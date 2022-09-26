Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Dedication to schools, students, and safety
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Cayce’s school resource officer program has won SRO Program of the Year in South Carolina. What are the officers doing to show dedication to the schools, the students, and safety?. Lt. Danielle McCord recently was presented the Order of the Palmetto from...
carolinapanorama.com
Living Word of Deliverance Temple Worship Center
On Sunday, October 22, 2022, Living Word of Deliverance Temple Worship Center will move to a new, state-of-the-art sanctuary and church campus located at 1323 Winyah Drive in Columbia, SC 29203. The Sanctuary Dedication Ceremony will take place on Sunday, October 2nd at 2:00 PM and open to the public. In an interview on the John Lakin & Friends Show, Bishop Dr. David E. Tompkins, Sr., Founder and Senior Pastor, provided perspective regarding the church’s move to the new campus by saying, “We trusted God, and He did exactly what He said He would do!”
WIS-TV
SC Baptists ready 2,000 volunteers for potential deployment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Baptist Convention (SCBC) is asking volunteers to prepare for deployment following landfall of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. Over 2,000 annually trained volunteers and 120 specialized trailers are now in preparation for immediate disaster relief in South Carolina and abroad. Susan Peugh, Director of...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Best of South Carolina Craft Beer Festival
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The first ever Best of South Carolina Craft Beer Festival is happening soon. Attendees will be able to get locally made beer from all over the state in one place. The event is hosted by the South Carolina Brewery Guild and will be a great opportunity...
abccolumbia.com
Irmo High School collecting recyclable materials Oct. 15
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Irmo High School will be hosting a recycling event for Lexington and Richland counties on Oct. 15, from 8 am- 12 pm. Organizers say they will be accepting cooking oil, five boxes of paper for shredding, eight tires, eight electronics, and scrap metal. Paint and hazardous...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Santa’s Cause Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for child patients
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For over 30 years, Kay Gentry and her husband Larry Gentry, host the annual Santa’s Cause Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser to raise money to purchase gifts for pediatric patients of the Jamil Shriner’s Hospital in Greenville. This year’s dinner will take place Friday, September 30,...
The Post and Courier
Chemical-free burials are growing more popular: 'This is traditional, and it's the future'
SWANSEA — Jeff and Laurie Ickes are glad to stretch their legs after driving to the Columbia area from northern Georgia. They hike up hills, through woods and fields and past graves marked with natural stones and wood. The Ickes have traveled for hours, across state lines to visit...
WIS-TV
Missing Lexington teen found safe
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department said Wednesday that a teen missing after running from a vehicle she was riding in was found safe and returned home. 16-year-old Caroline Vincent was reported missing from Church Street on Tuesday. Officials say the teen ran away from the vehicle...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Polka bands, beers, brats and more in Blythewood for Oktoberfest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Polka bands, brats, beers and yodeling. It must be time for the 4th annual Blythewood Oktoberfest. Phil Frye is the executive director of the Greater Blythewood Chamber of Commerce. And Jasmin Fonce is the committee chair of Oktoberfest and a native of Munich, Germany. They joined Soda City Live to invite viewers to the upcoming festival – which may have to be postponed or cancelled due to the pending path of Hurricane Ian.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Wellness facility hosts community open house for new location
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia-based health and wellness center focusing on mental, physical, and emotional health is expanding its practice. Some members of the Everyday Wellness team are joining us today about their new space and their areas of expertise. Fall Open House (9) by WIS Digital News Staff...
wach.com
President Roslyn Clark Artis, I.S. Leevy Johnson inducted into 2022 National Black Alumni
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc. hosted its Annual Induction Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta. Each year, Alumni of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are honored for their significant contributions to their respective institution. This...
abccolumbia.com
Pet of the Week: Mercy!
Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Mercy! She is our Pet of the Week from Pawmetto Lifeline. This sweet lab-pittie mix is 8-years-old and was owner surrendered to the shelter at no fault of her own. Mercy is the perfect pooch for someone looking for a best furry friend to cuddle with, vent to, take for car rides, and give lots of love.
wach.com
LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information of school closures becomes of available. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning for all students. All activities are cancelled. Claflin University. Thursday: Classes after 12:00 p.m. are cancelled. Friday: All classes...
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Dives Deeper into the South: Opening in Columbia
Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Celebrates its First Location in South Carolina. September 28, 2022 // Franchising.com // COLUMBIA, S.C. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 7754 Garners Ferry Rd in Columbia. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Bread Break Ventures, is at the forefront of the opening, spearheading 30 Slim Chickens locations across the Carolinas and Virginia.
WIS-TV
Clarendon County employees recognized at statewide conference
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Director of Clarendon County Detention Center Colonel Shelton L. Hughes, Jr. and Major Thomasenia McBride were both recognized by the SC Jail Administrator’s Association at its annual conference. They were recognized as ‘jail administrator of the year’ and ‘supervisor of the year’ at the...
"We don’t know if our home is still there," Hurricane evacuees flee to Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Florida evacuees from Hurricane Ian are on the road, many stopping in Orangeburg County along the way. Carl and Terry Lamitie have lived in Florida for fourteen years and say they've never experienced anything like this. “Very scary yesterday morning. They had closed down our...
abccolumbia.com
K9 Fundraiser for RCSD at Groucho’s Deli this Thursday!
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WOLO) – You can help our four legged officers at Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s K9 Fundraiser at Groucho’s Deli this Thursday!. It takes place at the restaurant on 730 University Village Drive in Blythewood from 4 to 8 p.m. Curtis spoke with Jessica Mayo,...
WIS-TV
Elgin Lights’ Paul Towns passes away at 66
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Paul Towns, who put together Elgin Lights to raise money for Camp Kemo for years, passed away at age 66 Saturday morning. The announcement of Paul’s passing was made on the Elgin Lights Facebook page. Towns was a Vietnam veteran and served in the Army...
sc.edu
Columbia’s historic Black churches fight for survival during nationwide membership decline
Members of Zion Baptist Church attend a Wednesday Bible study. (Photos by Shakeem Jones) During a recent Wednesday night Bible study at Zion Baptist Church, the Rev. M. Andrew Davis challenged the 50 people in attendance. He said a year from now he wants attendance doubled. Zion Baptist, along with...
coladaily.com
UPDATE: Blythewood's Oktoberfest rescheduled
The Blythewood Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday afternoon that the annual Oktoberfest set to happen this Friday and Saturday has been rescheduled due to the impending inclement weather conditions anticipated to impact the area resulting from Hurricane Ian. In a written statement, more details were shared about the new upcoming...
