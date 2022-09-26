Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild following a distress call, the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter.A team managed to climb into the steep, remote area and found both climbers dead at the scene, the department said. A small amount of rain fell in the area earlier in the day, but officials...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO