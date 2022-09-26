All candidates for Iowa House of Representatives District 89 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Iowa House of Representatives District 89 —Elinor Levin (D) and Jacob Onken (R)— completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Iowa’s state legislature. Iowa is one of 23 states with a Republican trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?

Kipp:

“I focus on people rather than policy, but, of course I have my own strong opinions. I want to see strong public unions, amply funded-public schools, common sense gun laws, infrastructure to support reliable, high speed internet service and renewable energy across the state. I support farm programs that work towards healthy, long-term stewardship of the land and transparent access to health care, including mental, dental, and vision, for everyone.”

Onken:

“Conservatives must take a proactive approach in defending our freedoms, sitting around and playing defense is not sufficient. Abortion has gone on for too long, our rights have been trampled throughout the Covid pandemic, and our tax dollars are being wasted and disrespected.”

