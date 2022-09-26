(Washington, DC) — A man from Sioux City who pleaded guilty to being in the U-S Capitol on January Sixth, 2021 has been sentenced to 90 days in federal prison. Fifty-four-year-old Kenneth Rader must also serve three years of probation. The federal judge who sentenced Rader said January Sixth was a stain on our republic. The prosecutor said that Rader recently said he believes Donald Trump is still president and, while Rader pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol, he hasn’t shown remorse. Rader told the judge he recognizes the event was wrong but can’t say much more.

