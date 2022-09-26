All candidates for Missouri House of Representatives District 34 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Missouri House of Representatives District 34 — Kemp Strickler (D) and J.C. Crossley (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Missouri’s state legislature. Missouri is one of 23 states with a Republican trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Strickler:

“I have spent my career analyzing data and listening to others to find solutions to difficult problems. I want to use that experience to improve educational opportunities for our children, grow our local businesses, and enhance the lives of Lee’s Summit residents.”

“From my many conversations, I know that the vast majority of Lee’s Summit residents want a representative who they can trust and who will work toward common sense solutions to the problems facing our state. I promise to provide the reasonable, common-sense representation that they have been asking for.”

“I believe fundamentally that ALL our citizens, no matter their gender, race, religion, or sexual orientation deserve equal rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Crossley:

“People seem to be dissatisfied with their government and I believe the main reason is that we have varied from the Constitution of Missouri. The Preamble states; We the people of Missouri, with profound reverence for the Supreme Ruler of the Universe, and grateful for His goodness, do establish this Constitution for the better government of the state.”

“Missouri’s budget is larger than ever, whether the money comes from the state or federal coffers it is still tax payers money and we ( citizens) have a responsibility to use it wisely.”

“I believe where government fails is serving the people with the smallest voice, the disabled, the elderly, people that thru no fault of their own find themselves without help.”

