosis Society. CAMCO’s annual tradeshow offers educational support to HOA board members and community managers. At the...
nevadabusiness.com
The Just One Project and SilverSummit Healthplan Launch Free Farmers Market
LAS VEGAS – The Just One Project, southern Nevada’s largest mobile. food pantry serving more than 20,000 people monthly, has launched a free farmers. market in partnership with SilverSummit Healthplan. The nonprofit organization celebrated the grand opening with a “vegetable cutting” ceremony at SilverSummit’s recent community health fair at Paradise Park Recreation Center.
nevadabusiness.com
Cox Honors Four Southern Nevadans During Hispanic Heritage Month
Cox Communications is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15 to October 15, 2022, by honoring four Southern Nevadans for their contributions to our community. Honorees include city of Las Vegas Councilwoman Olivia Diaz; NV Energy Executive Vice President, Business Development and External Relations Tony Sanchez; Linda Perez, CEO of The Shade Tree Shelter, and Cox Manager of Engineering/Product Development Peter Arsaga.
nevadacurrent.com
Food bank gets 600 lbs. of tomatoes from NV farm — more to come thanks to food program
Last week, Nevada farmer Rodney Mehring delivered 600 pounds of locally grown tomatoes to Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas, the only food bank in Southern Nevada. The small family-owned farm in Lincoln County—Blue Lizard Farm—was able to provide produce to food insecure families in Las Vegas thanks to a bill passed last year that uses state funds to buy food grown and produced in Nevada for distribution to local food banks.
pvtimes.com
Some COVID-19 metrics inch up in Clark County, Nevada
After declining for 10 straight weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations plateaued this week and inched up statewide, according to new state data released Wednesday. Deaths also ticked up in Nevada after falling last week to their lowest point of the pandemic. Epidemiologist Brian Labus said the slight increases in some disease metrics...
Fox5 KVVU
Butterfly habitat exhibit returns to Springs Preserve in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Springs Preserve will once again host its beloved butterfly habitat exhibit this fall. According to a news release, guests are invited to “take flight” as the seasonal butterfly habitat returns to the venue from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Nov. 21. According to...
pvtimes.com
Sisolak, Lombardo appeal to construction industry at forum
Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo highlighted their differences on development during a Q&A Tuesday morning at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in front of Nevada’s construction industry. Sisolak appeared more pro-union, whereas Lombardo appeared more pro-business after the two candidates gearing up for the...
pvtimes.com
Tax breaks to lure up to 51 jobs to Pahrump in coming years
Five companies are expected to bring at least 126 jobs and $113.2 million in capital investments to Nevada over the next two years using tax incentives provided by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. The companies include one Pahrump-based firm that plans to hire eight workers at more than...
luxury-houses.net
An Elegant Terracina Home in Henderson with Extraordinary Views of Sprawling Golf Course and The City Asking $3.75 Million
The Home in Henderson, an elegant Terracina estate with classic finishes in a prestigious guard-gated community offers panoramic mountain, sprawling golf course, city, and Strip views is now available for sale. This home located at 2608 Ragusa Ct, Henderson, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Erin C Ackerman (Phone: 702-860-5291) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
nevadabusiness.com
Boot Scootin’ Boogie for a Good Cause the Southern Nevada CCIM Chapter to Hold Its 25th Annual Wine Soiree, Sept. 28
Put on your boots and join the Southern Nevada CCIM Chapter 25th Annual Boots & Barrels Wine Soiree and Silent Auction event on Wednesday, September 28. This organization’s primary fundraiser and charity event of the year will benefit John S. Park Elementary School, the Southern Nevada CCIM Education fund, and Southern Nevada CCIM preferred charities. This will be the 25th year the Southern Nevada CCIM Chapter has partnered with John S. Park Elementary School. The money donated to the school significantly impacts their students’ lives.
pvtimes.com
THEY’RE BACK — grasshoppers descend on Pahrump Valley
They’re already here and more could be coming. At least that’s what entomoligists say, who predict a slight rise in the population of grasshoppers this year following the monsoon-like rains earlier this season which fueled the bug’s leafy food supplies. Forty-five million grasshoppers swarmed the area in...
pvtimes.com
Nye sheriff candidates clash at impromptu ‘political circus’
Sgt. Joe McGill, who is challenging incumbent Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly in November’s general election, says he was “ambushed” by his opponent at a last-minute political event on Monday night at the Pahrump Senior Center. The law enforcement officials have been in a hotly contested race...
963kklz.com
Ride The ‘Train Of Terror’ During Halloween Season
Do you dare ride the “Train Of Terror” this Halloween season?. It sounds like a unique experience for this time of year, and it is sponsored by Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway at the Nevada State Railroad Museum located at 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City, 89005. The “Train of Terror” departs at 5:30pm and 7:30pm on various evenings from September 30 through October 30. Please be aware that this experience is rated PG-13 and it is NOT intended for younger children.
bouldercityreview.com
Council OKs RV park zoning, discusses future projects
The Boulder City Council introduced a controversial new historic preservation ordinance, as well as discussed multiple rezoning bills, capital improvement plan spending and a burial monument during its Tuesday, Sept. 27, meeting. Historic preservation. The council officially introduced the proposed historic preservation ordinance that was rejected by the Planning Commission...
nevadacurrent.com
Complaint filed against Lombardo for donating Metro helicopter ride to anti-abortion group’s fundraiser
Nevada Democratic Victory, a group working to elect Democratic candidates in Nevada, filed an ethics complaint against Sheriff Joe Lombardo and his campaign, Lombardo for Governor, with the Nevada Chair of Ethics Commission Wednesday morning. The complaint focuses on the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) donating ride-alongs in the...
vegas24seven.com
The Mob Museum Announces October Programs, Promotions
(Photo Courtesy of The Mob Museum) THE MOB MUSEUM ANNOUNCES OCTOBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, announces its roster of public programs and promotions for October. All Museum programs require registration. For more information on any of the public programs below...
Elko Daily Free Press
Escaped killer sought in southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS – A man sentenced to life in prison for murder is missing from a medium-security prison, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, one of two men found guilty in 2010 of making a bomb that killed a man outside a Las Vegas Strip resort, was determined to be missing during the scheduled 7 a.m. inmate count at Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, according to NDOC.
Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
963kklz.com
Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas
It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
