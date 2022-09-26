Read full article on original website
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
Republicans are mad that the Library of Congress allowed Lizzo — a classically trained flutist — to play James Madison's 200-year-old crystal flute
The Library of Congress lent Lizzo a 200-year-old crystal flute once gifted to James Madison for the Washington D.C. stop of her "Special" tour.
Sioux City Man Sentenced For Being In US Capitol On Jan 6th
(Washington, DC) — A man from Sioux City who pleaded guilty to being in the U-S Capitol on January Sixth, 2021 has been sentenced to 90 days in federal prison. Fifty-four-year-old Kenneth Rader must also serve three years of probation. The federal judge who sentenced Rader said January Sixth was a stain on our republic. The prosecutor said that Rader recently said he believes Donald Trump is still president and, while Rader pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol, he hasn’t shown remorse. Rader told the judge he recognizes the event was wrong but can’t say much more.
