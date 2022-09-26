ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Browns Players Call Out Chuks Okorafor

Last Thursday, the Browns had a good all-around game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where they won 29-17. But, there was one big low-light in the game for Cleveland, which came at the hands of Chuks Okorafor. Anthony Walker Jr. Injured by Chuks Okorafor. Not only was Walker injured on the...
Troubling Details Emerge From Myles Garrett's Driving History

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a car accident earlier this week. Fortunately, he avoided any life-threatening injuries. According to multiple reports, Garrett's swerved to avoid an animal on the road. His car then flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain,...
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.
NFL world reacts to reason for Myles Garrett crash

The NFL world was stunned on Monday afternoon at the news that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett had been involved in a single-car crash that sent him to the hospital and destroyed his car after it was flipped several times. On Tuesday morning, we learned what caused the wild accident.
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/29/22)

It is Thursday, September 29, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns will soon be traveling to Atlanta for their Week 4 game against the Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Preparations for the game headline the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Wednesday Injury Report. Myles Garrett will be back...
Browns Reveal If Myles Garrett Could Play On Sunday

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett didn't practice for the second day in a row, casting some doubt on his Week 4 status. Earlier this week, Garrett was involved in a single-car accident. He was issued a citation for failure to control his vehicle. Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps strains...
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California

Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild following a distress call, the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter.A team managed to climb into the steep, remote area and found both climbers dead at the scene, the department said. A small amount of rain fell in the area earlier in the day, but officials...
Watch: Footage of Browns DE Myles Garrett’s wrecked car after accident proves he’s lucky to be alive

Myles Garrett made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Monday after the Cleveland Browns defensive end was involved in a horrific car accident. The three-time Pro-Bowler suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, and a few lacerations, but if you look at the shape of his car after the crash, there’s no denying that this man is lucky to be alive.
