ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
FLORIDA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Sioux City Man Sentenced For Being In US Capitol On Jan 6th

(Washington, DC) — A man from Sioux City who pleaded guilty to being in the U-S Capitol on January Sixth, 2021 has been sentenced to 90 days in federal prison. Fifty-four-year-old Kenneth Rader must also serve three years of probation. The federal judge who sentenced Rader said January Sixth was a stain on our republic. The prosecutor said that Rader recently said he believes Donald Trump is still president and, while Rader pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol, he hasn’t shown remorse. Rader told the judge he recognizes the event was wrong but can’t say much more.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy