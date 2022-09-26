Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Myles Garrett Issued Citation in Car Accident, Ohio State Highway Patrol Reports.Matt RevnewMedina County, OH
Related
Grant Delpit says Myles Garrett’s accident sent shockwaves through the Browns; John Johnson III thinks he should rest vs. Falcons
BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III has been around Myles Garrett long enough to know he’ll probably try to play Sunday in Atlanta, but after the seeing photos of the smashed-up Porsche Garrett flipped multiple times on Monday, Johnson hopes he rests. “I wouldn’t be surprised (if he...
Myles Garrett gets major update from Browns’ Kevin Stefanski after car accident
Kevin Stefanski provided a major update on Myles Garrett following Garrett’s scary car accident earlier this week. Cleveland Browns staff writer Anthony Poisal revealed that Stefanski expects Garrett to return to the team on Thursday. “Very grateful he’s OK,” Stefanski said. “Spoken to him. He’s staying home today resting,...
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Yardbarker
Browns Players Call Out Chuks Okorafor
Last Thursday, the Browns had a good all-around game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where they won 29-17. But, there was one big low-light in the game for Cleveland, which came at the hands of Chuks Okorafor. Anthony Walker Jr. Injured by Chuks Okorafor. Not only was Walker injured on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett reportedly has a long history of reckless driving
While Cleveland Browns fans hope for a speedy recovery and quick return to the field for defense star Myles Garrett,
Troubling Details Emerge From Myles Garrett's Driving History
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a car accident earlier this week. Fortunately, he avoided any life-threatening injuries. According to multiple reports, Garrett's swerved to avoid an animal on the road. His car then flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain,...
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to reason for Myles Garrett crash
The NFL world was stunned on Monday afternoon at the news that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett had been involved in a single-car crash that sent him to the hospital and destroyed his car after it was flipped several times. On Tuesday morning, we learned what caused the wild accident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/29/22)
It is Thursday, September 29, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns will soon be traveling to Atlanta for their Week 4 game against the Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Preparations for the game headline the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Wednesday Injury Report. Myles Garrett will be back...
WKYC
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett not practicing Thursday; could still play vs. Falcons
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was back at the team's facility on Thursday -- just three days after he was involved in a car crash in Medina County. But while the All-Pro defensive end won't be participating in the Browns' practice for the second straight day,...
Browns Reveal If Myles Garrett Could Play On Sunday
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett didn't practice for the second day in a row, casting some doubt on his Week 4 status. Earlier this week, Garrett was involved in a single-car accident. He was issued a citation for failure to control his vehicle. Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps strains...
Browns star Myles Garrett cited for failure to control vehicle in one-car accident
Cleveland Browns defensive star Myles Garrett was cited for failure to control his vehicle at an unsafe speed following his one-car accident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California
Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild following a distress call, the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter.A team managed to climb into the steep, remote area and found both climbers dead at the scene, the department said. A small amount of rain fell in the area earlier in the day, but officials...
Patriots HC Bill Belichick on 'day by day' quote: 'Did I break a record on that?'
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' status for Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers is still up in the air as of late Friday morning. Head coach Bill Belichick made it clear earlier in the week that the team is simply taking things "day by day." In...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Watch: Footage of Browns DE Myles Garrett’s wrecked car after accident proves he’s lucky to be alive
Myles Garrett made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Monday after the Cleveland Browns defensive end was involved in a horrific car accident. The three-time Pro-Bowler suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, and a few lacerations, but if you look at the shape of his car after the crash, there’s no denying that this man is lucky to be alive.
Comments / 0