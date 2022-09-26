All candidates for Missouri House of Representatives District 108 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Missouri House of Representatives District 108 — Susan Shumway (D) and Justin Hicks (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Missouri’s state legislature. Missouri is one of 23 states with a Republican trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Shumway:

“Health Care is a right and Missouri needs to addressed health care needs of MIssourians.”

“A good education is a vital foundation that all children should receive.”

“No one person is greater than another and there should be Equality of all people”

Hicks:

“Justin Hicks wants to ensure state and local governments make Constitution-based legislation.”

“Justin Hicks wants to nullify personal property tax to reduce the burden on Missouri citizens.”

“Justin Hicks wants to pass economic development legislation that helps Missouri communities thrive no matter where they are located in the state.”

