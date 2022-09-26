ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

All candidates for Kentucky House of Representatives District 13 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
 2 days ago
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Kentucky House of Representatives District 13 —incumbent D.J. Johnson (R) and Michael Johnson (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Kentucky’s state legislature. Kentucky is one of 13 states under a divided government.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

D.J. Johnson:

  • “I will do everything possible to make Daviess County the best place in the United States to live, earn a living, and raise a family.”
  • “Of the brief list of priorities i noted above, one of the most critical areas is education.”
  • “We have made great strides in improving Kentucky since I first became your Representative in 2017. We have lowered your personal income taxes. We have balanced our state budget.”

Michael Johnson:

  • “I am an ordinary citizen who will listen to the people.”
  • “I have an unrelenting work ethic that motivates me to stay the course of the task at hand until the job is done!”
  • “I Love Kentucky and I Love the People of Kentucky and I just want Owensboro and Daviess County and the State of Kentucky to be the best it can be!”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

